Despite closures elsewhere, Chiang Rai’s border crossings to remain open for trade | The Thaiger

“I stress that people need to cooperate with instructions from the government to reduce transmission. Please do not gather or go to other provinces.”

Although the Interior Ministry has ordered most border provinces to leave only one checkpoint open as the country tries to block arrivals to contain the coronavirus outbreak, an exception has been made for Chiang Rai, which borders two countries, Laos and Myanmar. Temporary checkpoints there operate mainly to facilitate border trade.

The Interior Minister has also given provincial governors the power to close their permanent border crossings and quarantine visitors from risk countries. Interior Minister Anupong Paojinda told the media all Thais are strictly banned from crossing borders into neighbouring countries to reduce virus risks.

Thailand has imposed a de facto ban on most international flights by issuing regulations that are bewildering and almost impossible for a normal traveller to comply. They include a requirement for a medical certificate stating that the person is free of Covid-19 (maximum 3 days old) and proof of health insurance covering coronavirus treatment in Thailand.

Thailand reported 50 new infections yesterday, taking its total to 322. The majority of the new cases are in Bangkok. 41 new cases are linked to earlier infections, while the remaing nine are overseas arrivals who had contact with foreigners.

Thailand has had only one death due to the outbreak, with 43 patients having recovered and gone home. 278 patients are still in hospital and many others awaiting test results.

SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times | Bangkok Post