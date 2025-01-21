Trump card: Gold prices set to shine amid US policy jitters

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee13 seconds agoLast Updated: Tuesday, January 21, 2025
50 2 minutes read
Trump card: Gold prices set to shine amid US policy jitters
Picture courtesy of Jingming Pan, Unsplash

Gold prices are predicted to rise by over 6% in the coming three months following Donald Trump’s inauguration as US President, due to uncertainties surrounding US economic and political policies, according to local traders.

Hua Seng Heng Gold Futures (HGF) forecasts a 6.38% increase in gold prices within the first three months of Trump’s administration and a 3.3% rise over six months.

Advertisements

HGF’s research note indicates that historical data suggests gold prices are often buoyed by political uncertainties and expectations for a new president’s policies. During Trump’s initial presidency from 2017 to 2021, the association between Trump and uncertainty appeared evident, with gold showing resilience to such conditions.

During the initial term, investors were apprehensive about the ambiguities in political and economic policies. Trump’s America First approach and withdrawal from international trade agreements, including the Trans-Pacific Partnership, sparked concerns about global economic stability.

Related Articles

These uncertainties led investors towards safe-haven assets like gold to mitigate financial risks.

In his second term, Trump announced tax reductions for US businesses and the middle class, alongside infrastructure investments to boost the economy. While these policies may have long-term benefits, they have also raised concerns about increasing US public debt, contributing to rising gold prices, as stated by HGF.

In the first half of 2017, the US dollar weakened as financial markets remained sceptical about Trump’s ability to implement his proposed policies.

Advertisements

HGF notes that Trump’s confrontational foreign policies, including potential sanctions on China and Mexico and escalating tensions with North Korea, heightened investor fears of geopolitical risks, making gold an appealing asset.

Gold serves as an inflation hedge but its allure diminishes with higher interest rates. Trump’s extensive trade tariff policies are likely to spur inflation, potentially enhancing gold’s safe-haven appeal.

Yesterday, January 20, spot gold remained steady, increasing by 0.3% to US$2,711.29 per ounce, following an earlier 0.5% decline. US gold futures rose by 0.1% to US$2,752.40.

HGF anticipates gold price fluctuations this week, with a support level at US$2,680 per ounce. If this level is breached, the next support is at US$2,650. Resistance levels are projected at US$2,725 and US$2,740, reported Bangkok Post.

The local gold bar prices may also vary, with support at 43,850 baht per baht weight and a subsequent support range at 43,600 baht. Resistance levels are expected at 44,200 baht and 44,500 baht, according to HGF.

Latest Thailand News
Trump card: Gold prices set to shine amid US policy jitters Business News

Trump card: Gold prices set to shine amid US policy jitters

13 seconds ago
Gold rush: Daylight thief strikes Phitsanulok market Crime News

Gold rush: Daylight thief strikes Phitsanulok market

6 minutes ago
Thai school director accused of raping colleague in car Central Thailand News

Thai school director accused of raping colleague in car

13 minutes ago
Thai embassies gear up for global same-sex marriage registration Thailand News

Thai embassies gear up for global same-sex marriage registration

20 minutes ago
Fiery destruction in Phuket leaves 29 homeless: Safety warning Crime News

Fiery destruction in Phuket leaves 29 homeless: Safety warning

28 minutes ago
Thailand urges release of hostages amid Israel-Hamas ceasefire Politics News

Thailand urges release of hostages amid Israel-Hamas ceasefire

37 minutes ago
Buriram stray cat survives dart attack, raises 10,000 baht for care Crime News

Buriram stray cat survives dart attack, raises 10,000 baht for care

45 minutes ago
Rising PM2.5 pollution forces Bangkok schools to close Bangkok News

Rising PM2.5 pollution forces Bangkok schools to close

52 minutes ago
Foreign motorcycle rider crashes on dangerous curve in Phuket Crime News

Foreign motorcycle rider crashes on dangerous curve in Phuket

1 hour ago
Thai Armed Forces Day cannon explosion injures two soldiers (video) Crime News

Thai Armed Forces Day cannon explosion injures two soldiers (video)

1 hour ago
Motorcyclist dies in Chon Buri collision with parked truck Pattaya News

Motorcyclist dies in Chon Buri collision with parked truck

1 hour ago
Fire at Phichit biomass plant burns 1,000 tonnes of fuel Crime News

Fire at Phichit biomass plant burns 1,000 tonnes of fuel

2 hours ago
Udon Thani man electrocuted during failed cable theft attempt Thailand News

Udon Thani man electrocuted during failed cable theft attempt

2 hours ago
Thai durians cleared for export to China after contamination checks China News

Thai durians cleared for export to China after contamination checks

2 hours ago
Dealers dealt a blow: 13 nabbed in Bangkok Nana drug bust Bangkok News

Dealers dealt a blow: 13 nabbed in Bangkok Nana drug bust

2 hours ago
Boozy alibi: Thai cop blames fatigue after drink driving crash Crime News

Boozy alibi: Thai cop blames fatigue after drink driving crash

2 hours ago
Thailand to rethink visa-free policy for Chinese citizens: Senate Politics News

Thailand to rethink visa-free policy for Chinese citizens: Senate

3 hours ago
Preschool teacher in Sisaket accused of husband&#8217;s murder Crime News

Preschool teacher in Sisaket accused of husband’s murder

3 hours ago
Police arrest six over thefts in Udon Thani communities Crime News

Police arrest six over thefts in Udon Thani communities

3 hours ago
More jobs: Thaksin defends casino complex in Maha Sarakham Bangkok News

More jobs: Thaksin defends casino complex in Maha Sarakham

4 hours ago
Thai transwoman and boyfriend steal 3 million baht in cash and gold Crime News

Thai transwoman and boyfriend steal 3 million baht in cash and gold

4 hours ago
15 minor earthquakes shake Pai district in Mae Hong Son Environment News

15 minor earthquakes shake Pai district in Mae Hong Son

4 hours ago
3 foreigners arrested for drugs at Phuket EDC music festival Crime News

3 foreigners arrested for drugs at Phuket EDC music festival

4 hours ago
Pitbull mauls monk to death in gruesome Nonthaburi temple attack Thailand News

Pitbull mauls monk to death in gruesome Nonthaburi temple attack

4 hours ago
Chachoengsao man killed by wild elephant near cassava field Thailand News

Chachoengsao man killed by wild elephant near cassava field

5 hours ago
Business News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee13 seconds agoLast Updated: Tuesday, January 21, 2025
50 2 minutes read
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

PTT Plc shifts gears: Oil giant explores new horizons

PTT Plc shifts gears: Oil giant explores new horizons

23 hours ago
Red light: Thailand&#8217;s car industry caught in hybrid dilemma

Red light: Thailand’s car industry caught in hybrid dilemma

23 hours ago
Thaksin&#8217;s power tariff cut plan sparks debate on electricity pricing

Thaksin’s power tariff cut plan sparks debate on electricity pricing

24 hours ago
Majority ineligible for Thailand&#8217;s debt relief programme

Majority ineligible for Thailand’s debt relief programme

1 day ago