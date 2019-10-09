Woman dies after being shot in the back of a car as passenger was ‘playing’ with gun | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Woman dies after being shot in the back of a car as passenger was ‘playing’ with gun
PHOTOS: Daily News
The vice president of the Thai-Chinese trade and industry association, Wichai Manekitikun, is assisting police with their enquiries after his 23 year old girlfriend was shot in the chest. She later died in hospital.
The 44 year old man was taking a Chinese couple home after a party in his van. He told police that he had stopped on the roadside to urinate when he heard the gun shot ring out.
He rushed back to find that a “very drunk Chinese man” called Seng W had shot his 23 year old girlfriend San A in the chest with a 9 mm gun. The bullet had exited through her back. He told police he saw a large amount of blood and rushed the injured woman to the Nakhon Thon hospital.
The Chinese man had been playing with the weapon kept in a compartment on the second row of seats, according to Wichai Manekitikun, the owner of the gun. Wichai told police he had been out with the couple at the Ping shark-fin soup restaurant in the Pathumwan area of central Bangkok. The weapon was reportedly legally owned and licensed, according to initial police investigations.
Wichai had offered to take the couple home to their condo in the Rama 3 area but when he reached Soi 43 he got out to urinate in some roadside bushes, according to Daily News.
His girlfriend later died in hospital from the gunshot wound.
When Tha Kham police arrived at the hospital they found the Chinese man who shot the gun, Seng, in tears outside the emergency room.
An interpreter was called from the Chinese Embassy in Bangkok.
According to Daily News, “Seng was very drunk”. Bang Pong Pang police are continuing their investigation into the incident. SOURCE: Daily News | ThaiVisa
Bangkok
Thai police: Belgian reporter was detained over national security concerns
PHOTO: Anurak Jeantawanich
A Belgian reporter due to interview an anti-government activist in Thailand, was briefly detained by Immigration and Special Branch officials, police have confirmed.
Kris Janssens, a freelance journalist from Belgium, was taken into custody for questioning before being released without charge, says Col. Krissana Pattanacharoen.
“We escorted him away for inquiries because our intel suggested that he might have been a threat to national security. It’s a normal practice for the immigration bureau to detain foreigners who do not act in accordance with the immigration act.”
However, Krissana refused to elaborate on why the journalist may have been seen as a threat to national security, or how he had not complied with immigration requirements.
According to a report in Khaosod English, The Foreign Correspondents’s Club of Thailand (FCCT) allege the journalist was advised by police and immigration officials not to proceed with interviewing activist Anurak “Ford” Jeantawanich, which the FCCT describes as “deeply disturbing” intimidation.
Anurak posted the news of the journalist’s detention, saying he couldn’t contact him. He now says Kris is safe, saying he doesn’t know why he was detained in the first place.
“I don’t know what makes officials think he [Kris] is causing trouble. But it’s strange that after the news broke, I haven’t heard a word from the authorities.”
Both domestic and international watchdogs claim that press freedom in Thailand has taken a hit since the military seized power in 2014, with a 2019 report by Reporters without Borders describing the situation as “difficult” and Freedom House, an NGO dedicated to freedom and democracy around the world, listing Thailand as, “not free”.
SOURCE: Khaosod English
Bangkok
43rd anniversary of the Thammasat University Massacre remembered
“This year’s event saw relatives, representatives of political parties and various organisations make merit and lay wreaths and flowers at Thammasat University.”
PHOTO: The Nation
The 43rd anniversary of the killing of students by police and ultranationalist forces on October 6, 1976 – known as the Thammasat University Massacre – was commemorated yesterday as relatives and others gathered at the Thammasat University site in Bangkok.
October 6, 1976, is a date that still haunts the government and people of Thailand. State forces massacred scores of student activists on this day, on the lawns of Thammasat University in Bangkok.
The campus had been occupied by leftist student demonstrators who opposed the return to Thailand of a former dictator. The military and arch royalists accused them of being “antimonarchical communists”, and the military, police and right-wing paramilitary forces had the university surrounded.
The Nation reports that the massacre followed a riot in which thousands of students and concerned citizens gathered at Thammasat University and nearby Tham Luang square to protest the return of former military dictator Field Marshall Thanom Kittikachorn to Thailand from Singapore.
This year’s event saw relatives, representatives of political parties and various organisations make merit and lay wreaths and flowers at Thammasat University’s Tha Pra Chan campus near the October 6 sculpture.
Decades later, no one has been held accountable for the atrocity, and the country’s NCPO government (from 2014 – 2019) which assumed power in a coup in 2014, showed that it is still highly sensitive about discussion of the topic.
The number of casualties in the 1976 event remains disputed, with the official count at 46, along with 67 wounded and 3,000 arrested. Others claim more than 100 died at the hands of the military, police and paramilitary forces after exits were first blocked. Some protesters and others were hanged by ultranationalist counter-protestors.
SOURCE: The Nation | Time.com
Bangkok
Pathum Thani win messenger makes millions by double charging customers
PHOTO: INN News
“He told police that he had four wives that he needed to take care of.”
A fake 49 year old messenger has been arrested after making millions by double charging customers with the same bill. He told police he did it because he has 4 wives and he needs a lot of money to take care of them. The Crime Suppression Division Police worked with the local Police in Pathum Thani, north of Bangkok, and successfully arrested Tanongsak Ruengsiri, a local ‘win’ motorbike driver.
Tanongsak was arrested for document forgery and fraud. He was arrested in front of a Mini Big C branch in Rattanakosin, 30 minutes from Don Mueang Airport.
Tanongsak had worked as a messenger for a metal company for about 10 years. Throughout the years he gained their trust and was responsible for collecting payments from customers. But, according to police, he abused the trust by making 2 photocopies of the receipts. When collecting the money, he would double charge the clients and keep the money from the additional receipt.
According to evidence from printed receipts, his additional earnings amounted to 500,000 baht, but the final damages, including charges with no receipts of proof, is estimated to be 1 to 2 million baht.
According to ThaiResidents.com, the company realised what Tanongsak was doing when one day he went to collect a bill from a customer but the actual customer wasn’t there, instead a relative was at the shop. When the relative saw the bill he said he needed to call the customer to confirm before making the payment. But Tanongsak had already collected the payment from the customer. The customer then called the metal company and asked them why are they trying to double charge him.
The company started an investigation and discovered Tanonsak’s scam. They filed a report leading to the arrest.
Tanongsak admitted to his deceit at the time of the arrest. He told police that he had four wives that he needed to take care of.
According to police, his newest wife asked him for some money to invest in a beauty salon shop that didn’t work out. This is when he had to get an extra job as a Win motorbike driver.
SOURCE: ThaiResidents.com
