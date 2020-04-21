American creates bomb scare at Bangkok’s US Embassy | The Thaiger

Hot News
American creates bomb scare at Bangkok’s US Embassy
This morning at 8:3oam officers at Bangkok’s Lumphini Police Station were notified of a suspicious western man who placed a suspicious box in front of the US embassy. A bomb disposal team was sent to the scene but in the box there was only a Muay Thai doll, some clothes, A3 batteries, papers and a plastic bottle was found nearby. The bag also contained pharmaceutical drugs however the suspect would not say what the medicines were for.
The American man, identified as 35 year old Lucas William Mackemie, was arrested and taken to be questioned at the station. His visa and ID showed that he works as a teacher in Chon Buri province. He was sent to a psychiatric hospital to have his mental condition checked
Authorities revealed that the US embassy did a background check on the man revealing that he is an ex-marine who served in Iraq, and suffers from post-traumatic stress syndrome. Police say his visa will expire at the end of June.
SOURCE: The NationKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Food donors must maintain proper social-distancing procedures
Yesterday police deputy spokesman Kissana Phattanacharoen announced that officers at Phlapphla Chai 2 police station have investigated an incident that took place on April 12 when dozens of people had gathered to receive charitable food near Hua Lamphong railway station in Bangkok.
Bangkok police have pressed charges against food donors for allegedly failing to submit any social gathering precautions. The legal action follows a video showing people failing to comply with social distancing measures to contain the spread of the Covid-19. Some of them even started fighting amongst themselves.
“The organisers reported to the police and have been now been charged with violating the ban on public gatherings and failing to comply with social distancing measures.”
“Police are also tracking down those involved in the brawl.”
“People who want to distribute food or other necessities must contact local authorities so as to help maintain proper social distancing procedures.”
Meanwhile, yesterday thousands of Phuket citizen waited in line to receive food from a group of young locals who have previously gathered money from donors to provide help for those affected by the Covid-19 virus. They had received permission from Police Colonel Thiraway Liamsuwan, the Director of the Phuket police station.
More than 30 authorities came to facilitate the handout of food, to help control traffic and keep people spread out according to the control measure in Phuket.
Deputy Chief of Phuket District Danai Jai said that even though authorities came to control social distancing, there were too many people coming to receive the donations.
“The police officers encounter eda problem of keeping the people 2 metres apart from each other.”
“Having people who want to promote the welfare of people and to donate things to the people is a good thing and the state will support these people. For donors who want to do this should notify or coordinate with their local district authorities or police station so the officers can offer help and organise the spread of the Covid 19 virus.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post | News Hawk Phuket
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Tourism
The China Bounce – are the Chinese packing their bags ready to come back to Thailand?
by Bill Barnett of c9hotelworks.com
The results of a comprehensive new survey of consumers in Mainland China’s first tier cities concludes that 53% of respondents would like to travel internationally sometime this year. Citing the opportunity, the most popular months for trips abroad for the remainder of the year are, specifically, August, October and December.
Thailand is one of the most impacted travel markets by Covid-19 in Asia. The country hosted 39.8 million international visitors last year with China accounting for nearly 11 million of those arrivals. The expanded Thai tourism, hotel and travel sector contributes between 12-15% of GDP to Southeast Asia’s second largest economy.
The newly released China Thailand Travel Sentiment Survey 2020, conducted in mid-April by C9 Hotelworks and Delivering Asia Communications, focuses on key demand factors in the country’s reopening of the tourism economy. A strong positive message from the research is that 71% of Chinese consumers said they would like to visit Thailand.
Using the China survey as a forecasting tool for the hotel industry, an interesting shift in a segment traditionally leveraged in the mass market is that 83% of potential visitors would choose independent travel versus a group tour. This leads into ‘what are the preferred booking channels for Chinese travellers to Thailand’? The top five in order are Ctrip (61%), Fliggy (16%), hotel websites (9%), Booking.com (5%) and WeChat (5%).
Another key insight of the report is breaking down destination preferences within Thailand. Respondents’ most popular holiday locations in order of popularity are Bangkok, Phuket, Chiang Mai, Koh Samui and Pattaya. Over 75% of demand was pinpointed in the top three destinations.
