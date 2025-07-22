Chachoengsao family seeks answers after dengue kills girl, 6

A family in Chachoengsao was left grieving and seeking clarity over the death of their six year old daughter from dengue fever.

Yesterday, July 21, 31 year old Supattra and 33 year old Somkiat, expressed their heartbreak and dissatisfaction with the hospital’s diagnosis process, which they feel contributed to their daughter’s untimely death due to multiple organ failure caused by dengue fever.

The family resides in Khlong Takian village, Tha Takiap subdistrict, Tha Takiap district, Chachoengsao province. The sombre atmosphere at their home underscores their grief as they mourn their young daughter, who lies in a coffin.

Supattra recounted that their daughter, Nalin, initially developed a high fever on the morning of June 25. They took her to the hospital, where doctors diagnosed it as a common fever, prescribed medication, and sent her home. However, Nalin’s condition worsened, prompting another late-night hospital visit.

Despite being given further treatment and medication, she was sent home again with a follow-up appointment for June 27, and it was suggested that admission was unnecessary.

On June 27, the family returned to the hospital as scheduled, where further tests revealed Nalin had contracted dengue fever. Given the severity of her condition, she was transferred to a hospital in Chachoengsao.

Upon their arrival, doctors questioned why they had delayed seeking medical help, which shocked her parents, who explained their repeated attempts to get her treated, reported KhaoSod.

Nalin was admitted to the Chachoengsao Hospital for two nights. In the early hours of June 29, doctors advised transferring her to a hospital in Bangkok due to the critical nature of her condition, necessitating specialised care.

Despite 17 days of intensive treatment, on July 17, doctors informed the parents that Nalin showed no signs of recovery and suggested they consider discontinuing life support. The news devastated the parents, with Supattra wondering, “Has the world stopped turning?”

The family, including relatives, are urging relevant agencies to investigate the circumstances surrounding Nalin’s death. They believe that if the hospital had provided thorough care from the start, their daughter might have survived.