Investigations reveal fake diamonds and counterfeit jewellery

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

Authorities in Bangkok have launched a crackdown on jewellery businesses, manufacturers, and distributors following a surge in complaints from unsuspecting tourists.

The Office of the Consumer Protection Board (OCPB), alongside key agencies including the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and the Tourist Police, took decisive action to address concerns raised by visitors who felt deceived into purchasing fake diamonds and counterfeit jewellery.

Joint efforts with the Department of Internal Trade and the Gem and Jewellery Institute of Thailand saw thorough inspections carried out, focusing on certifications and product labels. Business operators were advised to uphold standards to ensure tourists receive genuine products at reasonable prices.

Deputy Secretary-General of the Consumer Protection Board, Police Colonel Prateep Charoengul, stressed the importance of adhering to OCPB regulations regarding product labelling. Stringent standards, including comprehensive seller and product information, aim to foster trust between businesses and consumers, thwarting any attempts at exploitation, reported Pattaya Mail.

Warnings were issued to businesses flouting regulations, with penalties of up to one-year imprisonment and fines reaching 200,000 baht for manufacturers and six months imprisonment with fines up to 100,000 baht for sellers.

For those who have fallen victim to deceptive practices, avenues for recourse are available. Consumers can report grievances to the police or utilise the OCPB hotline at 1166, or via the online complaint submission portal.

In related news, in a brazen daylight heist, a young man robbed a gold shop in Kamphaeng Phet province, making off with 2 baht-weight gold necklaces valued at 74,300 baht. The robbery took place at approximately 3.30pm last Friday, March 1, when the suspect, feigning a regular purchase, snatched the jewellery and fled on a motorcycle.

The police, led by Deputy Inspector Atit Boonphuangsataphorn, launched a swift investigation leading to the arrest of the 20 year old suspect, a local university student burdened with gambling debts.

In other news, the 69th Bangkok Gems and Jewellery Fair, held at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre, concluded on a high note, exceeding its initial expectations.