Chinese medical tourism on the rise in Thailand | The Thaiger

Thailand
Chinese medical tourism on the rise in Thailand
FILE PHOTO
Despite Thailand’s current sluggish tourism intake, along with a strong baht, Chinese medical tourism continues to grow. From rhinoplasty to liposuction, eye-surgery to heart bypasses, Thailand’s reputation for affordable and reputable cosmetic surgery, and specialty clinics, draws tourists from all over the world.
As of 2019, with 64 accredited hospitals, Thailand is currently among the top 10 medical tourism destinations in the world.
For many, it can be cheaper to fly to Thailand, have their consultations and surgery, along with a vacation, and return, than it is to get the procedure done in their own country. Of Thailand’s 35 million tourists in 2018, 9% were estimated to have been medical tourists, a large portion who were Chinese visitors.
A loose definition of a Medical Tourist would be someone who travels to another country with the primary purpose of undertaking some form of medical, cosmetic or dental procedure. Common procedure types, include plastic surgery, dental procedures, tertiary medical care and fertility procedures.
It’s estimated that Thailand receives 350,000 dedicated Medical Tourists each year, spending an average of $1,700 in hospitals and clinics across the country, with Bangkok seeing the majority of this money. South Korea still leads the way, but for how much longer?
Economic shifts in mainland China could be a significant factor in this new wave of Chinese medical tourism. Even though the baht is currently strong, Thailand undercuts China by such a large margin that its still worth the trip.
With Thailand’s negative reaction to zero-dollar Chinese tourism, encouraging medical tourism seems to be a step in the right direction. 2016 saw the Thai government take extraordinary measures to crack down upon low quality Chinese tour companies, with mass arrests, company closures and bus seizures.
Last year China’s ‘two-child policy’ caused Chinese medical tourists coming to the Kingdom to seek fertility treatment to surge. Middle-aged couples flocked to Thai clinics in hope that they could conceive whilst still fertile.
SOURCE: Thai Visa
Check the prices for a procedure or clinic in Thailand HERE.
Chiang Rai
‘The Cave’ – It’s frenetic and covers a lot of the rescue and the main players
The Thaiger went to the first session of Tom Waller’s ‘The Cave’ and loved it. It’s frenetic, it’s very busy and it covers a lot of territory regarding the scope of the saga. But it also lacks focus, a lot of the actors play themselves with varying success and, well, we already know the (mostly) happy ending.
But the overall experience when leaving the cinema is of a satisfying portrayal of the dramatic international rescue and the many people that came together to make it happen.
There is SO much to cover from the entire, gripping two weeks during June and July last year. And trying to focus on any, one, story in the two hour running time means that a lot of other details would have to be left out. So the director tries to cram a little bit of everything so there’s not a lot of time to get involved in any of the main characters.
So where is the focus in the story? Who was the ‘star’? Was it the Governor of Chiang Rai province who we saw so often briefing the media? Was it the 23 year old assistant coach Ekkapol who carried a lot of the responsibility for the safety of his young players? Was it the divers who found the boys? Was it the Australian diver/doctors who came up with the risky evacuation plan? Was it the Navy Seal who lost his life whilst trying to rescue the 13 young men?
For any director this is always going to be a problem covering such a broad story of 100s of heroes and thousands of others, all providing help that eventuated in the successful rescue. Director Tom Waller decides to focus on the overseas divers that were brought in provide vital expertise and come up with an impossible plan to extricate the 13 young men. Specifically Jim Warny, a Belgian diver, based in Ireland. He plays himself in ‘The Cave’ and we follow his personal journey through the rescue.
Most of the action is shot with hand-held cameras adding to the urgency. So sit at the back of the cinema, it gets a bit nauseous sitting in the middle of the cinema. There’s also a clever merge of original footage, recreated footage and the actual people involved in the rescue playing themselves. That you can’t really spot the real from the recreated is a nice bit of cinematic trickery.
The Thai authorities don’t come out very well in this telling of the tale but the local Thais, many playing themselves, will win your hearts as we’re reminded of their many unsung contributions to the rescue. The infamous Thai paperwork and bureaucracy, that is usually just annoying in daily life here in Thailand, becomes life-threatening during the real rescue. This ‘touchy’ subject is well covered as the drama unfolds.
Whilst the two weeks are crammed into two hours, you are on a constant ride of frustration, recollections and the happy moments when the 13 are all brought out of the Tham Luang cave alive, against the odds.
And then it ends, quite abruptly.
Having followed the story from Day One as a writer, I was immersed in the details for over two weeks last year. So there wasn’t many surprises in the movie.
Interestingly, the two Australian doctors who actually came up with, and implemented, the audacious plan to sedate the members of MuPa, making the extraction possible, were barely mentioned. The two men (who were awarded Australian of the Year 2018) ended up with a 20 second side story with an actor with a bad Aussie accent explaining to two of the other divers how to administer the Ketamine doses used to sedate the boys.
That was it. Many other details remained uncovered, including the huge tent city that rose up from the Tham Luang mud during the two weeks to house the enormous international media interest, complete with a pop-up curry kitchen provided by the locals.
