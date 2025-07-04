Bar from grace: British man gets 21 years for human trafficking

Alex Morgan13 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, July 4, 2025
112 2 minutes read
A British man has been reportedly jailed for 21 years and six months in Thailand after being found guilty of human trafficking at a notorious Pattaya bar, Bangkok Criminal Court heard.

William Bilton originally from Barrow-in-Furness, was the manager of Flirt bar, a venue in Soi 6 of the seaside resort of Pattaya, when police raided it two years ago and hauled off dozens of women for questioning.

Now the 33 year old been locked up for allegedly pimping out a 16 year old girl and advertising her on the bar’s Facebook page. He was also filmed discussing her price with would-be punters, according to The Sun.

Two Thai men involved in the racket were also sentenced to 21 years, while a Thai woman received three years and a 30,000 baht fine for running an unregistered sex business.

Local police chief Thanapong Phothi said at the time of the raid: “We made the arrest to build confidence in Pattaya’s image among tourists.”

Prostitution remains illegal in Thailand, but that hasn’t stopped the trade thriving in places like Pattaya, often dubbed “Sin City.” Experts estimate the industry rakes in US$6.4 billion a year, with up to 200,000 sex workers operating nationwide.

Police say they’re now stepping up their crackdown on vice and drugs.

In a separate scandal, three Brits are facing long jail terms after allegedly smuggling huge hauls of cannabis back from Thailand.

Bella May Culley, from Wiltshire, was arrested after landing at Heathrow with over £250,000 worth of Thai weed hidden in her luggage. The 19 year old who claims she was forced into trafficking the drugs was charged with importing Class B drugs.

Jason Horne, a 24 year old dad from Rycroft Avenue, Dringhouses in York, was stopped at Manchester Airport in April with £280,000 worth of cannabis disguised in “holiday” suitcases. He told officers he’d been offered a “free trip” but is now facing serious jail time.

Meanwhile, 34 year old Sian Warren, and her 36 year old boyfriend Daniel McDonald, from Salford, were arrested at Heathrow with more than 51kg of cannabis after a so-called romantic holiday in Bangkok. Their haul, worth an estimated £1million, was packed into four large cases. The pair have been bailed and will face a plea hearing at Isleworth Crown Court.

One NCA officer warned: “Thailand might be the Land of Smiles, but if you smuggle drugs or traffic girls, you’ll soon be crying into your pad Thai”

Alex Morgan
