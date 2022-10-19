Connect with us

Health

Top 5 Beauty procedures to keep in mind when in Thailand

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Freepik

In the past decade, Thailand has become an important hub for the beauty industry in Southeast Asia. Thanks to its innovative and advanced medical centres, people from all around the globe flock to the Land of Smiles to go under the knife. A wide range of cosmetic procedures is available in Thailand, from hair transplants to liposuction. But if you’re planning to fly to Thailand to get surgery done, the following procedures are currently the most popular. Due to their popularity, there’s a highly competitive market. This means that the medical centres in the country compete to offer the most advanced technology and surgical methods for the best and safest results.

1. Breast Augmentation

Beauty procedures to keep in mind in Thailand, from hair transplant to breast augmentation

PHOTO: Freepik

Like the rest of the world, Breast Augmentation is super popular in Thailand, both among those living in the country and medical tourists. Therefore, you can find numerous hospitals and clinics offering this procedure. Breast augmentation is a surgical procedure to increase breast size. Some women undergo the procedure to feel more confident, and others do it as a part of rebuilding the breast after a certain surgery, such as after a mastectomy (surgery to treat breast cancer by removing the breast). Breast augmentation can help enhance your appearance if you think your breasts are small or asymmetrical. 

During the procedure, a surgeon places breast implants under the chest muscles or breast tissue. There are numerous types of implants available, which you can choose based on your preference and the kind of result you’re looking for. Some surgeons may offer to perform breast augmentation using fat transfer instead of implants. Today, the procedure has come a long way, so you can expect natural results and quick recovery time.

2. Eyelid Surgery

Beauty procedures to keep in mind in Thailand, from hair transplant to breast augmentation

PHOTO: Freepik

Eyelid surgery is a sought-after procedure in Asia, including Thailand. The skin around our eyes is usually the first to show signs of ageing. And no matter how much we spend on eye creams, nothing can prevent drooping eyelids, bags under the eyes, or wrinkles. With eyelid surgery, these signs of ageing can be eliminated, creating a more youthful appearance. The procedure can be done on both the upper and lower eyelid. Your surgeon will customise the procedure depending on your particular needs, ensuring you achieve the results of your dreams.

Another type of eyelid surgery is Asian blepharoplasty, commonly referred to as double eyelid surgery. As its name suggests, the procedure is very popular in Asia, especially with the rise of K-beauty. It’s particularly popular among those with monolid — an eyelid shape where there is no natural crease between the eyebrow and eyelashes on the upper eyelid. Asian blepharoplasty creates a crease in the upper lid, resulting in larger, almond-shaped eyes. 

3. Liposuction

Top 5 Beauty procedures to keep in mind when in Thailand | News by Thaiger

PHOTO: Freepik

Sometimes, fat won’t go away even after diet and exercise. That’s why many millions of people opt for liposuction, making it one of the most popular plastic surgeries in the world. Liposuction is a procedure to remove excess fat by “sucking” it out from certain areas of your body. It can be performed to remove fat from your belly, thighs, hips, buttocks, back, and arms, as well as your face and under the chin, to improve their shape. After the procedure, you can expect to achieve a slimmer and more-contoured silhouette. However, it’s important to keep in mind that liposuction is not a weight loss procedure. This means that you have to be within 30% of your ideal weight.

4. Tummy Tuck

Top 5 Beauty procedures to keep in mind when in Thailand | News by Thaiger

PHOTO: Freepik

As you’ve probably guessed, a tummy tuck is a procedure to enhance the appearance of the belly area. Most people undergo a tummy tuck after significant fluctuations in weight, ageing, abdominal surgery, or pregnancy, which leave them with excess loose skin and damaged muscles. During a tummy tuck, a surgeon removes excess skin and fat from the abdomen. Then, they pull and tighten the underlying abdominal muscles. Thus, it creates a flatter and more toned abdomen. Besides improving the appearance of a loose and sagging abdomen, a tummy tuck can also remove scars and stretch marks in the lower abdomen area.

A tummy tuck can give you immediate transformation, and the result is long-lasting as long as you maintain a healthy lifestyle. It’s important to keep in mind, however, that it’s not a quick fix for weight loss. It’s only recommended for people who already have a healthy body mass index (BMI).

5. Hair Transplant

Beauty procedures to keep in mind in Thailand, from hair transplant to breast augmentation

PHOTO: Freepik

Losing our hair might be a natural part of ageing, but it can be incredibly frustrating and sometimes even embarrassing. But thanks to the advancement in medicine, you can now go to Thailand to fix the problem with a hair transplant. The safe and simple procedure is now better than ever, giving you dramatic but natural-looking results. The technique has improved a lot in the past decade, so the scars are barely noticeable. Following a hair transplant, you won’t only have your full head of hair back, but you’ll also be able to cut, wash, and style it as you once did.

A hair transplant involves taking the hair you currently have and transplanting it to an area experiencing hair loss. Although it usually comes from the back of your head, it can come from anywhere else on your body. In Thailand, a hair transplant is available in two techniques: FUE and FUT. FUE hair transplant is more popular. This is because it doesn’t leave any big scars, creating a natural looking results.

So if you’re ready to fly to Thailand, whether for a hair transplant or a tummy tuck, be sure to choose the right medical centre to get the best results possible.

 

Recent comments:
Cabra
2022-10-19 16:20
And dental implants... 

Cita Catellya is a journalist and content writer who covers a range of topics from medical and property to leisure and tourism. Her career began as a copywriter, where she worked with several brands in Indonesia to help them increase their online presence.

