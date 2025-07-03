Police bust Buriram gambling networks handling 1.8 million baht monthly

From backend to kingpin as ex-staff turn rogue in digital betting

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee1 minute agoLast Updated: Thursday, July 3, 2025
56 1 minute read
Police bust Buriram gambling networks handling 1.8 million baht monthly
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Police dismantled two online gambling networks in Buriram, arresting their operators who confessed to previously working as administrators before launching their own platforms. These operations reportedly handled over 1.8 million baht monthly.

At 9am yesterday, July 2, Police Lieutenant General Trirong Phiwphat, head of the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau, instructed Police Major General Kritchat Bumrungattano, Police Colonel Tiwa Sophacharoen, and Police Colonel Klaikhet Burirak to lead a cyber police team and an investigative operations unit to conduct raids. The operations targeted the jack22 and dakota99 gambling websites in Buriram province.

Pol. Lt. Gen. Trirong stated that under the directive of Police General Kittirat Phanphet, the police targeted financiers operating illegal online gambling websites.

Investigations led them to the jack22 and dakota99 sites, which offered various forms of gambling, including slot games, fishing games, card games, baccarat, dice, and live casino, along with sports betting and lotteries

Police bust Buriram gambling networks handling 1.8 million baht monthly | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod.

Players transferred money into bank accounts within Thailand for automated gambling activities, with withdrawals handled directly online.

The first police raid, police by Nang Rong Provincial Court warrant number 60/2568, was conducted at a residence in Soi Nong Rak Pracharat, Nang Rong district, Buriram. Police arrested 28 year old Krisanakon and 22 year old Mongkolchai, confiscating computers, laptops, and mobile phones.

Krisanakon admitted ownership of dakota99, launched just over two months ago, with over 2,900 members and a monthly turnover of more than 280,000 baht (US$8,660). Mongkolchai confessed to managing customer queries for jack22, a platform operating for over four months, with more than 53,000 members and a monthly turnover exceeding 1.8 million baht (US$55,670).

Related Articles

Further investigations led to the second raid at a nearby residence, where 27 year old Nuttapong was arrested. Electronic devices, including laptops and mobile phones, were seized.

Nuttapong confessed to having gained extensive experience as an administrator for other gambling websites before acquiring and managing jack22 for over four months.

All suspects were charged with organising, promoting, and advertising gambling through electronic media without official permission, reported KhaoSod.

Police bust Buriram gambling networks handling 1.8 million baht monthly | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Latest Thailand News
Police bust Buriram gambling networks handling 1.8 million baht monthly Crime News

Police bust Buriram gambling networks handling 1.8 million baht monthly

1 minute ago
Nonthaburi taxi driver dumps schoolgirls and grabs double fare Thailand News

Nonthaburi taxi driver dumps schoolgirls and grabs double fare

8 minutes ago
Woman arrested in Buriram for illegal loan scheme Crime News

Woman arrested in Buriram for illegal loan scheme

16 minutes ago
4 of 7 suspects arrested for 3.4 million baht robbery in Bangkok car park Bangkok News

4 of 7 suspects arrested for 3.4 million baht robbery in Bangkok car park

27 minutes ago
Viet’s all, folks: Thailand left in digital ID dust by Vietnam Thailand News

Viet’s all, folks: Thailand left in digital ID dust by Vietnam

37 minutes ago
7 Phuket cannabis shops shut down in crackdown blitz Phuket News

7 Phuket cannabis shops shut down in crackdown blitz

46 minutes ago
Man found dead at Nakhon Ratchasima school prompts closure Thailand News

Man found dead at Nakhon Ratchasima school prompts closure

59 minutes ago
Shafted again! Pattaya elevator traps Burmese man Pattaya News

Shafted again! Pattaya elevator traps Burmese man

1 hour ago
Outgoing minister Phumtham approves submarine deal before exit Thailand News

Outgoing minister Phumtham approves submarine deal before exit

1 hour ago
Thai abbot denies staging 23 million baht theft at Bangkok temple Bangkok News

Thai abbot denies staging 23 million baht theft at Bangkok temple

2 hours ago
Serious accident on Chalong Rat Expressway leaves two injured Bangkok News

Serious accident on Chalong Rat Expressway leaves two injured

2 hours ago
Jealous ex-soldier guns down love rival in Phitsanulok attack Thailand News

Jealous ex-soldier guns down love rival in Phitsanulok attack

2 hours ago
Hippo-star rising: Moo Deng cooks up at zoo birthday bash Thailand News

Hippo-star rising: Moo Deng cooks up at zoo birthday bash

2 hours ago
Single mother in Udon Thani scammed by grass jelly salesman Crime News

Single mother in Udon Thani scammed by grass jelly salesman

3 hours ago
Speeding rider dies in horror crash with parked van in Nonthaburi Thailand News

Speeding rider dies in horror crash with parked van in Nonthaburi

3 hours ago
Thai woman seeks justice after rubbish collector cooks her pet cat Thailand News

Thai woman seeks justice after rubbish collector cooks her pet cat

3 hours ago
Man in Sattahip detained after cannabis-induced hallucinations Pattaya News

Man in Sattahip detained after cannabis-induced hallucinations

4 hours ago
Phuket double whammy leaves locals with no water and no power Phuket News

Phuket double whammy leaves locals with no water and no power

4 hours ago
Bangkok Bank backs Thai businesses entering Indonesia’s market Business News

Bangkok Bank backs Thai businesses entering Indonesia’s market

4 hours ago
Boozed-up Burmese builders in bloody bust-up at Pattaya site Pattaya News

Boozed-up Burmese builders in bloody bust-up at Pattaya site

4 hours ago
Cobra content turns deadly for Thai man in Khon Kaen resort Thailand News

Cobra content turns deadly for Thai man in Khon Kaen resort

4 hours ago
Thai military foils drug smuggling, seizes 6 million meth pills Crime News

Thai military foils drug smuggling, seizes 6 million meth pills

5 hours ago
Bhumjaithai considers no-confidence debate amid PM suspension Bangkok News

Bhumjaithai considers no-confidence debate amid PM suspension

5 hours ago
Thai doctor issues warning after man injects sperm to treat back pain Thailand News

Thai doctor issues warning after man injects sperm to treat back pain

5 hours ago
Google accused of ‘fake maps’ in Thailand-Cambodia temple spat Thailand News

Google accused of ‘fake maps’ in Thailand-Cambodia temple spat

5 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee1 minute agoLast Updated: Thursday, July 3, 2025
56 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x