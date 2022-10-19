Connect with us

New Zealand gangster arrested in central Thailand

A gangster from New Zealand was arrested in central Thailand early this morning, after being on the run from the FBI and New Zealand Police. A New Zealand Police inspector confirmed to the New Zealand Herald that the gangster was arrested in Samut Prakan province in a joint operation with New Zealand Police, the FBI, and the Thai police.

The busted gangster is 42 year old Shane Ellwood Ngakuru, a high-ranking member of the Comancheros Motorcycle Club gang. New Zealand Police inspector Paul Newman said Ngakuru was allegedly involved in serious drug offences and has been the subject of an international red notice. It has also been reported that Ngakuru was involved in money laundering.

Ngakuru allegedly dealt with encrypted phones which the FBI secretly controlled, and uses to catch hundreds of criminals across the globe. He has been named as a co-defendant of a number of people facing charges in New Zealand, Stuff NZ reported.

Ngakuri’s cousin is the Comanchero’s “international commander,” Duax Ngakuru. Duax was allegedly behind some of the world’s biggest drug deals. He is a New Zealand citizen but lived in Australia for many years. Duax is now thought to be in Turkey.

The Comancheros Motorcycle Club is an outlaw motorcycle gang founded in Australia. There have been several reports about their activities. Last month, Comancheros’ gang boss Pasilika Naufahu was denied parole for a second time in four months because he was considered an excessive risk if released. 

Time will tell what happens to Ngakuru now that he’s been arrested in Thailand.

 

Recent comments:
palooka
2022-10-19 17:54
Bye have a nice trip home we will NOT miss you. Some locals are bad enough -  don't need imports.

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

