Former Thai minister sentenced for forgery, faces murder, kidnapping charges | The Thaiger

Crime
Former Thai minister sentenced for forgery, faces murder, kidnapping charges
A former deputy commerce minister, police colonel and Member of Parliament has been sentenced to eight years in prison for forgery. The Bangkok South Criminal Court yesterday sentenced Banyin Tangpakorn for forging documents to transfer 263 million baht worth of shares to himself through two associates.
The ruling concludes the case believed to be behind Banyin’s alleged decision to kidnap the brother of the judge hearing his case. It’s believed the kidnapping in February was intended to influence the judge’s verdict in the share scandal. 70 year old Wirachai Sakuntaprasoet was murdered by his abductors, forcing the judge to withdraw from the forgery trial.
The court found Banyin guilty of forgery, colluding with two associates, Kanthana Siwathanapol, a former caddie, and stockbroker Uracha Wachirakulton. They illegally transferred the assets of late billionaire contractor Chuwong Sae Tang to Kanthana and Uracha’s mother Srithara Phromma. Kanthana and Uracha each got 4 years for forgery. The court acquitted Srithara due to insufficient evidence.
The verdict found that Uracha transferred 35 million baht worth of shares to her mother because stock market rules prohibited her from receiving transferred shares. Most of billionaire Chuwong’s shares were illegally put in Kanthana’s name, and the court found no evidence to support the defendants’ claim that Chuwong had given them the shares willingly.
But the verdict concluded that there was evidence, including CCTV footage, showing that Banyin is close to both Kanthana and Uracha. The shares were transferred before Chuwong died in a car crash in Bangkok in 2015. The vehicle was driven Banyin, who only sustained minor injuries.
Chuwong’s relatives believed he was murdered. Public prosecutors agreed in 2018 to indict Banyin for premeditated murder. The court has yet to rule on that charge.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times | Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
7 imprisoned for selling over-priced face masks
Yesterday, at the Criminal Court on Ratchadapisek Road, the prosecutor of the Economic and Resource ‘Litigation 2’ filed 7 lawsuits with the court for selling masks at an unreasonably high price. The 7 defendants were caught during a government crackdown on overpriced protective gear following the out break of the Coronavirus.
The defendants’ testimony has been examined and all the defendants have pleaded guilty. The court saw that 5 out of the 7 defendants had seized the opportunity from the Coivid-19 virus crisis to take advantage of the situation. The court found 5 of the defendants guilty for selling overpriced medical masks.
“It is appropriate to punish all five now.”
The court filed all 5 penalties…
- Ms. Umaphon possession of masks and sold over 4,000 pieces. The court sentenced 3 years in prison, however the defendant pleaded guilty, therefore commuted the penalty by half and imprisonment for 1 year 6 months.
- Miss Tawao in possession of 750 masks, sentenced to 2 years in prison, however the defendant pleaded guilty therefore commuted the punishment by half to 1 year imprisonment.
- Miss. Nam Fon, in possession of 125 masks, sentenced to 1 year in prison, however defendant pleaded guilty, therefore commuted half the penalty, the court commuted the sentence for 6 months.
- Mr. Pongphan, in possession of 150 masks, sentence to 1 year in prison. However the defendant pleaded guilty, the court commuted the sentenced to 6 month in prison.
- Ms. Napha Isara in possession are 150 masks, sentence to 1 year in prison. However the defendant pleaded guilty, the court commuted the sentenced to 1 year in prison.
The penalties for all 5 defendants shall be effective immediately without waiting for parole.
For the 6th defendant, Mrs. Tassaphon, who had 50 masks, and the 7th defendant Ms. Nisara, who has 8 masks, the court sentenced each with 1 year of imprisonment and fined them 50,000 baht. The two defendants pleaded guilty, so the court reduced the penalties by 50%.
SOURCE: SiamrathKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
Bouncer allegedly kills 1, wounds 2 in Koh Samui
A security guard at a pub in Koh Samui has allegedly opened fire on guests yesterday, killing one and injuring two. The shooting was the result of an argument over a group of men who were allegedly bringing in drinks from outside.
42 year old Kongkiatkorn, also called “Yant”, died at the scene. He had been shot in the head and cheek. Pongsakorn or “Ort”, also 42, was hit twice in the chest and once in the chin.
The alleged shooter has been identified as 37 year old Surasak or “Net”,a security guard at the bar. He was hit behind the ear by a gunshot but managed to ride away on a motorbike. He later surrendered to police who escorted him to hospital.
