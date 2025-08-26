Bloody mess: British man slashes neck and wrists at Pattaya hotel

Police probe shocking self-harm incident after staff rush to save bleeding guest

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

Pattaya police are investigating a shocking incident after a British man slashed his neck and wrists inside a busy hotel, leaving staff scrambling to save his life.

Emergency services raced to the scene on Second Road on August 23, following reports that a foreign man was seriously harming himself. Rescue teams from the Sawang Boriboon Foundation arrived with Pattaya City Police and found the 59 year old Brit in a pool of blood with deep cuts across his neck and both wrists.

Hotel employees said they rushed to his aid with makeshift first aid before paramedics took over. The man was stabilised at the scene before being rushed to Memorial Hospital for urgent treatment. His current condition has not yet been released.

According to witnesses, the man had previously stayed at the hotel but had checked out some time ago. On the day of the incident, he returned to the premises to have a drink. At some point, he allegedly smashed a beer bottle on the floor, grabbed the jagged shards, and used them to cut himself.

“The staff reacted quickly: they ran to help him and called the rescue teams immediately,” one hotel worker said.

Police officers documented the scene, gathering statements from employees and witnesses. They confirmed that the injuries were self-inflicted and said the investigation would continue to establish the man’s motives.

“The cause of the attempted self-harm is still under investigation. We are working to determine the circumstances surrounding this case.”

The disturbing incident drew the attention of shocked bystanders in the hotel lobby, where staff scrambled to keep guests calm while paramedics battled to stop the man’s bleeding.

Police confirmed they are checking CCTV footage and speaking to acquaintances of the victim to understand what may have triggered the violent outburst, reported Pattaya Mail.

While officials continue their inquiry, the case serves as another grim reminder of mental health struggles faced by some expats in Thailand.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal37 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, August 26, 2025
