Crime

Pattaya police re-arrest ex-US marine with PTSD

Jack Burton

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

Pattaya police re-arrest ex-US marine with PTSD | The Thaiger
PHOTOS: The Pattaya News
Police in Pattaya’s Jomtien district have arrested an American who allegedly caused a public nuisance at a condominium there last night. Police were notified of the incident at 11:30pm.

Officers and reporters arrived at a room on the eighth floor of the condo to find a foreign man who was “in a state of distress.” He was talking incoherently and, according to condo security, had trashed his room while screaming and yelling. While being recorded on video, he told police he had many guns and weapons, but none were found.

Police managed to arrest him without incident. Many of his possessions were damaged in the condo, including a television, which was smashed. He was taken to the Pattaya City Police Station for evaluation.

The security guard told The Pattaya News there had been several similar incidents but this time was more severe, and when the man continued to disturb other residents and refused to listen to him, police had to be called.

The man was identified as a 35 year old ex-marine who served in Iraq and suffers from severe post-traumatic stress syndrome. He’s been arrested twice before, once in an incident in front of the US Embassy in Bangkok and once in Pattaya during a public incident at a shopping mall. Police confirmed the man spent time in recovery after both incidents.

Medication used to treat mental health disorders was found in his apartment, but it appeared the suspect had not been taking it properly, possibly leading to the incident.

The man is still in custody and will likely be returned to a psychiatric hospital for further evaluation. Police say his visa will expire at the end of June.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is a writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. He attended the Henry Grady School of Journalism and his works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world.

Crime

Police say mom forced toddler to drink bleach “to make him look ill”

Jack Burton

Published

2 hours ago

on

May 23, 2020

By

PHOTO: K@pook

Police in in Pathum Thani, just north of Bangkok, have arrested a woman for allegedly forcing her toddler to swallow bleach to make him look ill for an online advertisement selling her health products. A police source says the boy has been rescued and is now under the care of a shelter for children in the province.

The mother, identified as 29 year old Nittha Wongwan, was arrested after earning 10 million baht with her online products after displaying images of the boy with what she called “severe allergic reactions.”

A DNA test is being conducted to verify she is the mother of the victim, according to the source, who says police have cast doubt over the victim’s birth certificate and the suspect’s pregnancy.

The source says the suspect admitted to adopting a 3 year old baby girl who later died after suffering similar symptoms, described as “a strange illness” in another online advertisement.

The suspect is accused of adopting the child with the intent to use her as a tool for illegal gains, causing fatal injury and fraud.

The suspect denies harming the children, but she’s admitted to fraud for failing to deliver face masks promised to customers.

More than 3,000 people made over 8,000 transactions with the suspect after they were led to believe her son fell sick because of a “rare and strange disease.”

Doctors at Thammasat University Hospital reported that the victim vomited blood and had injuries to his gastrointestinal tract.

The police source says doctors also believe the suspect poisoned the baby girl who died earlier, because she was brought to the same hospital. It was medical personnel who alerted police.

The case is being investigated. Authorities say they currently don’t have enough evidence to make a statement, but believe they will soon have enough to prosecute the suspect.

SOURCES: Chiang Rai Times | Bangkok Post

Crime

Armed thief breaks into Pattaya toy shop – VIDEO

Jack Burton

Published

5 hours ago

on

May 23, 2020

By

PHOTO: The Pattaya News

Pattaya Police are searching for a thief who was seen on security footage driving a motorbike with a sidecar, who broke into a toy shop. They believe the man was carrying a firearm.

26 year old Saifon Tanawong, a staff member at the shop, told police and The Pattaya News that at 2:30am the thief stole a computer tablet valued at 10,000 baht, a gold bracelet valued at 14,000 baht, two gold rings valued at 6,200 baht and 17,000 baht in cash from the register.

The shop’s CCTV footage shows how the male thief, on a motorbike sidecar, broke into the back of the shop after climbing to the second floor to gain access. Based on the footage, police believe the thief was also carrying a gun. Saifon says that the shop had only recently reopened due to Covid-19 closures and restrictions.

Authorities are hunting for the thief to face charges and are confident, based on the CCTV footage, that they’ll be able to find him.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Crime

Former deputy commerce minister and 4 others plead not guilty to murder of judge’s brother

Jack Burton

Published

6 hours ago

on

May 23, 2020

By

PHOTO: Nation Thailand

In a case which has shocked the nation, former deputy commerce minister, MP and police lieutenant Banyin Tangpakorn and 4 co-defendants have pleaded not guilty to the abduction and murder of the brother of the senior Bangkok judge who was handling his multimillion baht stock theft case. They entered their pleas via video conference from prison yesterday.

The accused, including 56 year old Banyin, face charges related to the death of 67 year old Weerachai Sakuntaprasoet earlier this year. Prosecutors charged each of them in February with premeditated murder, fatal detention, coercing others, illegal assembly and concealing a body.

The other defendants are 67 year old Manat Thaptim, 48 year old Narongsak Pomchan, Chatchai Menkun, aged 31, 33 year old Prachawit Sithongsuk, and 63 year old Thongchai Wachisatcha, a police sergeant-major. All are natives of the lower northern Nakhon Sawan province.

Five of the defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges, while Narongsak pleaded guilty. The court adjourned the hearing until next month, when evidence and witness lists will be considered.

It’s alleged that Banyin and his five co-defendants kidnapped the elder brother of Bangkok South Criminal Court judge Phanida Sakuntaprasoet, to pressure her to drop charges in a 300 million baht stock fraud case against Banyin.

Weerachai was kidnapped right outside the court on February 4 and bundled into a van in broad daylight. It’s believed he was killed on or about February 5. His body was burned and the remains tossed into the Chao Phraya River in Nakhon Sawan. Banyin is also charged with impersonating a policee officer and illegally wearing a police uniform during the abduction.

Banyin was earlier found guilty of forging documents to set up the transfer of 300 million baht worth of shares owned by his 50 year old new​ friend, construction tycoon Chuwong sae Tang, to himself and two accomplices.

Banyin is also charged with Chuwong’s 2015 murder.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post | Thai Examiner

