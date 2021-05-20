Chon Buri
Elderly Chon Buri woman sets house on fire to thwart thieves
If an intruder breaks into your house, you have some options of how to react, but an old woman in Chon Buri discovered that maybe you shouldn’t respond by setting your house on fire. The old woman heard thieves trying to break into her house in the Hua Tanot sub-district of Panat Nikhom. She lives alone, and when she heard the break-in, she thought she could scare them away by turning on her gas stove and burning a few things from around the house.
The 77 year old woman said she wanted the burglars to know that, while she may be old, that doesn’t make her an easy target, and they wouldn’t get away with theft. She set the small fire and after she believed that she had scared the thieves off, she attempted to douse the flames with some water. But in her wooden house, the fire spread quickly and the whole house was soon engulfed in flames.
The woman fled her home and called the police and firefighters for help. Panat Nikhom Police were notified just after sundown and dispatched several fire engines to her house. They found the old woman waiting calmly outside for the police, seemingly unaffected by her entire 2-story home going up in flames. Firefighters worked for 30 minutes to bring the blaze under control and the house was essentially destroyed.
The story of a woman hearing thieves breaking into her home and scaring them off by setting her own house on fire may seem like a perfect example of “things going from bad to worse” but just wait, as this story goes from bad to worse to worst.
Police investigating the remains of her house and the local area couldn’t find any evidence of a break-in or robbers in the neighbourhood, though, given the state of the home, they clarified they were not denying the elderly woman’s claim. But, she was taken to the police station because, despite whatever her motivations were, burning down a house, even her own, is still arson and still a crime. A spokesman for Panat Nikhom Police confirmed that, pending investigation, the woman will face legal action as a result of the house fire.
So, if you hear someone breaking into your home, be careful, stay safe, and alert the police. But maybe don’t respond by setting your house on fire.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Monks, police, health dept help Chon Buri Covid-19 success
Covid-19 infections have decreased significantly in Chon Buri province which was recently downgraded from the highest Covid-19 restriction zone, but what was the key to their success? Law enforcement and public health officials each have their own opinion, but a group of Buddhist monks that hosted a massive prayer session believe that they successfully prayed away the Coronavirus.
After receiving proper permissions and implementing strict Covid-19 safety measures and social distancing, over a hundred monks gathered in prayer activities at Wat Chai in South Pattaya. The event was meant to ward off Covid-19 infections through prayer, but also to help motivate the strongly Buddhist Thai people. Leaders of the prayers believe that the ceremony brought good karma and good luck to Pattaya City and Chon Buri province and was instrumental in the decline of Covid-19 in the area.
While the prayer group may have been an inspiration for residents, Pattaya City law enforcement had a different theory on why Coronavirus infections decreased. They believe their work in enforcing strict health and safety guidelines was the driving force behind the area’s success. Police closed entertainment venues, bars, and restaurants with drinking and stopped people from gathering on the beaches and in private homes, reducing the outbreak by curbing locations that normally drew a crowd where Covid-19 could easily spread.
Police have made multiple arrests during the past few weeks for people violating these strict bans, drawing frustration from critics angry at very small private functions and even beach gatherings of only a few people being broken up. But law enforcement believes the daily reminders and strict policing under threat of harsh penalty has hampered the ability of Covid-19 to spread.
From another perspective, officials from the Chon Buri Public Health Department believe that the province’s success in reducing Covid-19 infections comes from citizens working together to participate in health and safety measures. People wearing masks and socially distancing, avoiding crowds, following guidelines, even working from home when possible have helped to wrangle in Coronavirus spread.
Thousands of Covid-19 in Chon Buri tests every day focusing on high-risk sectors like public transportation, shopping centers, construction sites, and areas where people work closely with the public have helped to identify and isolate new cases. Mass vaccination is planned to begin tomorrow in hopes of reaching herd immunity by vaccinating 70% of the community before reopening international borders in October.
They say when all you have is a hammer every problem looks like a nail. The viewpoints and response to Covid-19 outbreaks in Chon Buri serves as a good example of different organisations each believing their work was the key to affecting positive change using the tools available to them.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Chon Buri
Chon Buri to start mass Covid-19 vaccination campaign tomorrow
A mass Covid-19 vaccination campaign is set to start in Chon Buri this week. Local health officials will administer 45,000 doses of the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine to residents in the province tomorrow and Friday. Two doses are needed for the vaccine to be effective.
Pattaya News notes that expats cannot yet register for a vaccine through the Chon Buri Health Office. Vaccines will first be administered to vulnerable groups such as the elderly and those at high risk of a severe infection. Those in the tourism industry will also be included in this round of inoculations. Many healthcare workers and government officials in Chon Buri have already been vaccinated against the coronavirus.
