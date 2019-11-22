Connect with us

Crime

UPDATE: Police investigate building collapse in Phuket, killing seven

The Thaiger

Published

4 mins ago

 on

UPDATE: Police investigate building collapse in Phuket, killing seven | The Thaiger

PHOTOS: Phuket Hotnews

UPDATE:

Kritsana Pattanachareon, deputy spokesperson for the Royal Thai Police, says that an initial investigation into the collapse of a petrol station being built in Thalang, Phuket on Thepkasattri Road, resulting in seven deaths, indicated that poor construction standards were to blame.

“We were informed by police from the Thalang district station that a concrete slab being used in the conversion of a building in the Sai Si Ngyen complex into a gas station collapsed, killing seven workers from Myanmar instantly and severely injuring two more.”

Kritsana adds that further investigations are ongoing and that the bodies have been sent for autopsy.

Police and engineers are continuing their investigations the collapse of the one-storey building under construction in Thalang district, northern Phuket.

UPDATE: Police investigate building collapse in Phuket, killing seven | News by The Thaiger

Seven workers were killed in the incident – four Thais and three Burmese – with another two injured after the structure collapsed. The bodies of all seven victims were taken Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town.

Police have already interrogated construction engineers and charges will be filed against them and the owners of the development if they are found to have been negligent in the construction project.

The search for bodies was called off just after sunset last night.

The four Thais killed were Jirachai Wonghajak, Thaweerat Daetphan, Mrs Pornpimon Waewwong and Krisana Kanbuth, all aged between 21 and 35 years old.

The three Burmese workers killed were Sa Aung Aung, Nay Myo Win and Mrs Kay Thi Khaing.

A Burmese lady, 26 year old Myo Myo Yi, and a Thai, 34 year old Jaturawit Muadsing were both taken to the Thalang Hospital for treatment following their recovery from collapsed concrete slabs.

Additional details from The Nation

UPDATE: Police investigate building collapse in Phuket, killing seven | News by The Thaiger

PHOTO: Phuket Hotnews

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Phuket. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Crime

Five Chinese awaiting deportation after being arrested in Phuket over illegal FOREX trading

The Thaiger

Published

5 hours ago

on

November 22, 2019

By

Five Chinese awaiting deportation after being arrested in Phuket over illegal FOREX trading | The Thaiger

PHOTO: SCMP

Five Chinese are now in custody after being arrested over the running of an illegal online foreign-exchange. They were running the business from a residential housing estate in Chalong, Phuket.

Phuket Immigration officers raided the rented property in the Baan Maneekram-Jomthong Thani estate in Chalong at the end of October. The five were arrested and taken to the Chalong police station on charges of working without a Work Permit. The announcements were made in Bangkok by senior police and the Thai Immigration Chief. The five Chinese nationals had entered Thailand on 60 day tourist visas.

Arrested were 24 year old Chinese female Liu Minglan and four Chinese men, 24 year old Fan Junjie, 34 year old Gao Jiancheng, 29 year old Bai Xiaoxi, 26 year old Li Qiang.

Officers seized five laptop computers, Chinese-language trading notes and 15 mobile phones.

A suspect reportedly confessed that the five were working as FOREX (foreign exchange) brokers for a company in China. They were renting a property in the housing estate for 50,000 baht per month.

Police report that the team were trading Chinese yuan and US dollars through their online exchange. They were advertising their services through Chinese websites and chat applications. They explained to police that they weren’t licensed to conduct foreign currency exchange in China so came to Thailand to evade Chinese authorities.

It is likely the five will be deported to China after being processed by the Immigration department in Thailand.

SOURCE: The Phuket News

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Chiang Rai

Meth kingpin busted in Kanchanburi

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

1 day ago

on

November 21, 2019

By

Meth kingpin busted in Kanchanburi | The Thaiger

A 29 year old man has been charged with running a drug trafficking ring after more than 3 million methamphetamine pills were seized in Chiang Rai last month.

The man, known only as “Prasarn,” was arrested at a resort in Kanchanaburi, western Thailand. Police linked him to the 3 million meth pills seized at a roadside checkpoint in Chiang Rai in October.

Police were tipped off about plans to smuggle a large consignment of methamphetamine over the border into Chiang Rai. They set up a roadside checkpoint and stopped a Toyota pickup truck. The driver refused to stop when he was flagged down, which kicked off a chase. Police shot out the pick-up’s tyres and the driver fled after skidding off the road.

A search revealed 11 sacks containing more than 3 million methamphetamine pills and over 40 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine. Police expanded their probe and identified Prasarn as head of the smuggling ring and traced him to the Kanchanaburi resort where he was arrested.

SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Crime

Man shoots dead son-in-law after “causing him to lose face”

May Taylor

Published

1 day ago

on

November 21, 2019

By

Man shoots dead son-in-law after “causing him to lose face” | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Nujaree Raekrun

A man remains on the run after killing his son-in-law, having never forgiven him for not turning up to the wedding party laid on for him and the man’s daughter three years ago. The Bangkok Post reports that Narong Krainara shot 34 year old Sarawut Phonhiran on Tuesday night, at a house in the Thung Yai district of Nakhon Si Thammarat in southern Thailand.

