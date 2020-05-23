Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

3 new Coronavirus cases in Thailand – May 23

Anukul

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

3 new Coronavirus cases in Thailand – May 23 | The Thaiger
PHOTO: thethaiger.com
    • follow us in feedly

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration spokesman Dr Taweesilp announced in his daily press conference that Thailand has confirmed 3 new cases of the Covid-19 virus. 2 of the new cases are classed as “imported,” as they were found in a state quarantine facility among repatriates from overseas.

Of the imported cases, 1 was a 25 year old old Thai man who returned from Egypt on May 8. He was sent to a facility in Chonburi and reported with high fever and diarrhea. He was discovered after a second test on Wednesday.

The other imported case is a 43 year old Thai women who travelled from India on May 9. She was reported with symptoms such as high fever and headaches and tested positive on Thursday

Dr. Taweesilp says the local case is a 49 year old Italian man, an engineering manager, who travelled from China to Phuket mid-March, living in Cherng Thalay, Phuket. He was diagnosed yesterday when he went to a hospital to get approval to travel back to China with his 2 children aged 10 and 15. The children have tested negative.

He brings the total of confirmed cases in that southern province to 226 since the outbreak began. Chon Buri province has had 0 cases for 29 consecutive days, and Pattaya is 10 days ahead with 39 days without a single case.

Thailand has had a total of 3,040 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus and a total of 2,916 cases have recovered, pushing the country’s recovery rate to 96%

No additional deaths were reported and the toll remains at 56.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News | News Hawk Phuket

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Phuket. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Avatar

    Michael Lewis

    May 23, 2020 at 2:48 pm

    Hi Anukul

    New covid-19 cases have been found on a few occaasions recently amoung people in 14 day quarantine. Do the people who are residing in the same quarantine accommodation if the infected have to restart their 14 days quarantine period from day one because of theirclose vicinity to the infected?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Central Thailand

Man smashes coffee cup on policeman’s head after being told to wear a mask

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

2 days ago

on

May 21, 2020

By

Man smashes coffee cup on policeman’s head after being told to wear a mask | The Thaiger

A man has smashed a ceramic cup on a police officer’s head after he was told to wear a face mask yesterday in a province outside Bangkok. The officer, Thai media reports as 41 year old ‘Saroch’, was doing a routine check for coronavirus prevention, making sure vendors and business owners are abiding by emergency regulations. The Bang Nang Buat police officer issues warnings to those who don’t follow the rules in the Supanburi province.

When the officer walked into the cafe yesterday where Chaloey sells lottery tickets. The officer approached the man, 59 year old Chaloey, about not wearing a face mask. Chaloey got angry. He grabbed the officer by the throat and smashed a ceramic cup full of hot coffee on the officer’s head. The officer ended up with 2 stitches from the assault.

Chaloey told police that the officer threatened him with jail time for not wearing a mask.

It has not been reported whether it was a latte or cappuccino.

SOURCE: Thai Residents

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Central Thailand

Man’s death raises alarm about homeless during the pandemic

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

3 days ago

on

May 20, 2020

By

Man’s death raises alarm about homeless during the pandemic | The Thaiger
PFILE PHOTO: CODI

A homeless man died recently of pneumonia, raising the alarm of Thailand’s homelessness problem during the pandemic. A few days before he died the man, who has not been identified, went to a community pantry in Suphan Buri, just outside Bangkok, and took home just one carton of milk, according to Nation Thailand. He then developed a fever last week, testing negative for the coronavirus, but died a few days later from pneumonia.

An official from the Social Development and Human Security said she will talk to the local governor about finding solutions to people considered homeless, through the impact of the Covid-19 measures or longer term. Some netizens say the government’s recent emergency restrictions and lockdowns, intended to slow the spread of the virus, were hard on the homeless population who fell through the cracks of the government’s stimulus or welfare packages.

With curfews and stay at home orders, the Human Rights Watch raised the question “how can people stay at home if they are homeless?” Last month, a Chiang Mai homeless man was arrested for breaking curfew, according to the HRW.

Many homeless people do not have access to coronavirus prevention supplies, and the HRW says government-run shelters are often overcrowded, leaving little room for social distancing. The Isaan Record reported last month that some people in the Khon Kaen area have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic and are now on the streets.

“They don’t have access to tools or knowledge that can prevent them from getting Covid-19, such as masks, hand sanitiser, clean water and even a place to quarantine themselves,” a coordinator for the Friends of Homeless charity group told the Isaan Record.

SOURCES: Nation Thailand | Human Rights Watch | Isaan Record

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Transport

Highway number 7 from Pattaya to Map Ta Phut opens this Friday

Anukul

Published

4 days ago

on

May 19, 2020

By

Highway number 7 from Pattaya to Map Ta Phut opens this Friday | The Thaiger
FILE PHOTO: thailand-construction.com

According to the Thai Highways Department, the long awaited extended section of the Motorway Number 7 from Pattaya to Map Ta Phut will open up this Friday and will be accessible free of charge to users until the end of August.

Highway number 7 from Pattaya to Map Ta Phut opens this Friday | News by The Thaiger

The Director General of the Highways Department informed the media this morning.

“From May 22 the public can use the extended section for free starting at the U-Tapao toll booth. After the end of August the toll fee for Motorway number 7 will be 25-130 baht for four-wheel vehicles, 45-210 baht for six-wheel vehicles and 60-305 baht for other vehicles.”

The Director General believes the motorway is a vital part of the Eastern Economic Corridor project that will help link future and current transport routes, including transportation by air and sea. The total cost of the project was around 18 billion baht.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Trending