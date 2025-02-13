Gold prices soar as traders sparkle after latest hike

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

The Gold Traders Association (GTA) announced a fresh hike in gold prices today, following a flurry of adjustments yesterday.

As of today, February 13, the price of gold jewellery climbed to 47,250 baht per baht weight, marking a 100 baht rise since the closing figures of the previous day.

According to the GTA’s latest update at 9.03am, gold bars in the local market are now fetching a buying price of 46,650 baht per baht weight, with a selling price tagged at 46,750 baht per baht weight, in line with the day’s first bulletin.

As for gold jewellery, buyers and investors are looking at a price of 45,813.52 baht per baht weight, while sellers are holding firm at 47,250 baht. On the global stage, the Gold Spot price hovers around US$2,907.00 an ounce, translating to an eye-watering 97,000 baht, reported KhaoSod.

Here’s a quick rundown of today’s gold prices:

First announcement:

Gold Bars:

  • Buying price: 46,650 baht per baht weight
  • Selling price: 46,750 baht per baht weight

Gold Jewellery:

  • Buying price: 45,813.52 baht per baht weight
  • Selling price: 47,250 baht per baht weight

With gold prices glistening even higher, the market is abuzz as investors weigh their options amidst this shiny upward trend.

Three days ago, gold jewellery climbed an eye-catching 250 baht, dazzled investors at a new high of 46,500 baht per baht weight.

For those keeping a keen watch on golden tides, the early bird caught the worm at 9.02am as the GTA sounded the day’s alarm.

Sleuths and speculators alike noted that 96.5% pure gold bars were fetching a buy-in rate of 45,900 baht, with a gleaming sell-off at 46,000 baht per baht weight, setting the tone for a lucrative day ahead.

On February 10, the GTA revealed:

Gold bars:

  • Buying price: 45,900 baht per baht weight
  • Selling price: 46,000 baht per baht weight

Gold jewellery:

  • Buying price: 45,070.68 baht per baht weight
  • Selling price: 46,500 baht per baht weight

