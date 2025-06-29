Police uncover prostitution at Lop Buri massage parlour

Bright Choomanee
June 29, 2025
Police recently conducted a major operation in a renowned traditional massage parlour in Mueang district, Lop Buri, uncovering illegal activities related to prostitution. Officers went undercover as clients, receiving an hour-long oil massage before being offered additional illicit services today, June 29.

Police Major General Songkrod Krikkritaya directed Police Colonel Warit Pathumarak, along with Police Lieutenant Colonel Supot Thongmaeng and Lop Buri health officials, to arrest 30 year old Wilaiwan (surname withheld). She was charged with soliciting prostitution in public and facilitating a brothel for personal gain.

The operation also led to the arrest of 36 year old Kamolchanok (surname withheld) for operating an unauthorised service venue and running a prostitution business without a health service license.

Others apprehended included 41 year old Arusara, 38 year old Chatchadaporn, 37 year old Thidawan, and 30 year old Praphatsorn, all charged with participating in a brothel for personal benefit.

The investigation commenced following reports of covert prostitution activities at the massage parlour. Undercover officers paid 400 baht (US$12) for a one-hour oil massage and, after 40 minutes, were offered special services for an additional 1,500 baht (US$46). Upon agreement and payment, officers raided the second-floor room, using marked banknotes as evidence for the arrests.

During the questioning, the suspects admitted to being Thai massage therapists involved in prostitution. Kamolchanok confessed to owning the massage parlour and lacking a legal license for health services.

Four additional massage therapists were found on the premises, leading to charges and their transfer to Mueang Lop Buri Police Station for legal proceedings.

Officials have issued a warning regarding the rise of illegal activities in some traditional massage parlours, including prostitution and exploitation of women and foreign workers. These activities violate human rights and fall under the anti-human trafficking laws. If minors under 18 are involved, the crime is considered child trafficking for sexual exploitation, reported KhaoSod.

