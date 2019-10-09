Thai barber and girlfriend arrested for selling marijuana on Facebook | The Thaiger

Crime
Thai barber and girlfriend arrested for selling marijuana on Facebook
A couple have been arrested in Samut Prakan, central Thailand, for selling drugs online.
Boonchu, a 20 year old barber, and his 19 year old girlfriend, Sukanya, were arrested in a police sting operation, after social media users reported someone posting comments on Facebook that advertised marijuana for sale.
Photo: INN News
Once they had identified the Facebook user and his location, police ordered 2,000 baht worth of marijuana, providing a shipping address in neighbouring Samut Sakhon province.
The order required payment to Sukanya’s bank account, who then took the shipment to the local post office. She was accompanied by her boyfriend, who used his ID to send the box, which contained 50 grams of marijuana.
The couple admitted the charges when arrested and will now prosecution.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Crime
Cafes and restaurants ordered to store customer wi-fi data for 90 days
The Thai Minister of Digital Economy Puttipong Punnakan says cafe and restaurant operators offering free wifi services, will have to collect internet traffic data used by their customers up to 90 days, or face punishment. The report didn’t specify if they wanted to simply track usage data or track the actual traffic and sites visited.
According to Khaosod English, the Minister claims the backlog is necessary “in case the wifi was used in criminal actions”.
At a news conference held yesterday Puttipong said “Shops and cafes that offer wifi services must collect internet traffic information for 90 days, so in case there is anything, officials may need to request for the information under Article 26 of the Computer Crimes Act,” according to the Khaosod English report.
He referred to a section in the revised cybercrime laws requiring internet providers to store a backlog of users’ internet usage up to three months.
“Those who do not comply will face punishment in accordance with the law.”
The Minister was previously an NCPO government spokesperson before resigning last February to run in the election under the Palang Pracharat Party.
SOURCE: Khaosod English
PHOTO: Puttipong Punnakan, Minister of Digital Economy, speaks at yesterday’s news conference – Khaosod English
Bangkok
Pathum Thani win messenger makes millions by double charging customers
PHOTO: INN News
“He told police that he had four wives that he needed to take care of.”
A fake 49 year old messenger has been arrested after making millions by double charging customers with the same bill. He told police he did it because he has 4 wives and he needs a lot of money to take care of them. The Crime Suppression Division Police worked with the local Police in Pathum Thani, north of Bangkok, and successfully arrested Tanongsak Ruengsiri, a local ‘win’ motorbike driver.
Tanongsak was arrested for document forgery and fraud. He was arrested in front of a Mini Big C branch in Rattanakosin, 30 minutes from Don Mueang Airport.
Tanongsak had worked as a messenger for a metal company for about 10 years. Throughout the years he gained their trust and was responsible for collecting payments from customers. But, according to police, he abused the trust by making 2 photocopies of the receipts. When collecting the money, he would double charge the clients and keep the money from the additional receipt.
According to evidence from printed receipts, his additional earnings amounted to 500,000 baht, but the final damages, including charges with no receipts of proof, is estimated to be 1 to 2 million baht.
According to ThaiResidents.com, the company realised what Tanongsak was doing when one day he went to collect a bill from a customer but the actual customer wasn’t there, instead a relative was at the shop. When the relative saw the bill he said he needed to call the customer to confirm before making the payment. But Tanongsak had already collected the payment from the customer. The customer then called the metal company and asked them why are they trying to double charge him.
The company started an investigation and discovered Tanonsak’s scam. They filed a report leading to the arrest.
Tanongsak admitted to his deceit at the time of the arrest. He told police that he had four wives that he needed to take care of.
According to police, his newest wife asked him for some money to invest in a beauty salon shop that didn’t work out. This is when he had to get an extra job as a Win motorbike driver.
SOURCE: ThaiResidents.com
Crime
Chinese woman arrested for using Thai woman’s identity for 20 years
PHOTO: ThaiVisa
A Chinese guide has confessed to obtaining a Thai ID card by stealing the identity of a Thai woman nearly 20 years ago and working illegally in Thailand ever since.
Her deception finally came to light when immigration officials at Suvarnabhumi airport noticed she was struggling to write in Thai while filling out a form.
The woman says she obtained a Thai ID card at the registration office in Phetchaburi, central Thailand, using a Thai woman’s identity nearly 20 years ago – and had renewed it in the Prawet district of Bangkok.
The police have now spoken with the Thai woman whose identity was stolen, who confirms she no longer has an ID card. She has attempted to regain her status at the office in Phetchaburi and had to undergo a DNA test with her father in order for the registration to go ahead.
SOURCE: The Nation
