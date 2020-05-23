3 new Coronavirus cases in Thailand – May 23 | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
3 new Coronavirus cases in Thailand – May 23
The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration spokesman Dr Taweesilp announced in his daily press conference that Thailand has confirmed 3 new cases of the Covid-19 virus. 2 of the new cases are classed as “imported,” as they were found in a state quarantine facility among repatriates from overseas.
Of the imported cases, 1 was a 25 year old old Thai man who returned from Egypt on May 8. He was sent to a facility in Chonburi and reported with high fever and diarrhea. He was discovered after a second test on Wednesday.
The other imported case is a 43 year old Thai women who travelled from India on May 9. She was reported with symptoms such as high fever and headaches and tested positive on Thursday
Dr. Taweesilp says the local case is a 49 year old Italian man, an engineering manager, who travelled from China to Phuket mid-March, living in Cherng Thalay, Phuket. He was diagnosed yesterday when he went to a hospital to get approval to travel back to China with his 2 children aged 10 and 15. The children have tested negative.
He brings the total of confirmed cases in that southern province to 226 since the outbreak began. Chon Buri province has had 0 cases for 29 consecutive days, and Pattaya is 10 days ahead with 39 days without a single case.
Thailand has had a total of 3,040 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus and a total of 2,916 cases have recovered, pushing the country’s recovery rate to 96%
No additional deaths were reported and the toll remains at 56.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News | News Hawk PhuketKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Central Thailand
Man smashes coffee cup on policeman’s head after being told to wear a mask
A man has smashed a ceramic cup on a police officer’s head after he was told to wear a face mask yesterday in a province outside Bangkok. The officer, Thai media reports as 41 year old ‘Saroch’, was doing a routine check for coronavirus prevention, making sure vendors and business owners are abiding by emergency regulations. The Bang Nang Buat police officer issues warnings to those who don’t follow the rules in the Supanburi province.
When the officer walked into the cafe yesterday where Chaloey sells lottery tickets. The officer approached the man, 59 year old Chaloey, about not wearing a face mask. Chaloey got angry. He grabbed the officer by the throat and smashed a ceramic cup full of hot coffee on the officer’s head. The officer ended up with 2 stitches from the assault.
Chaloey told police that the officer threatened him with jail time for not wearing a mask.
It has not been reported whether it was a latte or cappuccino.
SOURCE: Thai ResidentsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Central Thailand
Man’s death raises alarm about homeless during the pandemic
A homeless man died recently of pneumonia, raising the alarm of Thailand’s homelessness problem during the pandemic. A few days before he died the man, who has not been identified, went to a community pantry in Suphan Buri, just outside Bangkok, and took home just one carton of milk, according to Nation Thailand. He then developed a fever last week, testing negative for the coronavirus, but died a few days later from pneumonia.
An official from the Social Development and Human Security said she will talk to the local governor about finding solutions to people considered homeless, through the impact of the Covid-19 measures or longer term. Some netizens say the government’s recent emergency restrictions and lockdowns, intended to slow the spread of the virus, were hard on the homeless population who fell through the cracks of the government’s stimulus or welfare packages.
With curfews and stay at home orders, the Human Rights Watch raised the question “how can people stay at home if they are homeless?” Last month, a Chiang Mai homeless man was arrested for breaking curfew, according to the HRW.
Many homeless people do not have access to coronavirus prevention supplies, and the HRW says government-run shelters are often overcrowded, leaving little room for social distancing. The Isaan Record reported last month that some people in the Khon Kaen area have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic and are now on the streets.
“They don’t have access to tools or knowledge that can prevent them from getting Covid-19, such as masks, hand sanitiser, clean water and even a place to quarantine themselves,” a coordinator for the Friends of Homeless charity group told the Isaan Record.
SOURCES: Nation Thailand | Human Rights Watch | Isaan RecordKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Transport
Highway number 7 from Pattaya to Map Ta Phut opens this Friday
According to the Thai Highways Department, the long awaited extended section of the Motorway Number 7 from Pattaya to Map Ta Phut will open up this Friday and will be accessible free of charge to users until the end of August.
The Director General of the Highways Department informed the media this morning.
“From May 22 the public can use the extended section for free starting at the U-Tapao toll booth. After the end of August the toll fee for Motorway number 7 will be 25-130 baht for four-wheel vehicles, 45-210 baht for six-wheel vehicles and 60-305 baht for other vehicles.”
The Director General believes the motorway is a vital part of the Eastern Economic Corridor project that will help link future and current transport routes, including transportation by air and sea. The total cost of the project was around 18 billion baht.
SOURCE: The Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Despite low virus numbers, CCSA warns public not to be “reckless”
Bangkok City Hall plans more proactive Covid-19 testing, new rules for pet cafés
3 new Coronavirus cases in Thailand – May 23
Pattaya police re-arrest ex-US marine with PTSD
No new Covid-19 cases in China, first time since outbreak began
Thai Airways has officially lost its state enterprise status
Police say mom forced toddler to drink bleach “to make him look ill”
Misery as arrival ban keeps families apart
Armed thief breaks into Pattaya toy shop – VIDEO
Former deputy commerce minister and 4 others plead not guilty to murder of judge’s brother
Car bursts into flames on the way home from dealer – VIDEO
Phase 3 of lockdown relaxations could begin June 1: CCSA
Foreigner handing out cash in Pattaya robbed of more than 10,000 baht – VIDEO
Udon Thani temple blaze claims abbot’s life
Pakistani airliner crashes into neighbourhood, 80 confirmed dead
“Off the charts” – biggest drug seizure in decades
Ban on international travel into Thailand extended until June 30
Fortress Phuket remains sealed off from the mainland
Thai PM thanks the 20 billionaires for their support during crisis
Bangkok City Hall allows 10 more types of business to reopen
Hotels across Thailand angered by European tour group’s failure to pay up
Criticism over bad English lesson in Thai online class
Tesco addressing migrant worker abuse at Thailand distribution centres
Thai Airways ponders bankruptcy as it enters rehab
Bangkok sting results in seizure of 221 kilograms of marijuana
Thai Airways files for bankruptcy protection
Phi Phi’s Maya Bay won’t reopen until fully rehabilitated
Mukdahan border police seize 480 kilograms of marijuana
Bangkok officials conduct spot checks on 200 shopping centres and retailers
250 Thai citizens repatriating from UK and Ireland today
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 2
Thailand News Today – April 1, 2020
Trending
- Education3 days ago
Criticism over bad English lesson in Thai online class
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thai massage shops may reopen soon, from the waist down only
- Thailand3 days ago
Most of Thailand placed on storm alert
- Bangkok3 days ago
Ex high ranking Buddhist officials convicted of embezzling millions
- Bangkok3 days ago
Thais on repatriation flight from London were reported with ‘fevers’
- Bangkok2 days ago
19 kilograms of crystal meth, valued around 10 million baht, seized on Thai train
- ASEAN3 days ago
Thailand scores highest for mask-wearing in survey of ASEAN nations
- Business2 days ago
Thai car production hits 30 year low
Michael Lewis
May 23, 2020 at 2:48 pm
Hi Anukul
New covid-19 cases have been found on a few occaasions recently amoung people in 14 day quarantine. Do the people who are residing in the same quarantine accommodation if the infected have to restart their 14 days quarantine period from day one because of theirclose vicinity to the infected?