Anticipating the road to tourism recovery we expect Thailand’s reopening trajectory to initially be dominated by the domestic storyline but move quickly into inter-regional travel punctuated by the outbound China sector who are ready and willing to visit the country as demonstrated by the survey results.
Taking a forward-looking view of the impact of Covid-19 and dynamics at play for the remainder of the year, airlift is a critical enable of the travel sector as you can’t stay there if you can’t get there. A quick indicator of airline activity on Flightradar24 clearly reflects how China’s considerable regional and low-cost airline sector has gotten back into the air.
While undoubtedly there will be a lingering global fear factor for travellers in the wake of the virus outbreak, Thailand’s favourable door to door flying time and vast network of approved routes to the Mainland is a good start. Another is the appreciation of the Chinese Yuan against the Thai Baht. After reaching lows in Q3 and Q4 of last year, driven done by an economic slowdown and trade war, the currency has continued on an upward rise in 2020, which equates to greater value for Chinese tourists when they get to Thailand.
Rounding out the survey results, the demographics of travellers from China are changing.
“The new China traveller is younger, more independent and more digitally influenced than ever. Covid-19 has had a profound impact on travel consumer mindsets and this generation has a burning desire to experience the world and new digital strategies are needed to reach them.”
To download the China Thailand Travel Sentiment Survey, click HERE.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Bangkok alcohol sales ban extended to April 30
The ban on alcohol sales in Bangkok will be extended for another 10 days.
Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang announced has announced today that the Infectious Disease Control Committee has approved and agreed on an extension of the alcohol ban until April 30. The entertainment businesses will also be ordered to stay shut until the end of the month, this is to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus.
SOURCE: The NationKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Shock rise in Thai exports
Irrigation Department of Chiang Mai urges citizens to use water sparingly
American creates bomb scare at Bangkok’s US Embassy
An English translation of the PM’s letter to Thailand’s 20 richest
Dead Chaiyaphum 43 year old had Covid-19
19 new Covid-19 cases in Thailand, 1 new death (Tuesday)
Thailand’s new ‘normal’ – Government charts course post-April 30
11 soldiers being investigated after allegedly torturing and killing one brother, injuring the other
Plans to renew northern forests destroyed in recent fires
Water discounts and refunds will start May 1
Phuket reports one new case, an 83 year old Italian
Food donors must maintain proper social-distancing procedures
Singapore battles to control new surge in Covid-19 cases
Oil prices tank, as crisis fuels calls to re-open economies
Doctors advise 5-step plan to re-opening Thailand
Computer says no. Finance ministry refuses two-thirds of stimulus applicants.
Thai Covid 19 “Super Spreader” song goes… VIRAL
Singapore hit by a second wave of coronavirus cases
A golden moment for Thailand’s gold sellers
New Phuket governor announced, old Governor shunted off to Petchaburi
The road back to ‘normal’ – when can we get back to work?
Thai Health Minister demands apology for inflammatory comments
Travel and tourism in the Land of Smiles – 12 predictions
UPDATE: Phuket Zoo animals left abandoned and starving – VIDEO
Pattaya man allegedly confesses to stabbing murder of ex-wife
Police arrest 3 as they crack down on fake mask and gel network
AoT, already struggling, deny investing in faltering Thai Airways
Food queues run 2 kilometres around Chiang Mai moat
Thailand’s flight arrival ban extended to April 30
Can air-con spread Covid-19?
ผู้ติดเชื้อ COVID 19 จะแสดงอาการอย่างไรในแต่ละวัน
Covid-19 กำลังทดสอบประเทศของเราและสังคมของเรา ชีวิตสุขภาพและงานถูกคุกคาม
ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้
Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020
คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง
เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน
รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11
Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update.
หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย
สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB
เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0
Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??
แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate
7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ
10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thailand’s road to a ‘new normal’
- Coronavirus Thailand2 days ago
13 foreigners among those arrested at Pattaya pool party
- Coronavirus Thailand3 days ago
700,000 employees unemployed as more factories suspend production
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Sweden’s massive public health gamble is failing
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Foreigners arrested for holding noisy party on Koh Phangan
- Coronavirus Asia3 days ago
Indonesia now leads SE Asia in Covid-19 cases
- Business3 days ago
PM asks public to cool down on selling their gold
- Southeast Asia3 days ago
AirAsia will resume some flights beginning April 29