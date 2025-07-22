Chachoengsao family seeks answers after dengue kills girl, 6

Parents question hospital care after girl’s sudden decline from routine symptoms to fatal collapse

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal6 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, July 22, 2025
76 1 minute read
Chachoengsao family seeks answers after dengue kills girl, 6
Pictures courtesy of KhaoSod

A family in Chachoengsao was left grieving and seeking clarity over the death of their six year old daughter from dengue fever.

Yesterday, July 21, 31 year old Supattra and 33 year old Somkiat, expressed their heartbreak and dissatisfaction with the hospital’s diagnosis process, which they feel contributed to their daughter’s untimely death due to multiple organ failure caused by dengue fever.

The family resides in Khlong Takian village, Tha Takiap subdistrict, Tha Takiap district, Chachoengsao province. The sombre atmosphere at their home underscores their grief as they mourn their young daughter, who lies in a coffin.

Chachoengsao family seeks answers after dengue kills girl, 6 | News by Thaiger

Supattra recounted that their daughter, Nalin, initially developed a high fever on the morning of June 25. They took her to the hospital, where doctors diagnosed it as a common fever, prescribed medication, and sent her home. However, Nalin’s condition worsened, prompting another late-night hospital visit.

Despite being given further treatment and medication, she was sent home again with a follow-up appointment for June 27, and it was suggested that admission was unnecessary.

On June 27, the family returned to the hospital as scheduled, where further tests revealed Nalin had contracted dengue fever. Given the severity of her condition, she was transferred to a hospital in Chachoengsao.

Related Articles

Upon their arrival, doctors questioned why they had delayed seeking medical help, which shocked her parents, who explained their repeated attempts to get her treated, reported KhaoSod.

Chachoengsao family seeks answers after dengue kills girl, 6 | News by Thaiger

Nalin was admitted to the Chachoengsao Hospital for two nights. In the early hours of June 29, doctors advised transferring her to a hospital in Bangkok due to the critical nature of her condition, necessitating specialised care.

Despite 17 days of intensive treatment, on July 17, doctors informed the parents that Nalin showed no signs of recovery and suggested they consider discontinuing life support. The news devastated the parents, with Supattra wondering, “Has the world stopped turning?”

The family, including relatives, are urging relevant agencies to investigate the circumstances surrounding Nalin’s death. They believe that if the hospital had provided thorough care from the start, their daughter might have survived.

Latest Thailand News
Thai Airways eyes August stock market comeback Thailand News

Thai Airways eyes August stock market comeback

6 hours ago
Phuket woman hunts for foreign motorcyclist in hit-and-run Phuket News

Phuket woman hunts for foreign motorcyclist in hit-and-run

6 hours ago
Cha-am forest park lands national camping award Thailand News

Cha-am forest park lands national camping award

6 hours ago
Brits in Pattaya face rising risks, embassy warns Pattaya News

Brits in Pattaya face rising risks, embassy warns

6 hours ago
Chained dogs saved in monk-led rescue mission in Lampang Thailand News

Chained dogs saved in monk-led rescue mission in Lampang

6 hours ago
RTN backs down in Phuket land clash as zoning deal takes shape Phuket News

RTN backs down in Phuket land clash as zoning deal takes shape

6 hours ago
Thailand rejects 0% tax policy with US, protects agriculture Thailand News

Thailand rejects 0% tax policy with US, protects agriculture

6 hours ago
Thai to the wurst: Local bangers sizzle in global sausage rankings Thailand News

Thai to the wurst: Local bangers sizzle in global sausage rankings

6 hours ago
Bungling thief stabs himself in Rayong botched bike heist Thailand News

Bungling thief stabs himself in Rayong botched bike heist

7 hours ago
From monk to suspect: Abbot may face charges over false theft report Bangkok News

From monk to suspect: Abbot may face charges over false theft report

7 hours ago
Homes wrecked, power poles downed in Thalang storm chaos Phuket News

Homes wrecked, power poles downed in Thalang storm chaos

7 hours ago
Woman seeks justice after hit and run by drunk driver Road deaths

Woman seeks justice after hit and run by drunk driver

7 hours ago
Suvarnabhumi crowned world’s No.1 airport for airline service Bangkok News

Suvarnabhumi crowned world’s No.1 airport for airline service

7 hours ago
Thailand boosts economy with medical and wellness tourism focus Tourism News

Thailand boosts economy with medical and wellness tourism focus

7 hours ago
Thai villages win big for green tourism push Thailand News

Thai villages win big for green tourism push

7 hours ago
Bangkok drug dealer Por Hua Benz arrested for assaults and meth use Bangkok News

Bangkok drug dealer Por Hua Benz arrested for assaults and meth use

8 hours ago
Temple tension: RTA threatens shutdown over border clashes Thailand News

Temple tension: RTA threatens shutdown over border clashes

8 hours ago
Thai caretaker denies killing bedridden patient despite grim search history Thailand News

Thai caretaker denies killing bedridden patient despite grim search history

8 hours ago
Thai officials face scrutiny over foreign worker corruption claims Crime News

Thai officials face scrutiny over foreign worker corruption claims

8 hours ago
Tourist tragedies rock Phuket and Krabi amid wild weather Phuket News

Tourist tragedies rock Phuket and Krabi amid wild weather

8 hours ago
Nissan sedan crash in Chachoengsao leaves two critically injured Road deaths

Nissan sedan crash in Chachoengsao leaves two critically injured

8 hours ago
Bangkok rolls out 5 new EV shuttle routes to beat traffic Bangkok News

Bangkok rolls out 5 new EV shuttle routes to beat traffic

9 hours ago
Cwm-back kid: Welshman flies home after coma drama in Thailand Thailand News

Cwm-back kid: Welshman flies home after coma drama in Thailand

9 hours ago
Phuket woman runs from Grab rider after fake cash promise Phuket News

Phuket woman runs from Grab rider after fake cash promise

9 hours ago
Businesswoman loses 7 million baht in construction bid fraud Crime News

Businesswoman loses 7 million baht in construction bid fraud

9 hours ago
Central Thailand NewsCrime NewsHealthThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal6 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, July 22, 2025
76 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x