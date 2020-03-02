Sacked security guard takes around 30 hostages at shopping mall in Philippines | The Thaiger

Crime
Sacked security guard takes around 30 hostages at shopping mall in Philippines
A man has been shot and around 30 people have been taken hostage by a gunman at a mall in Manila, the capital of the Philippines. Armed police and negotiators are trying to end the standoff peacefully. The situation is ongoing. The shot man is already in hospital in a stable condition.
The gunman, reported to be a former security guard at the V-Mall in Manila’s San Juan City, has allegedly shot a man as he entered the administration offices and was holding an estimated 30 hostages inside.
The Mayor of San Juan City told the media that the man is carrying a pistol.
“He is shouting he has a grenade but we don’t have any way to confirm that for sure.”
A police SWAT team was seen entering the four-storey mall, which has more than 100 outlets. Shoppers were evacuated and a security cordon established around the shopping precinct. The gunman was laid off by the company that provides security for the mall and had tried to get other guards involved in the situation.
“He was demanding to speak to his former colleagues by video call.”
“He was trying to initially to get the other guards to join him for some sort of coup d’etat against the mall management.”
SOURCE: Reuters
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.
Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with JobCute Thailand and SmartJob Indonesia. Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with FazWaz Property Group or get out on a yacht anywhere with Boatcrowd. Even book medical procedures worldwide with MyMediTravel, all powered by DB Ventures.
Crime
Pattaya ladyboy attacks American tourist with sodium hydroxide
Pattaya police announced the arrest of a transgender suspect who allegedly attacked an American tourist with sodium hydroxide over the weekend.
Sodium hydroxide, also called lye or caustic soda, is a highly corrosive chemical that decomposes proteins at ordinary ambient temperatures and can cause cause severe chemical burns. It’s used in making wood pulp for paper and is a primary ingredient in many commercial drain cleaners
The victim, who was not named by police, was walkingalone in the very early hours of the morning when the suspect approached him, allegedly offering sexual services.
The victim refused and at this point the suspect threw a large amount of Sodium Hydroxide on the victim. The resulting burns covered his back, chest and face and required hospital treatment.
The suspect is a 34 year old transgender individual and faces multiple criminal charges for the attack.
SOURCE: The Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
Surin teacher faces severe punishment for selling teen girls for sex
A 51 year old local schoolteacher in Thailand’s northeastern Surin province, near the Cambodian border, was among the owners of three karaoke bars caught selling the sexual services of underaged Thai girls this week. Nineteen women, thought to be sex workers, were taken into custody following raids on the bars.
The businesses were closed and their owners face a range of charges including human trafficking and facilitating the molestation of minors. Provincial authorities warned that government officials and employees will face harsher punishment after it emerged that one of the owners was a public school teacher.
Narong Thipsiri, the Director of Law Enforcement for the Department of Provincial Administration in Surin, acknowledged that human trafficking is a serious problem in the province. He said that as well as being a violation of Thailand’s laws, it also violates the human rights of those exploited and is highly immoral.
Raids followed a tip from Chiang Mai-based NGO
Two of the bars were reported to authorities by Lift International, an NGO which began nearly ten years ago in New Zealand and now operates in Chiang Mai. As well as fighting human trafficking in Thailand linked to prostitution, Lift also works to strengthen justice in Thailand by assisting the most vulnerable. The organisation notified authorities that two of the karaoke bars were offering sexual services involving underaged girls.
Foreign tourists among the clientele
The three bars involved are Leo Karaoke and Nad Phob Karaoke, identified by the NGO to authorities, and a third , Don Kaew Karaoke. During the raids, which involved armed police, officers found several foreign tourists among the clientele. Police had staked out the establishments and established that the bars were engaging in prostitution before the go-ahead was given to move in.
7 underage girls to be treated as victims
Seven of the sex workers arrested are under the age of 18, meaning that any person having sexual relations with them was committing a sexual offence or even rape, under Thai law. The youngest girl detained was 14. Police are withholding the names of the underaged victims and say they will be treated as victims exploited by prostitution rackets.
SOURCE: The Thai Examiner.comKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
Man arrested for gunshots at Nontha Buri mall “to intimidate his wife”
In a further development to a story the Thaiger reported earlier, a Thai man has been arrested for firing a gun on Friday at the Central Plaza shopping mall in Nontha Buri, just outside of Bangkok. Police responded swiftly to the shooting and no casualties were reported.
