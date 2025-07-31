Thailand opens first cancer drug manufacturing facility

The Chulabhorn Royal Academy has inaugurated Thailand’s first cancer medication manufacturing facility, certified by the internationally recognised GMDP PIC/s. Located at the Phimanmas Residence in Sattahip district, Chon Buri province, the facility is a significant milestone for the country, ensuring the highest production standards.

This initiative was driven by the vision of Professor Doctor Chulabhorn Walailak, a member of the Thai royal family and president of the Chulabhorn Royal Academy, who recognised the challenges faced by cancer patients in accessing effective medication. The establishment aims to bridge research with the pharmaceutical industry, enhancing national pharmaceutical security.

The pharmaceutical manufacturing facility is a comprehensive four-storey building, encompassing production, engineering, quality control laboratories, and a data management centre. It employs a containment production process using OEB5 standard machinery, ensuring the safety of personnel, environmental protection, and the quality of the produced drugs.

A key product of this facility is IMCRANIB 100, a targeted cancer treatment drug for various cancers such as leukaemia, gastrointestinal cancer, and rare skin cancers. This drug has already been registered with the Food and Drug Administration and is planned to enter the public health system by the end of 2025.

This move is expected to reduce the financial burden of imported drugs and improve patient access to essential medications.

Doctor Watchara Kanjanagwinakul, director of the pharmaceutical manufacturing facility, stated that the plant has the capacity to produce both 30,000 and 150,000 tablets per production cycle. There are plans to gradually increase production capacity to meet public health demands and expand production to include other necessary cancer medications, reported KhaoSod.

This facility not only reduces the cost of importing drugs but also contributes to advancing pharmaceutical industrial knowledge, elevating the country’s pharmaceutical industry, and ensuring the sustainability of Thailand’s public health system, in line with the aspirations of Princess Chulabhorn.