Man arrested in Nakhon Si Thammarat for machete threats

A notorious machete-wielding troublemaker was arrested while sleeping at his home in Nakhon Si Thammarat province after repeatedly threatening locals and rescue workers while under the influence of drugs.

The arrest took place yesterday, March 6, when Police Colonel Sonthaya Panpaen of the Nopphitam Police Station, alongside officers from the Human Trafficking Suppression Division, tracked down 34 year old Sarawut in a mangosteen orchard in Mueang Nopphitam district. He was wanted under an arrest warrant issued by the Nakhon Si Thammarat Provincial Court, numbered J77/2568, dated February 4.

Sarawut was caught off guard while asleep on his doorstep. His machete, which he frequently carried to intimidate locals, was found within reach and immediately confiscated by police.

Residents had long been living in fear due to Sarawut’s drug-fuelled aggression, with multiple reports of him brandishing his machete and threatening people in the community. His erratic behaviour escalated to the point where he even attempted to attack rescue workers assisting locals, forcing them to flee for their safety.

The arrest warrant against Sarawut accused him of nighttime residential intrusion, disturbing property possession, and carrying a weapon in public without justification, all of which created fear and chaos in the neighbourhood.

As officers presented the warrant, Sarawut confirmed his identity but remained silent about the allegations. He was immediately transferred to Nopphitam Police Station for further questioning and legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.

His arrest has brought relief to the local community, which had been living in fear of his unpredictable outbursts. Police have pledged to continue cracking down on drug-related crimes to ensure the safety of residents and prevent further incidents.

In similar news, a 57 year old man was fatally shot after attacking police and residents with a machete in Nakhon Si Thammarat’s Thung Song district. The incident occurred on February 19 when officers responded to reports of his violent behaviour.

At the scene, police found the body of Adisak with a gunshot wound to the chest. A blood-stained machete and two kitchen knives were discovered nearby, along with a police restraining device.