“The suspect is 41 years old and he reportedly fired six shots while he was on the ground floor, which has food and clothing stalls. The mall’s security guards stopped the man and held him in custody until police from Rattanathibet Police Station arrived. There were no casualties.”
Meanwhile, Central Pattana Co (CPN), operator of the mall, issued a statement saying after the suspect was arrested without incident, mall staff cleared the area and the situation returned to normal.
“The incident was a fight between a married couple in the shopping mall. The suspect was the husband of a sales staffer in the mall. He reportedly fired the gun in the air to intimidate his wife. After security guards were alerted to the firing, they closed down the area, detaining the suspect near the information counter while waiting for police to arrive. The whole operation took about 10 minutes.”
CPN added that they will employ extra security measures, increasing security guards and metal detectors to check mall visitors and their belongings at all entrances.
SOURCES: Chiang Rai Times | asiaoneKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Makha Bucha Day – Why does Thailand have a public holiday?
Songkran around Thailand – where can you get wet in 2020?
No alcohol sales today – Makha Bucha Day
Top 10 things to see and do in Phu Quoc, Vietnam
The knock-on effect. Coronavirus hits Phuket hotels.
Phuket, Bangkok and Chiang Mai hard hit over ‘palpable’ tourism drop
Study predicts Coronavirus will grow exponentially; Philippines, NZ enact travel bans
China now battling an outbreak of bird flu in Hunan
Thai Airways considers leasing planes and outsourcing cabin staff
Thai doctors claim drug cocktail treats Coronavirus
Coronavirus UPDATE – over 100,000 Chinese are still in Thailand
UPDATE: Thai Army soldier still at large in Terminal 21, Korat – Killed upwards of 12
With 33 coronavirus cases, Thailand still welcomes Chinese tourists
Hazy days and Sundays – Bangkok has fifth highest air pollution in the world
10 ways to optimise your property for sale
Thailand News Today, March 2, 2020
Sacked security guard takes around 30 hostages at shopping mall in Philippines
Samui’s Banyan Tree Hotel acts to protect sea turtle nest
Thai Moto GP in Buriram postponed over outbreak fears
A new case reported in Thailand, total reaches 43 cases and one death
What is 5G? Everything you should know about the next-gen mobile.
1 dead after monk rear-ends pickup in Nakhon Ratchasima
South Korea wages “all-out response” – cases exceed 4,000
Panic, precautions and contradictions over Thailand’s first coronavirus death
Precautionary warnings for weather in the north and north east
Death of a salesman: King Power branch linked with coronavirus death is closed
Pattaya ladyboy attacks American tourist with sodium hydroxide
Temperatures to rise in the North, storms predicted
Chiang Mai to see passenger numbers fall by 40% in wake of virus fears
France bans large gatherings, discourages “air kisses”
Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update.
หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย
สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB
เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0
Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??
แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate
7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ
10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก
ทำไมเขาถึงหายไป หรืออาจเป็นเพราะ 5 เหตุผลนี้?- Bibi T Talk ep13
10 อันดับผีไทยที่ดังที่สุด
ถามความเห็น คิดว่าสาวๆมีแฟนฝรั่งคราวปู่ เป็นเพราะ”รัก” หรือ “เงิน”
ถามเมื่อพูดถึงประเทศไทย คุณคิดถึงอะไร, ข้อดีและข้อเสีย
ถามสาวไทยเคยมีแฟนฝรั่งมั้ย
ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทยแลนด์ลีก 2020 15 ก.พ.
ผลการแข่งขันวอลเลย์บอลไทยแลนด์ลีก 2020 สัปดาห์ที่ 4 -ตารางคะแนน
Trending
- Coronavirus2 days ago
Coronavirus UPDATE: China cases ease, 42 cases now in Thailand
- Entertainment3 days ago
‘Watching the Thais’ – understanding Thai culture
- Crime3 days ago
Chinese man found murdered, stuffed in suitcase and dumped in river in northern Thailand
- Tourism3 days ago
A breathtaking travel experience in Thailand is only available for few more days
- Air Pollution3 days ago
Smoke from plantation fires continues to choke central and northern Thailand
- Thai Life3 days ago
No monkeying around: coronavirus fears mean monkeys in the South are going hungry
- Crime3 days ago
Court upholds Australian’s death sentence for methamphetamine smuggling
- Bangkok3 days ago
Computer techie arrested for putting spy cams in ladies’ public toilets