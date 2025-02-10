Gold prices hit a high note, act now or miss the bling boom

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Gold aficionados, hold onto your purses! In a glimmering development that’s caught the eye of savvy investors, gold prices have soared once again, courtesy of the Gold Traders Association (GTA).

As of today, February 10, the allure of gold jewellery has climbed by an eye-catching 250 baht from yesterday’s close, dazzling at a new high of 46,500 baht per baht weight.

Advertisements

For those keeping a keen watch on golden tides, the early bird caught the worm at 9.02am as the GTA sounded the day’s alarm.

Sleuths and speculators alike noted that 96.5% pure gold bars were fetching a buy-in rate of 45,900 baht, with a gleaming sell-off at 46,000 baht per baht weight, setting the tone for a lucrative day ahead.

Turning up the shine on gold jewellery, also boasting 96.5% purity, buyers will find their pockets lighter by 45,070.68 baht, while the sellers sit pretty, demanding 46,500 baht for their treasures.

This spike isn’t just a local affair, the global stage is set with the spot price of gold weighing in at a striking US$2,872 per ounce, or about 103,500 baht, sending ripples through markets near and far.

For those eyeing today’s golden landscape as the curtain rises on February 10, the details shimmer as follows:

Advertisements

Gold bars:

Buying price: 45,900 baht per baht weight

Selling price: 46,000 baht per baht weight

Gold jewellery:

Buying price: 45,070.68 baht per baht weight

Selling price: 46,500 baht per baht weight

Time to polish your investment strategies and dive into this golden wave. Whether you’re buying or selling, the message is crystal clear, act fast or watch the opportunity slip through those gilded fingers.

Meanwhile, a man from Songkhla who allegedly stole gold ornaments and bars valued at over 5 million baht from a gold shop in a Pathum Thani shopping mall has been detained in Bangkok following a four-day pursuit.

Thapanas Nookate, a 38 year old resident of Hat Yai, was captured in front of a shopping mall in Bang Khae and subsequently taken to Lam Luk Ka Police Station, according to Police Lieutenant General Akkharadet Pimonsri, assistant national police chief, yesterday, February 8.