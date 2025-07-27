Thai police arrest suspected Cambodian spy near Surin border

Spy scare prompts calls for stricter border monitoring

Bright Choomanee
July 27, 2025
Picture courtesy of ปราชญ์ สามสี Facebook

Thai police have apprehended another suspected Cambodian spy near the Thai-Cambodian border in Surin province. Evidence of photographing and recording coordinates of Thai strategic military sites was discovered. The incident occurred in Phanom Dong Rak district today, July 27.

According to a Facebook post by Prat Sam Si, local police arrested the suspect while he was allegedly attempting to gather intelligence on Thai military positions near the border. The suspect was found with documents and photographs that are believed to be intended for opposing forces.

Picture courtesy of ปราชญ์ สามสี Facebook

Residents along the border are urged to be vigilant and report suspicious individuals to local police. This includes anyone seen riding motorcycles near military installations, taking photographs of strategic sites, or displaying suspicious behaviours such as noting down coordinates, reported KhaoSod.

Reports can be made by contacting local police stations directly or dialling 191 for immediate assistance. These actions are crucial for ensuring public safety and protecting Thailand’s sovereignty.

In similar news, on July 27, Cambodian military forces launched BM-21 multiple rocket attacks targeting Prasat Ta Muen Thom, inflicting substantial damage on the historic landmark. The strike has drawn widespread condemnation as an assault on cultural heritage.

The Army Military Force – Reserve Facebook page posted images and messages underscoring the severity of the incident. According to the page, Cambodian troops fired heavy artillery not only at the ancient temple but also at nearby areas, including Prasat Ta Muen and Chong An Ma—zones recently secured by Thai forces.

The bombardment has triggered a wave of public outrage across Thailand. Citizens took to social media to voice their anger and concern, with many accusing Cambodia of recklessly endangering a site they claim to value.

Several comments expressed dismay, noting that although Cambodia seeks ownership of the temple, their actions suggest a disregard for its preservation amid escalating conflict.

