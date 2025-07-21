Chon Buri police arrest suspect with drugs and outstanding warrants

An operation led by Bang Lamung Police Station in Chon Buri, under the guidance of Police Colonel Sarawut Nuchanart, successfully targeted drug-related offences, leading to the arrest of a suspect involved in two drug cases.

The operation today, July 21, was spearheaded by Police Lieutenant Colonel Kornphong Sukwisit, Deputy Superintendent of Investigations, along with Police Major Wuttipong Kasa, Investigation Inspector, and Police Sub-Lieutenant Somman Boonkaew, Deputy Inspector of Prevention, who were part of an investigative team conducting proactive patrols to address drug activities in the area.

The arrest was made during a patrol along the railway road in Nong Manaw when officers observed a suspicious individual on a motorcycle. The person attempted to escape upon seeing the police but was intercepted.

Upon investigation, the suspect was identified as 24 year old Theerapat “Wave” Khammudom. A search uncovered 10 methamphetamine pills, drug-related equipment, a black Honda CBR 150cc motorcycle, a mobile phone, and a urine sample testing positive for methamphetamine.

During interrogation, Theerapat admitted ownership of the drugs, stating he had bought them from a person known as Tao and confessed to drug use before his capture. He now faces charges of illegal possession and consumption of a Category 1 narcotic (methamphetamine), as well as driving under the influence.

Further investigation revealed Theerapat had two outstanding arrest warrants. The first, issued by Chiang Mai Provincial Court (No. J.305/2567) on February 29, 2024, was for conspiracy to commit public fraud and entering false information into a computer system.

The second warrant, from Narathiwat Provincial Court (No. 201/2567) dated March 5, 2024, pertained to conspiracy to commit fraud by impersonation and using an account for technology-related offences.

The suspect, along with the confiscated evidence, was handed over to investigators at Bang Lamung Police Station for further legal processing. Coordination with the courts is ongoing to secure a detention order for the outstanding warrants, reported The Pattaya News.