No place for predators: Phuket cracks down on child sex tourism

New training push targets frontline staff as holiday island vows to clean up its act

Bob Scott
99 2 minutes read
Picture courtesy of Hic et Nunc

From five-star hotels to beachside bars, tourism bosses in Phuket are being told to open their eyes and shut the door on child sex tourism and human trafficking in a bold new campaign to protect the island’s most vulnerable.

Local government officials in Phuket have launched a hard-hitting initiative aimed at stamping out child sexual exploitation in Thailand’s most visited tourist hotspot.

The campaign, titled Strengthening the Protection Against Safe Tourism, Far from Child Sexual Exploitation, was unveiled at a training workshop at the Seabed Grand Hotel in Phuket Town on Wednesday, July 16.

Hosted by a coalition of agencies including the Phuket Provincial Office, For Freedom International Foundation, the Anti-Human Trafficking Fund, and the Office of Social Development and Human Security, the event drew a strong crowd of hoteliers, tourism workers, and community leaders, all united in the fight to keep predators out of paradise.

Phuket Vice Governor Samawit Suphanphai opened the workshop with a stark warning.

“Protecting children is everyone’s job, and that includes the tourism sector. Frontline workers must be trained to spot the signs and act fast.”

The training focused on real-world scenarios, helping hotel staff and tour operators in tourist-heavy zones like Patong recognise the warning signs of abuse, report suspicious behaviour, and understand their legal responsibilities.

Chanwit Kittiwongsunthon, representing For Freedom International, said the programme aims to equip those in the industry with the tools they need to be the first line of defence, Phuket News reoprted.

“Tourism professionals are in a unique position to prevent abuse before it happens. This campaign is about turning knowledge into action.”

Vice Governor Samawit also highlighted the international stakes, noting that safeguarding children not only saves lives but bolsters Thailand’s reputation as a destination that prioritises ethical tourism.

The Phuket campaign comes amid growing national concern about child trafficking and sexual exploitation in other parts of Thailand.

Just days after the workshop, on July 20, police in Udon Thani arrested a 46 year old karaoke bar owner accused of running a front for child prostitution. Police say she lured three 16 year old girls into the trade, collecting a 300-baht commission for each one.

Police Major General Songklot Gerkkritaya ordered the raid after gathering evidence. Officers swooped in on the Ban Dung district venue, where Sirijanya was taken into custody and charged with human trafficking and exploitation of minors for prostitution.

A senior investigator remarked: “This arrest highlights the urgent need for vigilance across all sectors. These crimes often happen in plain sight.”

Back in Phuket, officials hope the training session will act as a blueprint for other provinces, laying the groundwork for long-term prevention within Thailand’s booming tourism industry.

As Vice Governor Samawit put it: “We can’t afford to look the other way. This is about creating a culture of zero tolerance – and it starts with awareness.”

From classrooms to karaoke bars, the message is loud and clear: Thailand is fighting back against those who exploit its most defenceless and the tourism industry is expected to lead from the front.

