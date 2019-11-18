Laguna Phuket Triathlon returns to the island next week, November 23 & 24 | The Thaiger

Events
Laguna Phuket Triathlon returns to the island next week, November 23 & 24
The Laguna Phuket Triathlon returns next week with a strong pro athlete line up vying for US$20,000 (605,500 baht) prize money on Sunday, November 24.
The 26th Laguna Phuket Triathlon, will comprise a 1.8 kilometre swim, a 50 kilometre bike event and a 12 kilometre run in Asia’s Laguna Phuket resort area as well as various scenic locations in Thalang District of the island, takes place on the Sunday and features the short distance race the “25 For 25 Sprint”.
The sold-out sprint triathlon race comprises a 0.5 kilometre swim, 18.5 kilometre bike and 6 kilometre run.
The 2019 Laguna Phuket Triathlon will also see LPT Charity Fun Run on Saturday, November 23 featuring a 2 kilometre Kids run plus 5 kilometre and 10 kilometre runs and will raise funds in support of more than 400 underprivileged children in Phuket’s 7 orphanages through Children First Fund as well as hospitals in Thailand through the Kao Kon La Kao Foundation.
Headlining this year’s pro field is Michael Raelert (Germany) who holds three-peat Laguna Phuket Triathlon Championship (2015-2017).
He will be joined by Luke McKenzie (Australia), Ruedi Wild (Switzerland) who has double LPT wins in 2012 and 2013, Per van Vlerken (Germany), and Massimo Cigana (Italy) who currently holds four-time LPT champion status.
In the women’s field, sports fans will get to see top performances by Laguna Phuket Triathlon podium veteran Imogen Simmonds (Switzerland) whose recent impressive records includes a great debut performance in Kona, 3rd in the Nice World Championship and 2nd Frankfurt’s European Championship. Simmonds will race neck and neck with Emma Pallent (UK) and Yvonne van Vlerken (Netherlands) aka. “The Flying Dutchwoman”. Beth McKenzie (USA) will also be there.
Thai triathletes will be led by Phuket-born Jaray Jearanai who holds the record as LPT’s Thai champion for 8 consecutive years (since 2011) and recently broke his own record at the World Championship in Kona.
Behold, the Papal Pick-up – Thai popemobile revealed
In either a step down for the Pope or a coup for troubled car-maker Nissan, Pope Francis will take to the streets of Thailand in a locally-manufactured open-top Papal Pick-up. Pope Francis visits Thailand from November 20–23.
The vehicle was unveiled yesterday at Assumption Cathedral in Bangkok. For shorter trips, the Papal Golf Cart was also revealed.
The Thai “popemobile” will be open and not feature a glass top because, as the Pope commented in a June 2014 interview with Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia, the glass makes the vehicle like a “sardine can” that separates him from his flock.
The Popemobile will bear the Vatican City’s registration plate “SCV 1”, an abbreviation of the Latin, Status Civitatis Vaticanæ (Vatican City State). It features a specially-designed adjustable staircase to make it easier for boarding and disembarking. The pope will travel around the national stadium in the Popemobile.
Another highlight during the papal visit is the Holy Chalice, which will be used by the Pontiff during a mass Mass to be held at the Supachalasai National Stadium on November 21. Up to 70,000 Catholics from across Thailand and neighbouring countries have already registered to attend the Mass. The Holy Chalice is believed to have been made in France in 1846, which coincided with the reign of King Rama III of Thailand.
Pope Francis will be the first Pontiff to visit Thailand for 35 years, since Pope John Paul II in 1984. This year also marks the 350th anniversary of the establishment of the Catholic Mission in Thailand.
Inaugural Thailand Charter Week in Phuket opens tomorrow
The Tourism Authority of Thailand has signed up as a Supporting Sponsor of the first Thailand Charter Week in a huge boost for the inaugural six-day event, held at Phuket Yacht Haven from tomorrow to November 21. Organisers were also facing the ‘good problem’ of over demand for berths, especially after a series of large yachts signed up in the lead-up to the event.
The Thailand Charter Week is Asia’s first international charter show for industry professionals only, a ‘B2B’ event for charter brokers, central agents, luxury travel agents and tour operators to meet local agencies and discover leading charter yachts operating in Thailand and the rest of Southeast Asia.
