Aussie lawyer’s massage ends in mystery after powder discovery

An Aussie lawyer’s late-night massage on the Thai island of Koh Samui ended not only in tragedy, but in mystery too, after police found him dead with a bag of white powder in his pocket.

Christopher Saines, a prominent Brisbane lawyer and CEO of GLG Legal, was discovered unresponsive at the Siam Touch Massage parlour in Bo Phut at around 6am on Monday, July 7. He’d reportedly popped out from his luxury 130,000 baht (US$4,000-a-night Villa Mia, where he was holidaying with his wife and two children, for a 400-baht oil massage.

According to police, the high-profile solicitor is believed to have suffered a heart attack. But a ziplock bag containing a suspicious white powder was found in his trousers, The Daily Mail reported.

“We can’t confirm it yet, it needs to be sent for lab analysis,” said Police Lieutenant Colonel Phumaret Inkong. “From initial field testing, it’s presumed to be an illegal drug, but we’re not sure if it’s actually cocaine.”

The 43 year old, in Thailand with his family ahead of his birthday on July 18, arrived at the massage parlour alone and barefoot just after midnight, carrying a can of beer, according to security footage. He reportedly asked for a traditional oil massage before telling the masseuse he wanted to lie down and rest.

The 47 year old masseuse, Premyupa, told police that Saines said that he wanted to lie down and rest after the massage.

“I left him for a while, and when I came back, he was still snoring.”

Premyupa last heard him snoring at around 4am. When she checked on him again two hours later, she realised he wasn’t breathing and immediately raised the alarm.

Paramedics and officers from Koh Samui Hospital found Saines lying on a narrow bed in one of the upstairs rooms. His legs were hanging over the edge, and he was cold to the touch. There was no foam around his mouth, and no signs of injury or foul play, said Lieutenant Colonel Inkong.

“There were no signs of physical struggle. The masseuse had no injuries either. The massage proceeded normally.”

While there were no cameras inside the venue, police confirmed CCTV outside showed Saines entering the building barefoot with a drink in hand.

His body has now been transferred to Surat Thani Hospital for post-mortem examination. Thai police are awaiting the autopsy and toxicology results, which could take several days.

His wife, Chantho, a manager at GLG Legal, was informed of his death at 3pm on Tuesday. It’s believed Saines’ brother also holds a senior role at the firm.

Saines’ law firm issued a touching tribute.

“Christopher was a remarkable person whose presence brought light to us. Christopher leaves behind his loving wife and two young children. He was a dedicated family man and a remarkable father. He will be remembered by us as a warm, loving, and caring person.”

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade has been contacted for assistance.