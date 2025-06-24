Norwegian man charged with attempted murder in Surat Thani

Swift police action foils fugitive’s vanishing plan

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee4 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, June 24, 2025
196 1 minute read
Norwegian man charged with attempted murder in Surat Thani
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Police in Mueang Surat Thani district apprehended a Norwegian national and charged him with attempted murder according to an arrest warrant issued by the Koh Samui Provincial Court. The Norwegian suspect, Elmer, was caught yesterday, June 23, at Surat Thani Bus Terminal while attempting to flee the area by van.

The incident traces back to June 19 in Koh Samui district, Surat Thani province, where a Norwegian woman, Pia, was at home with her friend Simon, who was watching a film in the living room. Elmer was drinking alcohol in his bedroom.

After a while, Elmer emerged from his room, visibly drunk, and began to argue with Pia. The situation escalated, prompting Pia to threaten to call the police. She dialled 191, after which Elmer returned to his room and re-emerged with a laser-equipped crossbow.

 

ดูโพสต์นี้บน Instagram

 

โพสต์ที่แชร์โดย The Thaiger (@thethaigerofficial)

Related Articles

Simon attempted to intervene as Pia was on the phone with the police. Elmer aimed the crossbow at Pia’s head and fired, reported KhaoSod.

The arrow struck the mobile phone she was using, damaging it, before Elmer fled the scene. His escape was short-lived, as he was subsequently captured.

In similar news, a violent incident unfolded in Lap Lae district, Uttaradit province, where a 43 year old man named Kittisak allegedly tried to set his stepfather on fire by dousing him with petrol. Police later confirmed Kittisak had drugs in his system, and he now faces attempted murder charges.

The attack occurred around 7.20pm on April 9. Police Lieutenant Prasit Sudasud, deputy inspector at Mueang Luang Police Station, received a report of the assault at a residence in village number three, Mae Phun subdistrict. When officers arrived, locals had already restrained Kittisak, while rescue teams were rushing the seriously injured victim to Lap Lae Hospital.

At the scene, a single-storey concrete home, police noted petrol stains and burn marks on the floor, along with a fuel container, which was collected as evidence.

Latest Thailand News
UN urges Thailand to tackle cross-border trafficking linked to scams Thailand News

UN urges Thailand to tackle cross-border trafficking linked to scams

8 minutes ago
Pattaya to fine businesses blocking roads and footpaths Pattaya News

Pattaya to fine businesses blocking roads and footpaths

16 minutes ago
Tourism slump in Thailand as political instability sparks concerns Thailand News

Tourism slump in Thailand as political instability sparks concerns

22 minutes ago
Thai man turns himself in after unprovoked assault on 2 gay men Thailand News

Thai man turns himself in after unprovoked assault on 2 gay men

29 minutes ago
Cambodia blasts Thailand&#8217;s Buriram temple for copying Angkor Wat Thailand News

Cambodia blasts Thailand’s Buriram temple for copying Angkor Wat

37 minutes ago
Thai scammer caught before monkhood escape attempt Crime News

Thai scammer caught before monkhood escape attempt

45 minutes ago
Pattaya hit by torrential rain: Flash floods and storm warnings Pattaya News

Pattaya hit by torrential rain: Flash floods and storm warnings

51 minutes ago
DSI appeals to Frenchman for unsolved 2007 murder of Japanese woman Thailand News

DSI appeals to Frenchman for unsolved 2007 murder of Japanese woman

59 minutes ago
Chulalongkorn University ranks among top 10 in ASEAN Thailand News

Chulalongkorn University ranks among top 10 in ASEAN

1 hour ago
Fire engulfs Chon Buri shop, owner leaps from second floor Pattaya News

Fire engulfs Chon Buri shop, owner leaps from second floor

1 hour ago
2026 World Cup stripped from &#8216;Must-Have&#8217; TV broadcast list Thailand News

2026 World Cup stripped from ‘Must-Have’ TV broadcast list

1 hour ago
Thailand evacuates 3,000 workers amid Israel-Iran conflict Thailand News

Thailand evacuates 3,000 workers amid Israel-Iran conflict

2 hours ago
Thai exports at risk as Strait of Hormuz closes Thailand News

Thai exports at risk as Strait of Hormuz closes

2 hours ago
Bangkok man arrested for selling e-cigarettes via online store Bangkok News

Bangkok man arrested for selling e-cigarettes via online store

2 hours ago
Pattaya’s crackdown: Vendors face fines as traffic chaos intensifies Pattaya News

Pattaya’s crackdown: Vendors face fines as traffic chaos intensifies

2 hours ago
Tragic drowning of man in Udon Thani pond Thailand News

Tragic drowning of man in Udon Thani pond

2 hours ago
Phuket governor&#8217;s China trip boosts cancer care and green tech Phuket News

Phuket governor’s China trip boosts cancer care and green tech

2 hours ago
Thai man kills sister-in-law for allegedly serving his mother omelettes Thailand News

Thai man kills sister-in-law for allegedly serving his mother omelettes

2 hours ago
Fishing vessel fire off Surat Thani coast claims one life Thailand News

Fishing vessel fire off Surat Thani coast claims one life

3 hours ago
Israel&#8217;s attack on Iran threatens Thailand’s tourism recovery Thailand News

Israel’s attack on Iran threatens Thailand’s tourism recovery

3 hours ago
Thai cavalry seizes six million meth tablets in Chiang Mai clash Chiang Mai News

Thai cavalry seizes six million meth tablets in Chiang Mai clash

3 hours ago
Krabi Airport soars as 5 airlines request landing slots Krabi News

Krabi Airport soars as 5 airlines request landing slots

3 hours ago
Thai axe man damages car with child inside in Chon Buri road rage Pattaya News

Thai axe man damages car with child inside in Chon Buri road rage

3 hours ago
High and dry: Health minister’s war on cannabis shops Bangkok News

High and dry: Health minister’s war on cannabis shops

4 hours ago
Norwegian man charged with attempted murder in Surat Thani Crime News

Norwegian man charged with attempted murder in Surat Thani

4 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee4 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, June 24, 2025
196 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x