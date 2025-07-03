Police bust Buriram gambling networks handling 1.8 million baht monthly

Police dismantled two online gambling networks in Buriram, arresting their operators who confessed to previously working as administrators before launching their own platforms. These operations reportedly handled over 1.8 million baht monthly.

At 9am yesterday, July 2, Police Lieutenant General Trirong Phiwphat, head of the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau, instructed Police Major General Kritchat Bumrungattano, Police Colonel Tiwa Sophacharoen, and Police Colonel Klaikhet Burirak to lead a cyber police team and an investigative operations unit to conduct raids. The operations targeted the jack22 and dakota99 gambling websites in Buriram province.

Pol. Lt. Gen. Trirong stated that under the directive of Police General Kittirat Phanphet, the police targeted financiers operating illegal online gambling websites.

Investigations led them to the jack22 and dakota99 sites, which offered various forms of gambling, including slot games, fishing games, card games, baccarat, dice, and live casino, along with sports betting and lotteries

Players transferred money into bank accounts within Thailand for automated gambling activities, with withdrawals handled directly online.

The first police raid, police by Nang Rong Provincial Court warrant number 60/2568, was conducted at a residence in Soi Nong Rak Pracharat, Nang Rong district, Buriram. Police arrested 28 year old Krisanakon and 22 year old Mongkolchai, confiscating computers, laptops, and mobile phones.

Krisanakon admitted ownership of dakota99, launched just over two months ago, with over 2,900 members and a monthly turnover of more than 280,000 baht (US$8,660). Mongkolchai confessed to managing customer queries for jack22, a platform operating for over four months, with more than 53,000 members and a monthly turnover exceeding 1.8 million baht (US$55,670).

Further investigations led to the second raid at a nearby residence, where 27 year old Nuttapong was arrested. Electronic devices, including laptops and mobile phones, were seized.

Nuttapong confessed to having gained extensive experience as an administrator for other gambling websites before acquiring and managing jack22 for over four months.

All suspects were charged with organising, promoting, and advertising gambling through electronic media without official permission, reported KhaoSod.