Out of the 45,000 doses of the vaccine, 20,000 will be for the Banglamung district, which includes Pattaya. Local officials are aiming to vaccinate 70% of the population in Pattaya to reach herd immunity and reopen the city to foreign tourists in October.
There was talk of allowing walk-in vaccinations, but PM Prayut Chan-o-cha tabled the idea for now due to concerns that vaccination sites could become crowded and run out of supplies.
The Thai government aims to vaccinate 50 million people by the end of the year. A mass vaccination campaign is now being rolled out in Bangkok, the epicentre of the latest wave of infections, and officials have set a goal to vaccinate 5 million people in the capital by the end of July.
SOURCE: Pattaya News
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Pattaya
Koh Larn extends closure to end of May
Koh Larn, a popular tourist destination in the eastern province of Chon Buri, has extended its closure order until the end of May. The island is currently closed to non-residents, but this order was set to expire tomorrow. According to the Pattaya News, local officials have confirmed the extended closing on social media. While the Covid-19 situation is showing signs of improvement in Chon Buri, the closure is primarily to deter visitors from “high-risk” areas, such as Bangkok and the surrounding provinces.
Beaches elsewhere in Chon Buri are currently closed, apart from when used for exercise. Sitting, sunbathing, eating or otherwise relaxing is currently banned on the province’s beaches. Taking things a step further at Pattaya and Jomtien beaches, it’s reported people have been stopped from swimming or even setting foot on the sand.
The extension to Koh Larn’s closure still requires an official order from the provincial governor, but this is merely a formality and he is almost certain to approve the proposal. While Koh Larn’s economy is heavily dependent on tourism, concerns about the third wave of Covid-19 have taken precedence. Since the demise of international tourism, domestic visitors have taken over as the main source of tourism revenue on the island. However, local officials are currently reluctant to encourage domestic tourism as the Pattaya area remains focused on curbing the spread of the virus.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Elderly Chon Buri woman sets house on fire to thwart thieves
Meth haul on Thai cargo ship in Australia linked to Hong Kong drug trafficking boss
Royal Thai Police to investigate 29 officers for suspected ties to labour trafficking
2 markets in central Thailand report hundreds of new infections
Tourism officials focus on safety to differentiate Phuket from rest of Thailand
Covid UPDATE Thursday: 2,636 new infections and 25 deaths
Nok Air submits business rehabilitation plan, now up for creditor approval
Men arrested on drug charges after police chase in Phuket
Thailand News Today | Walk-in vaccinations scuttled, rain for the next few days | May 19
Pattaya Remand Prison maintains zero Covid-19 infections
Thai company interested in Russia’s Covid-19 vaccine for animals
Thai Airways restructuring plan approved by creditors
Survey ranks Taiwan as top country for expats in 2021
Thai authorities announce cargo ship’s route before drug bust in Australia | VIDEO
British man with a machete in Chiang Mai temple arrested
Thailand’s zones change from Monday – easing of Covid restrictions
Sunday Covid UPDATE: 2,302 new infections and 24 deaths
British health secretary tells Brits to bypass Thailand for summer holidays
Phuket woman impaled by steel rod in motorbike accident
Thailand’s colour zones change from Monday – some restrictions ease
12 Covid-19 violators busted drinking on Patong Beach
Krabi police search for 3 murder suspects after body and car found buried at plantation
Covid UPDATE: 2,302 new infections and 24 deaths, provincial totals
Education Ministry launches online platform as schools’ reopening plans delayed
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine now approved in Thailand
Hua Hin plans to vaccinate residents next month, reopening eyed for October
3 organisers of Phuket’s Kolour superspreader event charged
Covid UPDATE: 3,095 new infections, 17 deaths, provincial totals
20 people arrested at Pattaya restaurant for allegedly violating alcohol ban
The Boys in Brown go 2-tone khaki – Thailand’s new police uniform on trial
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Thailand3 days ago
British health secretary tells Brits to bypass Thailand for summer holidays
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Thailand’s colour zones change from Monday – some restrictions ease
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Covid UPDATE: 2,302 new infections and 24 deaths, provincial totals
- Education2 days ago
Education Ministry launches online platform as schools’ reopening plans delayed
- Crime2 days ago
20 people arrested at Pattaya restaurant for allegedly violating alcohol ban
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Koh Samet reopens after being closed for 3 weeks due to Covid-19
- Thailand2 days ago
Thailand News Today | Releasing 50,000 prisoners, Covid sniffer dogs, bungled kidnap | May 18
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Sinovac, AstraZeneca over 97% effective in immune system boost