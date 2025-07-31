Thailand opens first cancer drug manufacturing facility

New facility aims to cut treatment costs and boost access to cancer therapies

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee49 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, July 31, 2025
146 1 minute read
Thailand opens first cancer drug manufacturing facility | Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

The Chulabhorn Royal Academy has inaugurated Thailand’s first cancer medication manufacturing facility, certified by the internationally recognised GMDP PIC/s. Located at the Phimanmas Residence in Sattahip district, Chon Buri province, the facility is a significant milestone for the country, ensuring the highest production standards.

This initiative was driven by the vision of Professor Doctor Chulabhorn Walailak, a member of the Thai royal family and president of the Chulabhorn Royal Academy, who recognised the challenges faced by cancer patients in accessing effective medication. The establishment aims to bridge research with the pharmaceutical industry, enhancing national pharmaceutical security.

The pharmaceutical manufacturing facility is a comprehensive four-storey building, encompassing production, engineering, quality control laboratories, and a data management centre. It employs a containment production process using OEB5 standard machinery, ensuring the safety of personnel, environmental protection, and the quality of the produced drugs.

A key product of this facility is IMCRANIB 100, a targeted cancer treatment drug for various cancers such as leukaemia, gastrointestinal cancer, and rare skin cancers. This drug has already been registered with the Food and Drug Administration and is planned to enter the public health system by the end of 2025.

This move is expected to reduce the financial burden of imported drugs and improve patient access to essential medications.

Thailand opens first cancer drug manufacturing facility | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Doctor Watchara Kanjanagwinakul, director of the pharmaceutical manufacturing facility, stated that the plant has the capacity to produce both 30,000 and 150,000 tablets per production cycle. There are plans to gradually increase production capacity to meet public health demands and expand production to include other necessary cancer medications, reported KhaoSod.

This facility not only reduces the cost of importing drugs but also contributes to advancing pharmaceutical industrial knowledge, elevating the country’s pharmaceutical industry, and ensuring the sustainability of Thailand’s public health system, in line with the aspirations of Princess Chulabhorn.

Related Articles

Thailand opens first cancer drug manufacturing facility | News by Thaiger

Latest Thailand News
Thai national flag and message fly high in New York Time Square | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai national flag and message fly high in New York Time Square

9 minutes ago
Thailand launches digital platform for migrant work permits | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand launches digital platform for migrant work permits

10 minutes ago
Massive road revamp to shake up Phuket traffic flow | Thaiger Phuket News

Massive road revamp to shake up Phuket traffic flow

15 minutes ago
Police seize illegal e-cigarettes and ketamine in Bangkok raid | Thaiger Thailand News

Police seize illegal e-cigarettes and ketamine in Bangkok raid

30 minutes ago
Pattaya motorbike gang traps delivery driver in midnight road rage (video) | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya motorbike gang traps delivery driver in midnight road rage (video)

44 minutes ago
Thailand opens first cancer drug manufacturing facility | Thaiger Crime News

Thailand opens first cancer drug manufacturing facility

50 minutes ago
Bangkok on her own terms: Is Thailand’s capital safe for solo female travellers? | Thaiger Bangkok Travel

Bangkok on her own terms: Is Thailand’s capital safe for solo female travellers?

56 minutes ago
Former laundry owner arrested for Buriram coin machine thefts | Thaiger Crime News

Former laundry owner arrested for Buriram coin machine thefts

1 hour ago
Thailand to invite foreign ambassadors to border after Cambodia tour | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand to invite foreign ambassadors to border after Cambodia tour

1 hour ago
Phuket drowning in rubbish: Mayor vows not to quit | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket drowning in rubbish: Mayor vows not to quit

1 hour ago
Trang police raid drug gang after murder linked to 33 year old | Thaiger Crime News

Trang police raid drug gang after murder linked to 33 year old

1 hour ago
Cambodia &#8216;catches&#8217; Thai spy pigeon, Thais in stitches | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodia ‘catches’ Thai spy pigeon, Thais in stitches

1 hour ago
Lottery enthusiasts brave rain for lucky numbers in Ang Thong | Thaiger Thailand News

Lottery enthusiasts brave rain for lucky numbers in Ang Thong

1 hour ago
Ratchaburi shop owner seeks lottery luck from temple spirit | Thaiger Thailand News

Ratchaburi shop owner seeks lottery luck from temple spirit

2 hours ago
Man dies in Kanchanaburi car crash after fleeing police checkpoint | Thaiger Road deaths

Man dies in Kanchanaburi car crash after fleeing police checkpoint

2 hours ago
Mysterious body found at Bang Saen Beach, police seek identity | Thaiger Thailand News

Mysterious body found at Bang Saen Beach, police seek identity

2 hours ago
Thailand braces for heavy rain across 36 provinces | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces for heavy rain across 36 provinces

2 hours ago
Pet paradise unleashed at Bangkok’s epic expo | Thaiger Thailand News

Pet paradise unleashed at Bangkok’s epic expo

17 hours ago
Thai singer accuses retired police of gun threat over parking dispute | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai singer accuses retired police of gun threat over parking dispute

17 hours ago
Thaksin hospital scandal: Supreme Court sets verdict date | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thaksin hospital scandal: Supreme Court sets verdict date

18 hours ago
Holy water hype: Revered Thai monk&#8217;s bowl sparks lotto frenzy (video) | Thaiger Thailand News

Holy water hype: Revered Thai monk’s bowl sparks lotto frenzy (video)

18 hours ago
Next US ambassador to Thailand says border clashes do nothing to strengthen alliance | Thaiger Thailand News

Next US ambassador to Thailand says border clashes do nothing to strengthen alliance

18 hours ago
Paetongtarn gets final lifeline in leaked tape scandal | Thaiger Bangkok News

Paetongtarn gets final lifeline in leaked tape scandal

19 hours ago
Spiked: Russian girl jabbed by porcupinefish at Jomtien Beach | Thaiger Pattaya News

Spiked: Russian girl jabbed by porcupinefish at Jomtien Beach

19 hours ago
Armed gang brawl erupts at Phuket’s Saphan Hin fest | Thaiger Phuket News

Armed gang brawl erupts at Phuket’s Saphan Hin fest

19 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee50 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, July 31, 2025
146 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x