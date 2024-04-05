Bangkok crab business owner seeks justice amidst false claims

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

The owner of the clear-sky crab business in Rama 2, went to Tha Kham Police Station to file a complaint at 10.30am today. This action followed allegations of fraud and physical abuse of a child, which also involved the police station.

Kanthasut Pongpaiboonwetch, also known as Kan Jomphalang, accompanied by 45 year old Rachot Kamrod, stated his intention to help Rachot gather evidence, including chat logs and various posts, to compile documents for the police officers to review later in the afternoon.

In the morning, they reported to the police and briefly explained their situation. Kan Jomphalang was moving forward with clearing up every issue related to the drama, revealing the reasons for the complaint against a comedian identified as Jakka Buem, and addressing the question of whether the police station was truly fed up with the situation.

Continuing his statement, Kan Jomphalang expressed appreciation for the police’s attention to Rachot’s difficulties and the station chief’s directive to resolve the matter within the day. He revealed that there were claims suggesting that the Tha Kham Police Station was weary of Rachot and reluctant to take her complaint.

Kan Jomphalang challenged these accusations, asking for evidence, as the police had confirmed to him that there was no such sentiment and that they were happy to serve and welcome everyone.

Rachot allegedly offered childcare at lower rates, to which Kan Jomphalang questioned whether these accusations stemmed from jealousy, as they also accused the police of being fed up and weary.

Reputation tarnished

He pointed out that this tarnished not only Rachot’s reputation but also that of the police officers, suggesting that they were biased against citizens. He emphasised that those making such statements should be held accountable.

Rachot expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to clear her name from the accusation of being favoured by the police station. She indicated that if Jakka Buem admitted wrongdoing and apologised, she would not pursue the matter further. However, since he continued to blame others without taking responsibility, she felt compelled to file the complaint.

Later, Kan Jomphalang and Rachot visited a Bangchak petrol station in Soi Thian Talay 7, where she was about to open a new storefront near her crab business. Upon arrival, they found customers waiting outside the shop even before its opening, showing support for Rachot, reported KhaoSod.

Additionally, Ajala Suttisamphan, on behalf of Uni Petro Co., Ltd., at Bangchak petrol station Soi Thian Talay 7, presented Rachot and Kan Jomphalang with a Buddha image and a bodhi leaf. As for the allegations and the legal proceedings, they were prepared to provide all necessary documents after the police interview and would file charges if the evidence suggested any wrongdoing.