It’s understood both men had a falling out three years ago, when Sarawut was to marry Narong’s daughter, Monthip. Narong arranged a wedding party for the couple, sending out invitations to guests.

However, Sarawut never showed up at the party, instead moving with his bride to live in another district. This rejection brought shame on Narong, causing him to lose face (in Thai culture) and hold a long-standing grudge against his son-in-law.

Narong’s daughter Monthip had recently returned to the family home after a dispute with her husband. When Sarawut followed her in an attempt at a reconciliation, an argument broke out with Monthip’s father.

When questioned by police later, Monthip and her mother, 41 year old Noonai Krainara, said Narong kicked his son-in-law, then pulled out a pistol and hit Sarawut in the head with it before shooting him in the chest as he lay in a hammock.

The shooting was witnessed by both Noonai and Monthip, who is understood to be pregnant with the couple’s second child. A 2 year old girl is also reported to have been in the house at the time. Narong’s whereabouts are currently unknown, with the chief of Tung Yai police, Chokdee Rakwattanapong, confirming a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading
ร้องพ่อถูกจับยาบ้า 1 เม็ด ทั้งที่ตรวจไม่พบสารเสพติด ตำรวจโต้ไม่ได้ทำ | The Thaiger
ข่าว3 hours ago

ร้องพ่อถูกจับยาบ้า 1 เม็ด ทั้งที่ตรวจไม่พบสารเสพติด ตำรวจโต้ไม่ได้ทำ
โลกออนไลน์แห่แชร์คลิป พริตตี้ผ้ากันเปื้อน ด้านพริตตี้ดอดพบตำรวจแล้ว | The Thaiger
ข่าวไทย1 day ago

โลกออนไลน์แห่แชร์คลิป พริตตี้ผ้ากันเปื้อน ด้านพริตตี้ดอดพบตำรวจแล้ว
ถ่ายทอดสด สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่ | The Thaiger
ตรวจหวย6 days ago

ถ่ายทอดสด สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
นาทีนายพลฟอร์จูนเนอร์หัวร้อน ผลักอกนักข่าวเกือบล้ม [คลิป] | The Thaiger
ข่าว1 week ago

นาทีนายพลฟอร์จูนเนอร์หัวร้อน ผลักอกนักข่าวเกือบล้ม [คลิป]
ตรวจหวยถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 1 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่ | The Thaiger
ตรวจหวย3 weeks ago

ตรวจหวยถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 1 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
แฟนหวีดร้องลั่น จักรยานยนต์หัวร้อน ทุบกระจกรถเก๋งแตก ฉุนเบกกะทันหัน | The Thaiger
ข่าว3 weeks ago

แฟนหวีดร้องลั่น จักรยานยนต์หัวร้อน ทุบกระจกรถเก๋งแตก ฉุนเบกกะทันหัน
สรุปดราม่า “หนังน้องเดียว ลูกทุ่งวัฒนธรรม” เล่นหนังตะลุง “ด่าพระสงฆ์” | The Thaiger
ข่าว1 month ago

สรุปดราม่า “หนังน้องเดียว ลูกทุ่งวัฒนธรรม” เล่นหนังตะลุง “ด่าพระสงฆ์”
ม็อบ “สมัชชาคนจน” เดินเท้าถึงทำเนียบ กดดันรัฐบาลไม่จริงใจ [Live] | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง1 month ago

ม็อบ “สมัชชาคนจน” เดินเท้าถึงทำเนียบ กดดันรัฐบาลไม่จริงใจ [Live]
ชมวาทะเด็ดธนาธร ให้การศาลรัฐธรรมนูญ คดีวีลัค ทำงานการเมืองเพราะอยากเปลี่ยนแปลงสังคม | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง1 month ago

ชมวาทะเด็ดธนาธร ให้การศาลรัฐธรรมนูญ คดีวีลัค ทำงานการเมืองเพราะอยากเปลี่ยนแปลงสังคม
ตรวจหวย 16/10/62 รางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ | The Thaiger
ตรวจหวย1 month ago

ตรวจหวย 16/10/62 รางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ตรวจหวย 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ผลสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16/10/62 | The Thaiger
ตรวจหวย1 month ago

ตรวจหวย 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ผลสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16/10/62
ถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ | The Thaiger
ตรวจหวย1 month ago

ถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ
หนุ่มแท็กซี่ฉาว ท้าต่อยเจ้าของธุรกิจเต๊นท์ กลางงานสนามหลวง | The Thaiger
ข่าว1 month ago

หนุ่มแท็กซี่ฉาว ท้าต่อยเจ้าของธุรกิจเต๊นท์ กลางงานสนามหลวง
ไทยแชมป์วอลเลย์บอลอาเซียนกรังด์ปรีซ์สนาม 2 รางวัลรายบุคคล | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล2 months ago

ไทยแชมป์วอลเลย์บอลอาเซียนกรังด์ปรีซ์สนาม 2 รางวัลรายบุคคล
ตรวจหวย1ตุลาคม2562 ผลรางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ | The Thaiger
ตรวจหวย2 months ago

ตรวจหวย1ตุลาคม2562 ผลรางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ

Trending