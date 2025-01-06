Gold rush hour: Steady prices spark buyer frenzy in Thailand

Picture courtesy of Bestinvest

Today’s gold prices in Thailand hold steady, sparking a sense of urgency among potential buyers. According to the Gold Traders Association (GTA), gold jewellery is priced at 43,650 baht per baht weight, mirroring closing figures yesterday, January 5.

As announced at 9am today, 96.5% pure gold bullion is being bought at 43,050 baht per baht weight and sold at 43,150 baht. Gold jewellery with the same purity sees buying prices at 42,281.24 baht per baht weight, while selling holds firm at 43,650 baht. Meanwhile, the global Gold Spot is stable at 2,641.50 US dollars per ounce.

This consistent pricing signals a stable market, offering those keen on investing or adding to their jewellery collection a clear snapshot of current conditions. The GTA continues to provide up-to-the-minute updates, ensuring complete transparency for investors and buyers alike.

Key pricing highlights:

Gold Bullion:

Buying price: 43,050 baht per baht weight

Selling price: 43,150 baht per baht weight

Gold Jewellery:

Buying price: 42,281.24 baht per baht weight

Selling price: 43,650 baht per baht weight

These stable figures underline the unchanged nature of the Thai gold market today. With no fluctuations in sight, investors and buyers can confidently evaluate their positions and make strategic decisions, reported KhaoSod

The Gold Spot’s global influence is a crucial factor in local pricing, providing insights into international market trends. For those contemplating a move in the gold market, today’s steady rates offer a timely opportunity for careful consideration.

Today’s calm market conditions present a reassuring backdrop for gold enthusiasts. Monitoring these prices throughout the day could help those eager to seize the moment and engage in timely transactions. Stay tuned for more updates as the day progresses.

In related news, Gold prices in Thailand rose towards the end of the year, setting the stage for 2025. On the last day of the year, December 31, the GTA announced an increase in gold prices by 50 baht compared to December 30.