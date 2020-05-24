Chon Buri police hunting man for shooting ex’s new partner | The Thaiger

Crime
Chon Buri police hunting man for shooting ex’s new partner
Police in Chon Buri province’s Saensuk district say they’ve applied for a warrant for the arrest of 38 year old “Adisorn P.” after he used a 9mm handgun to shoot his ex partner’s new young lover in the head. The warrant is for attempted murder and weapons offences.
26 year old “Thanachok”, the victim, is unconscious and fighting for his life unconscious in Burapha Hospital. Doctors there rate his survival chances at 50/50.
He was shot in the parking lot of a condo behind the Laem Thong shopping centre in Chon Buri’s Muang district.
Police are seeking the addresses of the suspect’s parents and siblings in an effort to flush him out, so far with no success, according to the Daily News. The investigation continues.
SOURCES: thaivisa | Daily News
Crime
Pattaya police re-arrest ex-US marine with PTSD
Police in Pattaya’s Jomtien district have arrested an American who allegedly caused a public nuisance at a condominium there last night. Police were notified of the incident at 11:30pm.
Officers and reporters arrived at a room on the eighth floor of the condo to find a foreign man who was “in a state of distress.” He was talking incoherently and, according to condo security, had trashed his room while screaming and yelling. While being recorded on video, he told police he had many guns and weapons, but none were found.
Police managed to arrest him without incident. Many of his possessions were damaged in the condo, including a television, which was smashed. He was taken to the Pattaya City Police Station for evaluation.
The security guard told The Pattaya News there had been several similar incidents but this time was more severe, and when the man continued to disturb other residents and refused to listen to him, police had to be called.
The man was identified as a 35 year old ex-marine who served in Iraq and suffers from severe post-traumatic stress syndrome. He’s been arrested twice before, once in an incident in front of the US Embassy in Bangkok and once in Pattaya during a public incident at a shopping mall. Police confirmed the man spent time in recovery after both incidents.
Medication used to treat mental health disorders was found in his apartment, but it appeared the suspect had not been taking it properly, possibly leading to the incident.
The man is still in custody and will likely be returned to a psychiatric hospital for further evaluation. Police say his visa will expire at the end of June.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Crime
Police say mom forced toddler to drink bleach “to make him look ill”
Police in in Pathum Thani, just north of Bangkok, have arrested a woman for allegedly forcing her toddler to swallow bleach to make him look ill for an online advertisement selling her health products. A police source says the boy has been rescued and is now under the care of a shelter for children in the province.
The mother, identified as 29 year old Nittha Wongwan, was arrested after earning 10 million baht with her online products after displaying images of the boy with what she called “severe allergic reactions.”
A DNA test is being conducted to verify she is the mother of the victim, according to the source, who says police have cast doubt over the victim’s birth certificate and the suspect’s pregnancy.
The source says the suspect admitted to adopting a 3 year old baby girl who later died after suffering similar symptoms, described as “a strange illness” in another online advertisement.
The suspect is accused of adopting the child with the intent to use her as a tool for illegal gains, causing fatal injury and fraud.
The suspect denies harming the children, but she’s admitted to fraud for failing to deliver face masks promised to customers.
More than 3,000 people made over 8,000 transactions with the suspect after they were led to believe her son fell sick because of a “rare and strange disease.”
Doctors at Thammasat University Hospital reported that the victim vomited blood and had injuries to his gastrointestinal tract.
The police source says doctors also believe the suspect poisoned the baby girl who died earlier, because she was brought to the same hospital. It was medical personnel who alerted police.
The case is being investigated. Authorities say they currently don’t have enough evidence to make a statement, but believe they will soon have enough to prosecute the suspect.
SOURCES: Chiang Rai Times | Bangkok Post
Crime
Armed thief breaks into Pattaya toy shop – VIDEO
Pattaya Police are searching for a thief who was seen on security footage driving a motorbike with a sidecar, who broke into a toy shop. They believe the man was carrying a firearm.
26 year old Saifon Tanawong, a staff member at the shop, told police and The Pattaya News that at 2:30am the thief stole a computer tablet valued at 10,000 baht, a gold bracelet valued at 14,000 baht, two gold rings valued at 6,200 baht and 17,000 baht in cash from the register.
The shop’s CCTV footage shows how the male thief, on a motorbike sidecar, broke into the back of the shop after climbing to the second floor to gain access. Based on the footage, police believe the thief was also carrying a gun. Saifon says that the shop had only recently reopened due to Covid-19 closures and restrictions.
Authorities are hunting for the thief to face charges and are confident, based on the CCTV footage, that they’ll be able to find him.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