The iconic 41.3m Ocean Emerald is the largest boat in the line-up and will exhibit at Yacht Haven four years after appearing in the movie remake of Point Break. The yacht often berths in Pattaya, is represented by Camper & Nicholsons, and is available for charter in Southeast Asia and the Indian Ocean.
Launched by Rodriguez Yachts in 2009, the 135ft motor yacht was designed by Norman Foster and has five suites for 12 guests, a bar, jacuzzi and enormous exterior decks for entertaining.
At 31.6m in length, Silverlining is the biggest sailing yacht in the line-up and is represented by Fraser. A Sparkman & Stephens design, the 104ft yacht was launched in 2011 and has cruised more than 50,000nm, visiting more than 40 countries. Now based in Phuket, the yacht features two saloons and four guest cabins.
The 31.5m Aveline, a Maiora 31DP motor yacht, is a recent addition to the show by Northrop & Johnson and newly available for charter in the 2019/20 season.
Other newcomers include the 29.5m Mia Kai, which is represented by Ocean Independence and had an extensive interior refit in 2017, and the 29.5m Lady Eileen II, a motor yacht built by Taiwan’s New Ocean Yachts and represented by Yacht Sourcing.
Built by renowned Turkish yard Bilgin in 2007, Mia Kai had an extensive interior refit in 2017. The yacht features four guest cabins, including two almost equally sized, full-beam master suites, while the sun deck features an al fresco dining area, jacuzzi, bar and high-tech sound system.
Motor yachts include the 27m Baglietto Ajao, 27m Thai-built wooden boat Maha Bhetra, 25m Azimut 80 Mirage, 23m Sunseeker Maxxx, 22m Chowa, 21m Riva Aria Blue, 20m Cheoy Lee L’Orientale, 18m Princess Mayavee, 18m Princess Shard 1, 17m Azimut Pillars Spirit and 15m Sea Princess.
Sailing catamarans include the 19m Lagoon 62 Jyohana and 16m Lagoon 52F Blue Moon – the latter launched in 2018 – a 16m Andaman 50 and a 15m Moorings 4800, while Super Mario is a 15m powercat.
Companies exhibiting on land include Sevenstar Yacht Transport, Southeast Asia Pilot, Yacht Sourcing, Corsair Marine/Seawind Catamarans, Port Takola Yacht Marina, Zodiac ribs and Advance Yachting.
Matthew Na Nagara, Chairman of the Thai Yachting Business Association, the event organiser, says the event is designed to show the amazing appeal of Thailand’s yacht tourism industry and its spectacular coastlines, islands, beaches and marine life.
“The Thailand Charter Week is building up nicely, with more large yachts signed up in the last couple of months and challenging us to find ways to accommodate them all. We have a full calendar of events for the show, including some great trips into the beautiful areas surrounding Phuket, and are confident that this first edition will prove a success.”
The event’s partner hotels include The Slate and Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket on the island’s west coast, and Como Point Yamu on the east coast, while Coconut Village will host a beach party.
Still clearing the krathongs – post Loy Krathong
The clean up is still underway in many parts of Thailand following Monday’s Loy Krathong. ‘Favourite’ waterways are still being cleared of the pre-loved Krathong floats. The good news, authorities say there was a lot more natural products used in this years’ krathongs following a wide campaign to encourage Thais to stop using polystyrene and steel pins in their floating, floral masterpieces.
In Chiang Mai, krathongs are still being collected from the Ping River, four days after the end of the festival. In parts of Chiang Mai the festival ran until the end of Tuesday.
The Nakhon Chiang Mai Municipality says volunteers were helping municipal staff remove the left-over krathongs from the river. Krathongs made of recyclable materials were also being separated for use as fertiliser and garden mulch. It’s expected the cleanup will be completed today.
Chiang Mai authorities estimate some 40 tonnes of floated krathongs will be collected this year. But they note that this is a drop from the 70 tonnes collected a few years ago. They believe this is probably because of the ‘One family, one krathong’ promotion the government ran in the weeks before the annual festival.
Meanwhile, over the border, nearly 5 million people flocked to Cambodia’s capital Phnom Penh during the three-day Water Festival holiday, according to a report issued by the Ministry of Tourism. The Khmer Times reports that the vast majority were Cambodians sprinkled with 31,446 foreigners.
