Crime
Police in western Thailand discover 19 Burmese migrants hidden in truck
Police in the western province of Kanchanaburi have found 19 Burmese migrants concealed in a small truck in the district of Thong Paphum. The discovery comes as officers are ordered to crack down on migrant workers crossing illegally into Thailand. Thai Residents reports that local police officers were acting on a tip-off that Burmese migrants were being smuggled across the border in the district of Sangkhla Buri. The tip-off contained information on the truck, including its colour and registration number.
Officers stopped the truck and arrested the 38 year old driver, Kriangsak Janya. Concealed in the back of the truck, officers found 11 men and 8 women, with Kriangsak admitting he had been hired to pick up the migrants and transport them to Thong Paphum, in exchange for 2,000 baht.
The suspect is now in custody, facing charges of facilitating illegal immigration, concealing illegal migrants and other related charges. Kriangsak was previously arrested in 2019, when he was detained in the Sai Yok district of Kanchanaburi, with 8 illegal migrants from Myanmar.
According to officials, illegal migrants frequently arrive in Thailand by crossing natural borders and the authorities say they’re doing their best to put a stop to the practice. The illegal crossings are of particular concern right now, due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the risk of undocumented imported infections.
The 19 Burmese nationals are being held at Thong Paphum station, awaiting deportation to Myanmar.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Chon Buri
Elderly Chon Buri woman sets house on fire to thwart thieves
If an intruder breaks into your house, you have some options of how to react, but an old woman in Chon Buri discovered that maybe you shouldn’t respond by setting your house on fire. The old woman heard thieves trying to break into her house in the Hua Tanot sub-district of Panat Nikhom. She lives alone, and when she heard the break-in, she thought she could scare them away by turning on her gas stove and burning a few things from around the house.
The 77 year old woman said she wanted the burglars to know that, while she may be old, that doesn’t make her an easy target, and they wouldn’t get away with theft. She set the small fire and after she believed that she had scared the thieves off, she attempted to douse the flames with some water. But in her wooden house, the fire spread quickly and the whole house was soon engulfed in flames.
The woman fled her home and called the police and firefighters for help. Panat Nikhom Police were notified just after sundown and dispatched several fire engines to her house. They found the old woman waiting calmly outside for the police, seemingly unaffected by her entire 2-story home going up in flames. Firefighters worked for 30 minutes to bring the blaze under control and the house was essentially destroyed.
The story of a woman hearing thieves breaking into her home and scaring them off by setting her own house on fire may seem like a perfect example of “things going from bad to worse” but just wait, as this story goes from bad to worse to worst.
Police investigating the remains of her house and the local area couldn’t find any evidence of a break-in or robbers in the neighbourhood, though, given the state of the home, they clarified they were not denying the elderly woman’s claim. But, she was taken to the police station because, despite whatever her motivations were, burning down a house, even her own, is still arson and still a crime. A spokesman for Panat Nikhom Police confirmed that, pending investigation, the woman will face legal action as a result of the house fire.
So, if you hear someone breaking into your home, be careful, stay safe, and alert the police. But maybe don’t respond by setting your house on fire.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Drugs
Meth haul on Thai cargo ship in Australia linked to Hong Kong drug trafficking boss
A huge methamphetamine shipment found on a Thai cargo boat docked in Sydney, Australia, is believed to be linked to a Hong Kong drug smuggling network. The haul, worth around 2.4 billion baht, was seized by Australian police earlier this month. According to a Bangkok Post report, Thailand’s Narcotics Suppression Bureau believes the shipment is connected to Hong Kong drug “kingpin”, Lee Chung Chak.
316 kilograms of methamphetamine were found concealed in barbecue grills and water heaters when officers searched the ship’s cargo, following discrepancies in the consignment information. It’s understood the shipment was declared as food and electrical goods at Chon Buri’s Laem Chabang Seaport, in eastern Thailand.
Thailand’s national police chief has called for an urgent investigation into the case, while NSB boss, Montri Yimyaem, says drug smuggling operations are common between Thailand and Australia due to the number of cargo ships using the port each day and the difficulty in investigating every container. He says his office is working with the Narcotics Control Board, the Customs Department, and the Australian Federal Police to determine the origin of the shipment, adding that the authorities know the name of the smuggler and police are working on pinning him down.
He adds that, in Australia, the importers of the cargo shipment have been brought in for questioning as witnesses, and are currently detained in a safehouse.
“We will have to give the officers some time to work on this case and disclose the truth to the public and end the drug trafficking network for good.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Thailand
Royal Thai Police to investigate 29 officers for suspected ties to labour trafficking
At least 29 police officers are being investigated for suspected involvement in labour trafficking. The Royal Thai Police Headquarters has appointed a committee to investigate the officers, a source told Nation Thailand. The national police deputy chief will oversee the investigation.
Border patrol has reportedly been heightened over the past year due concerns that migrants who are entering Thailand illegally, evading quarantine and checkpoint screening, could potentially import Covid-19 to Thailand. Fingers pointed at undocumented Burmese workers following the December outbreak at a fishing hub in Samut Sakhon where the virus spread among migrants who lived and worked in crowded conditions.
Back in December, the Royal Thai Army admitted that they cannot keep people from crossing the around 2,000 kilometre Thai-Myanmar border and authorities shifted their focus from cracking down on migrants crossing the border to catching the labour traffickers.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
