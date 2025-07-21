Chon Buri police arrest suspect with drugs and outstanding warrants

Suspect’s criminal history reveals ties to multiple pending investigations

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee11 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, July 21, 2025
57 1 minute read
Chon Buri police arrest suspect with drugs and outstanding warrants
Picture courtesy of The Pattaya News

An operation led by Bang Lamung Police Station in Chon Buri, under the guidance of Police Colonel Sarawut Nuchanart, successfully targeted drug-related offences, leading to the arrest of a suspect involved in two drug cases.

The operation today, July 21, was spearheaded by Police Lieutenant Colonel Kornphong Sukwisit, Deputy Superintendent of Investigations, along with Police Major Wuttipong Kasa, Investigation Inspector, and Police Sub-Lieutenant Somman Boonkaew, Deputy Inspector of Prevention, who were part of an investigative team conducting proactive patrols to address drug activities in the area.

The arrest was made during a patrol along the railway road in Nong Manaw when officers observed a suspicious individual on a motorcycle. The person attempted to escape upon seeing the police but was intercepted.

Upon investigation, the suspect was identified as 24 year old Theerapat “Wave” Khammudom. A search uncovered 10 methamphetamine pills, drug-related equipment, a black Honda CBR 150cc motorcycle, a mobile phone, and a urine sample testing positive for methamphetamine.

During interrogation, Theerapat admitted ownership of the drugs, stating he had bought them from a person known as Tao and confessed to drug use before his capture. He now faces charges of illegal possession and consumption of a Category 1 narcotic (methamphetamine), as well as driving under the influence.

Further investigation revealed Theerapat had two outstanding arrest warrants. The first, issued by Chiang Mai Provincial Court (No. J.305/2567) on February 29, 2024, was for conspiracy to commit public fraud and entering false information into a computer system.

Chon Buri police arrest suspect with drugs and outstanding warrants | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of The Pattaya News

The second warrant, from Narathiwat Provincial Court (No. 201/2567) dated March 5, 2024, pertained to conspiracy to commit fraud by impersonation and using an account for technology-related offences.

Related Articles

The suspect, along with the confiscated evidence, was handed over to investigators at Bang Lamung Police Station for further legal processing. Coordination with the courts is ongoing to secure a detention order for the outstanding warrants, reported The Pattaya News.

Chon Buri police arrest suspect with drugs and outstanding warrants | News by Thaiger

Latest Thailand News
Free trade or free fall? Thailand struggles to keep up with Vietnam in US talks Business News

Free trade or free fall? Thailand struggles to keep up with Vietnam in US talks

11 seconds ago
Chon Buri police arrest suspect with drugs and outstanding warrants Pattaya News

Chon Buri police arrest suspect with drugs and outstanding warrants

11 minutes ago
Class acts: Chinese scammers pose as students in pensioner con Chiang Mai News

Class acts: Chinese scammers pose as students in pensioner con

22 minutes ago
Thai transwoman arrested behind 50 million baht job scam Bangkok News

Thai transwoman arrested behind 50 million baht job scam

31 minutes ago
Chon Buri burglary: Elderly woman&#8217;s home looted, gold and amulets stolen Pattaya News

Chon Buri burglary: Elderly woman’s home looted, gold and amulets stolen

45 minutes ago
Quake mistake: Tycoon named in deadly Bangkok building collapse probe Bangkok News

Quake mistake: Tycoon named in deadly Bangkok building collapse probe

55 minutes ago
Five rescued from drifting boat off Phuket amid severe weather Phuket News

Five rescued from drifting boat off Phuket amid severe weather

1 hour ago
2 year old Thai boy loses life in wasp attack, child&#8217;s father seriously injured Thailand News

2 year old Thai boy loses life in wasp attack, child’s father seriously injured

1 hour ago
Bangkok electric train fare capped at 20 baht from 2025 Bangkok News

Bangkok electric train fare capped at 20 baht from 2025

2 hours ago
Holiday blues: Thailand tourism hits bump in the flight path Thailand News

Holiday blues: Thailand tourism hits bump in the flight path

2 hours ago
Domestic blitz: Pattaya couple left battered in weekend bust-up Pattaya News

Domestic blitz: Pattaya couple left battered in weekend bust-up

2 hours ago
4 Thai airports launch fast track for Chinese children and their families Thailand News

4 Thai airports launch fast track for Chinese children and their families

2 hours ago
Student survives fifth-floor fall at Nakhon Ratchasima university Thailand News

Student survives fifth-floor fall at Nakhon Ratchasima university

2 hours ago
Japanese tourist dodges necklace-nicking trans gang in Pattaya Pattaya News

Japanese tourist dodges necklace-nicking trans gang in Pattaya

3 hours ago
Thai engineers clear mines after explosion near Cambodia border Thailand News

Thai engineers clear mines after explosion near Cambodia border

3 hours ago
No place for predators: Phuket cracks down on child sex tourism Phuket News

No place for predators: Phuket cracks down on child sex tourism

3 hours ago
Man under drug influence kills relative in Phrae province Crime News

Man under drug influence kills relative in Phrae province

3 hours ago
Severe storm in Nakhon Si Thammarat causes city-wide blackout Thailand News

Severe storm in Nakhon Si Thammarat causes city-wide blackout

4 hours ago
Arab tourist tries to impress woman but crashes motorcycle into Phuket pharmacy Phuket News

Arab tourist tries to impress woman but crashes motorcycle into Phuket pharmacy

5 hours ago
Bikini banzai! Japanese man fined for racy roadshow in Thailand Thailand News

Bikini banzai! Japanese man fined for racy roadshow in Thailand

5 hours ago
Chinese woman killed by falling tree on Phuket beach (video) Phuket News

Chinese woman killed by falling tree on Phuket beach (video)

5 hours ago
Royal nut: Rare Coco de Mer haul cracks global record in Pattaya Pattaya News

Royal nut: Rare Coco de Mer haul cracks global record in Pattaya

5 hours ago
Eight arrested for murder after Pathum Thani firearm robbery Crime News

Eight arrested for murder after Pathum Thani firearm robbery

5 hours ago
Dead in the water: Mystery body sparks sea of questions near Pattaya Pattaya News

Dead in the water: Mystery body sparks sea of questions near Pattaya

6 hours ago
Naked Russian man jumps to his death at Phuket villa Phuket News

Naked Russian man jumps to his death at Phuket villa

6 hours ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee11 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, July 21, 2025
57 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x