Suasak told investigators that, prior the incident, he had warned a group of six that they were not allowed to bring alcohol from outside the establishment. An argument started after he repeated his warning.
Surasak said that the dead man, Kongkiatkorn, attacked him with a beer bottle, and he responded by firing a .38 calibre pistol. Then one of Kongkiatkorn’s friends opened fire too, so he also shot him.
Both injured men remain under police guard in hospital. Pongsakorn has been charged with murder, attempted murder and weapons offences.Facebook page.
Crime
Police seize drug lord’s assets valued at 130 million baht
Assets valued at 130 million baht have been seized from a narcotics ring believed to be run by the drug baron known as “Chan Xue.” Suriya Singhakamol, deputy secretary-general of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB), told Thai media yesterday that the assets and property were confiscated from nine sites: one in Bangkok and the rest in Chiang Rai province. Suriya says that drug traffickers frequently stayed at the sites and used them as bases to cross the border into Shan State in Myanmar, where they bought drugs from the Wa ethnic groups to sell in other countries.
Narcotics police have been trying for months to arrest Chan and his wife, known as “Ah Li.” Both are believed to be hiding in Myanmar’s Shan State. Suriya says the pair laundered much of their wealth through the assets his teams seized, including houses, land, sports cars, luxury watches and bank books.
One of the largest properties is a large mansion located in Bangkok’s Prawet district. The houses and property were listed in the names of relatives of Ah Li.
No arrests were made during the operation. The raids followed a confession from two drug traffickers arrested earlier this year.
Meanwhile, local officials in the northeastern province of Mukdahan seized about 196 kilograms of compressed marijuana from the Mekong riverbank in Wan Yai district yesterday morning.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times | Chiang Mai NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Songkran around Thailand – where can you get wet in 2020?
Top 10 things to see and do in Phu Quoc, Vietnam
UPDATE: Thai immigration scraps TM28 reporting requirements
PM announces urgent measures to handle coronavirus
Ten reasons western foreign tourists are not wanted in Thailand
Coronavirus, and Thailand’s property market
Phuket calls for immediate government help over coronavirus impact
Thai Baht on the slide over fears of spread of Coronavirus outside China
Coronavirus UPDATE: Spark in cases in Italy and South Korea, Air Asia cancels flights
The Coronavirus effect – Phuket and hotel report
UPDATE: Confusion over Thailand designating 11 destinations as ‘high risk’
Cambodia burns, Bangkok chokes, schools closed
Israel travel ban rankles Thailand
Chiang Mai has the world’s worst air quality for second straight day
Tips for Covid-19 coronavirus prevention
Man arrested for deliberately trying to contaminate Bangkok lift – VIDEO
Thailand closes many of its land borders
WHO praises Thailand’s coronavirus measures
Thailand confirms 89 new Covid-19 cases, 411 total
Covid-19 UPDATE: 89 new cases in Thailand, Italian attempts fail to control escalation in cases
Despite closures elsewhere, Chiang Rai’s border crossings to remain open for trade
Former Thai minister sentenced for forgery, faces murder, kidnapping charges
Chinese tourist packing their bags to come back to Thailand
Thai government “in discussions” over stranded foreigners
25 Covid-19 cases awaiting test results in Phuket, 5 cases confirmed yesterday
Grab Food launches ‘contactless delivery’
Thailand News Today – Friday, March 20, 2020
Phuket immigration offers 30 day extensions for stranded foreigners
Culture clash over foreigners’ refusal to wear face masks
7 imprisoned for selling over-priced face masks
ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้
Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020
คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง
เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน
รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11
Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update.
หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย
สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB
เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0
Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??
แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate
7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ
10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก
ทำไมเขาถึงหายไป หรืออาจเป็นเพราะ 5 เหตุผลนี้?- Bibi T Talk ep13
10 อันดับผีไทยที่ดังที่สุด
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Top 10 things you should know about Covid-19 coronavirus
- Bangkok4 days ago
Bars, clubs and cinemas closed, but only in Bangkok and only for 14 days
- Cancellations4 days ago
Greater Bangkok must close bars, entertainment venues
- Pattaya4 days ago
Pattaya to close “all entertainment venues”
- Economy3 days ago
Airlines offered drop in landing fees and fuel excise at Thai airports
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
UPDATE: Thailand closes schools, entertainment venues, Phuket shuts entertainment venues
- Economy3 days ago
Cabinet approval to reduce water, power bills by 3%
- Asia4 days ago
Malaysia closes its borders