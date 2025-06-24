Norwegian man charged with attempted murder in Surat Thani

Police in Mueang Surat Thani district apprehended a Norwegian national and charged him with attempted murder according to an arrest warrant issued by the Koh Samui Provincial Court. The Norwegian suspect, Elmer, was caught yesterday, June 23, at Surat Thani Bus Terminal while attempting to flee the area by van.

The incident traces back to June 19 in Koh Samui district, Surat Thani province, where a Norwegian woman, Pia, was at home with her friend Simon, who was watching a film in the living room. Elmer was drinking alcohol in his bedroom.

After a while, Elmer emerged from his room, visibly drunk, and began to argue with Pia. The situation escalated, prompting Pia to threaten to call the police. She dialled 191, after which Elmer returned to his room and re-emerged with a laser-equipped crossbow.

Simon attempted to intervene as Pia was on the phone with the police. Elmer aimed the crossbow at Pia’s head and fired, reported KhaoSod.

Loading…

The arrow struck the mobile phone she was using, damaging it, before Elmer fled the scene. His escape was short-lived, as he was subsequently captured.

In similar news, a violent incident unfolded in Lap Lae district, Uttaradit province, where a 43 year old man named Kittisak allegedly tried to set his stepfather on fire by dousing him with petrol. Police later confirmed Kittisak had drugs in his system, and he now faces attempted murder charges.

The attack occurred around 7.20pm on April 9. Police Lieutenant Prasit Sudasud, deputy inspector at Mueang Luang Police Station, received a report of the assault at a residence in village number three, Mae Phun subdistrict. When officers arrived, locals had already restrained Kittisak, while rescue teams were rushing the seriously injured victim to Lap Lae Hospital.

At the scene, a single-storey concrete home, police noted petrol stains and burn marks on the floor, along with a fuel container, which was collected as evidence.