But go and see it. It’s the first of many productions currently underway. The next one will be the Netflix documentary series which includes interviews with all the main players, including the 13 young men.
Director, Irish-Thai Tom Waller, during filming of ‘The Cave’
It certainly makes me want to jump in a plane and go and visit the Tham Luang caves… when it’s not raining!
‘The Cave’ is on major theatrical release now around Thailand, in English with Thai sub-titles. Here’s a list of the main cast…
- Jim Warny as himself, a Belgian diver and electrician based in Ireland
- Ekawat Niratworapanya as Ekkaphon Chanthawong, stateless assistant coach of the “Wild Boar” soccer team
- Tan Xiaolong as himself, a Chinese diver
- James Edward Holley as a U.S. Air Force Major
- Nirut Sirijanya as Governor of Chiang Rai Province
- Bobby Gerrits as a U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant
- Ross Cain as John, a British diver
- Jumpa Saenprom as Mae Bua Chaicheun, a Thai rice farmer
- Todd Ruiz as himself, an American reporter for Khao Sod
- Erik Brown as himself, a Canadian diver
- Mikko Paasi as himself, a Finnish diver
- Ross W. Clarkson as an Australian doctor
- Lawrence de Stefano as Chris, British lead diver
Economy
Thai exports down 4.5% in October, 2.35% for the year
PHOTO: Commerce Ministry
Thai exports have crashed 4.5% for October 2019, compared with the same month last year.
The total contraction in first 10 months of this year has now averaged 2.35%, and things don’t look like improving any time soon, according to the Commerce Ministry, as reported in the Bangkok Post.
The director-general of the ministry’s Trade Policy and Strategy, Pimchanok Vonkorporn, says the decline is due to lower oil prices and the sluggish economies of Thailand’s key trading partners.
Decreases were registered in the exports of iron and steel-related products, steel, iron, rice, tapioca products, natural rubber, prawns, oil-related products, televisions and TV parts.
Crude oil prices also plunged 25%, resulting in a 35% decline in the value of refined oil exports and a 26% fall in the value of oil-related exports, according to the director-general.
On the plus side, there were signs of growth in the exports of sugar, vegetables, fruits, wheat-based products, ready-to-eat foods, garments, cosmetics, soaps, skincare products, furniture and parts, watches and parts, switchboards, and electrical distribution boards, according to the Bangkok Post.
But the Department of Trade Policy and Strategy predicts Thai exports will continue to face high risks because the economic slowdown was expanding to major trading partners of Thailand.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Bangkok
Pope Francis calls for action on exploitation of children, human trafficking
PHOTO: Government House
Pope Francis was making calls for migrants to be made welcome and women and children to be protected from exploitation and abuse. The comments were made during the second day of activities for the leader of the world’s catholic church in Thailand today.
The irony of the Pope’s comments would have surprised many with the Catholic Church still embroiled in litigation over decades of abuse by Priests on younger members of their church, mostly boys and young men. The Church leadership, all men, also preach antiquated dogma and interpretations of Christian teaching forbidding abortion, contraception or allowing women to become leaders within the church.
The church, itself, has been forced to investigate more around 3,000 of its priests over accusations of sexual abuse, with thousands more being taken to court around the world.
Meanwhile, His Holiness pleaded for action against one of the region’s greatest scourges, human trafficking to fuel the forced labour and sex trade industries.
He praised the Thai government’s efforts to fight human trafficking in a speech delivered at the PM Prayut Chan-o-cha’s Government House offices. He also appealed for greater international commitment to protect women and children “who are violated and exposed to every form of exploitation, enslavement, violence and abuse”.
“The future of our peoples is linked in large measure to the way we will ensure a dignified future to our children.’
The US State Department has faulted Thailand for failing to fully crack down on traffickers who induce young Thai girls into pornography, as well as the exploitation, including via debt bondage, of migrant workers in commercial fishing enterprises. The Thai government has insisted it has made significant progress in cracking down on human trafficking and has vowed continued cooperation with international bodies to improve.
Francis has made the fight against human trafficking an important issue of his papacy, describing it as “a crime against humanity”. The Vatican has hosted several conferences on eradicating trafficking, featuring women freed from forced prostitution.
While Thailand has a tradition of taking in migrant labourers and sheltering people fleeing from danger in neighbouring countries, it also has a checkered history of deporting foreigners who are in the country illegally, even if they are recognised by the United Nations as refugees who are fleeing persecution. In addition, up until it signed an agreement with the UN refugee agency this year, Thailand held child asylum-seekers in detention centres.
In his comments made alongside Thai officials, Francis thanked the country for its historical role welcoming migrants from across the region, who are drawn to Thailand for economic opportunities. But he said all countries must do more to resolve the conflicts that fuel the “tragic exodus” of forced migration.
“May every nation devise effective means for protecting the dignity and rights of migrants and refugees, who face dangers, uncertainties and exploitation in their quest for freedom and a decent life for their families.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
