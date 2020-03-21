Despite closures elsewhere, Chiang Rai’s border crossings to remain open for trade | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Despite closures elsewhere, Chiang Rai’s border crossings to remain open for trade
“I stress that people need to cooperate with instructions from the government to reduce transmission. Please do not gather or go to other provinces.”
Although the Interior Ministry has ordered most border provinces to leave only one checkpoint open as the country tries to block arrivals to contain the coronavirus outbreak, an exception has been made for Chiang Rai, which borders two countries, Laos and Myanmar. Temporary checkpoints there operate mainly to facilitate border trade.
The Interior Minister has also given provincial governors the power to close their permanent border crossings and quarantine visitors from risk countries. Interior Minister Anupong Paojinda told the media all Thais are strictly banned from crossing borders into neighbouring countries to reduce virus risks.
Thailand has imposed a de facto ban on most international flights by issuing regulations that are bewildering and almost impossible for a normal traveller to comply. They include a requirement for a medical certificate stating that the person is free of Covid-19 (maximum 3 days old) and proof of health insurance covering coronavirus treatment in Thailand.
Thailand reported 50 new infections yesterday, taking its total to 322. The majority of the new cases are in Bangkok. 41 new cases are linked to earlier infections, while the remaing nine are overseas arrivals who had contact with foreigners.
Thailand has had only one death due to the outbreak, with 43 patients having recovered and gone home. 278 patients are still in hospital and many others awaiting test results.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times | Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand closes many of its land borders
Interior Ministry, Anupong Paojinda, has given governors full authority to close all border provinces, but must leave one international checkpoint active for special circumstances. The move is the latest in Thailand’s attempts to block any arrivals to contain the Covid-19 outbreak, which has spiked sharply with new cases this past week.
“The only exception will be Chiang Rai as it borders with Myanmar and Laos and will be allowed to maintain one checkpoint for each country for general trade purposes.”
Key checkpoints to be temporary closed…
1. Thai-Mayanmar Friendship Bridge in Tak
Tak governor Anrasit Samphanrat, placed the order on Friday 20th that the closure of the first Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge as of today which will be closed until further notice.
The second Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge across the Moei River in Mae Sot district, which opened last October, will be the province’s only checkpoint open to travellers.
2. The Phu Nam Ron and Three Pagodas passes linking Kanchanaburi and Myanmar will be shut from today to April 3.
Kanchanaburi governor Jirakiat Phumsawad, ordered the temporary closure of the Phu Nam Ron (the main crossing on the route to Dawei in Myanmar) permanent checkpoint in Muang district and the Three Pagodas crossing in Sangkhla Buri is the main pass connecting Sangkhla Buri and Payathonsu in Myanmar.
3. The Ban Khao Din in Sa Kaeo, which will be closed from Monday to April 5.
Sa Kaeo governor Woraphan Suwannus, has ordered three closures of Ban Nong Preu temporary checkpoint in Aranyaprathet district, Ban Ta Phraya temporary checkpoint in Ta Phraya district, and the Ban Khao Din permanent checkpoint in Khlong Hat district from Monday 23 to April 5.
Only the Aranyaprathet checkpoint will remain open to connect the country with Cambodia.
According to the Thai News Agency of the Public Relations Department, Mukdahan yesterday halted ferry service across the Mekong River to Savannakhet province in Laos until April 20.
Checkpoints with Malaysia were already closed for all intents and purposes after the Malaysian government locked down the country for two weeks from last Monday. Malaysia has reported 900 Covid-19 cases, the most in Southeast Asia. Read more HERE.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
Environment
Soldiers sent to fight forest fires in the North
With Chiang Mai again declared the world’s most polluted city today, and with air quality worsening across northern Thailand, soldiers from Royal Thai Army 3rd Army Region have been deployed to detect and fight forest fires. Forest fires and agricultural burning, both in Thailand and neighbouring Cambodia, have created extremely poor air quality levels. Rangers from the 35th Scout Regiment have been deployed alongside the 32nd Scout Regiment from Nan Province, and the 31st Scout Regiment of Chiang Rai to detect fires in Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai and Lampang provinces.
The newly deployed rangers will be sent to fire-prone areas to patrol for fires and arrest anyone they find starting them. The rangers will also assist fire officers in fighting fires, Chiang Mai One reports.
Local media report that 456 hot spots were found across Chiang Mai Province this morning alone. Of those, 187 are in National Parks; 260 in protected forests, five in community areas and three along highways.
The Pollution Control Department reports that air quality in the North will grow worse this week due to the cross-border burning of fields and farmlands, which has already created high levels of PM2.5 (particulate matter less than 2.5 microns in diameter), in the region.
The department cited heat signature readings, which have spiked around Tachileik city at the Burmese border in Chiang Rai. Despite a burning ban in Chiang Rai, haze from neighbouring Myanmar and Laos is choking the north. The PM2.5 dust levels in Chiang Rai have once again reached very unhealthy levels.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times | Chiang Mai One
Crime
Body in oil drum discovered in Chiang Rai reservoir
Police in Chiang Rai discovered a dead body stuffed into an oil drum floating in a reservoir. The 200 litre drum has allegedly been floating in the reservoir for over a week. Investigators learned from local villagers that the oil drum had been floating in the middle of the reservoir since last about March 3. Only when the drum brought ashore did locals call police. Local teenagers, curious of the drum’s contents, dragged it ashore while creating a video for social media.
The drum emitting a terrible smell, and when the teens opened it they discovered the body inside. One of the teens rushed to tell the local headman, who called the Mae Fah Luang Police department.
Investigators along with forensic officers examined the body and found obvious wounds. Upon examining the victims pockets they found drug paraphernalia used for heroin. The victim was dressed in a black jacket and pants. Forensics officers say the victim was also wearing a gold digital watch and a Girl Guides belt buckle.
Forensic police determined to body to be a male, but due its decomposed state they couldn’t determine an age. The body was sent to hospital for autopsy.
Investigators asked villagers if anyone had reported a missing person, but no one came forward. Police also contacted authorities in other districts as the body was found was about 12 kilometres from the Burmese border.
Police suspect the victim may have been involved in a drug deal gone bad.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
