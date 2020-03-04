Chon Buri man kills neighbour with metal pipe after being refused a cigarette | The Thaiger

Crime
Chon Buri man kills neighbour with metal pipe after being refused a cigarette
Police in Chon Buri province, near Pattaya, arrested a 32 year old Thai man on Monday for allegedly beating his 51 year old neighbour to death with a metal pipe, after the neighbor refused to give him a cigarette. Police were informed of an incident at a home in the Map Pong sub district at 9:30pm.
Officers arrived along with reporters from the Pattaya News to discover Somchai Lertchawa, visibly drunk but waiting calmly for them, along with a crowd of shocked bystanders. He admitted to beating his neighbour to death with a metal pipe a few minutes earlier.
Police found the body of 51 year old Panya Thamwongsa nearby. He had suffered serious head injuries from blunt force trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Lertchawa told police and reporters that he had been drinking with Thamwongsa and they’d passed out. When Lertchawa woke up he asked Thamwongsa for a cigarette and claims Thamwongsa rudely refused. Lertchawa became angry, picked up a metal pipe and beat the man to death.
Police are investigating the incident and Lertchawa faces charges of murder.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Crime
Teacher suspended for sexual abuse at Nakhon Pathom school
A teacher in Nakhon Pathom province just west of Bangkok, identified by students as a serial sexual predator, has been suspended an education official said yesterday.
The teacher at Matthayom Than Bin Kamphaeng Saen School, whose name was not supplied, was transferred to an inactive post and placed under investigation, according to secretary-general of the Office of Basic Education Commission, Amnat Wichayanuwat. The move came after students at the school aired their complaints on social media.
“I have been informed of the incident. I ordered a local office to remove him from active duty and set up an investigation committee. This a serious offense. If found guilty, he will be fired and we will take legal and disciplinary action against him.”
Details of the teacher’s alleged abuse emerged after students’ rights groups Education for Liberation of Siam posted a photo showing the teacher embracing a male student inside a classroom. It read:
“A Nakhon Pathom teacher asked students to masturbate and endure molestation in exchange for their grades. He would ask students to come into a locked classroom one by one. One of the abused students said he didn’t want to see the teacher, but he also didn’t want to get an F.”
The group added that the man had been abusing male students for some time: screen captures posted by the group showed he also posted pick up lines on students’ Facebook pages.
It is unclear how long the abuse took place, or how many students were abused. The school’s director Supranee Yhulerk said she could not disclose details as the investigation is ongoing.
“We are not hiding the truth, but it’s a matter of protocol. The school is doing our best to protect the students.”
Sexual assault in educational institutions is not uncommon in Thailand. Last year, 17% of the participants in a survey of over a thousand Thais said they have experienced sexual harassment in school.
In 2016, a teacher was suspended for posting videos of him having sex with students on his Twitter account, but he reportedly returned to teaching two years after being exposed.
Matthayom Than Bin Kamphaeng Saen School is a public school located inside an air force base in Nakhon Pathom province. It is attended by about 2,500 students.
Crime
Ayuttaya man arrested with pistol, planning to shoot wife and her lover
Police in Ayuttaya, north of Bangkok, yesterday arrested a man carrying an unregistered handgun and ammunition, who told them he was on his way to shoot his wife and her lover a a nearby mall. 45 year old Somkhid Ruennangyaem was pulled over on his motorbike for a search near Naresuan bridge in tambon Pailing, about 11am on Tuesday.
Police say he was in possession of an unregistered gun loaded with a single bullet. Seven more bullets were found under the motorcycle’s seat.
Somkhid, who lives in the district, allegedly confessed to carrying the gun because he was on his way “to see his wife,” who works at a nearby shopping mall. He said he had recently learned she was romantically involved with another man, who also works at the mall.
If he could not settle the love triangle, he planned to shoot her and her lover, “right there, inside the shopping mall.”
Police held him in custody and pressed charges of illegal possession of a gun and ammunition and carrying them illegally in public.
The nation is still reeling from the February shooting rampage by a disgruntled soldier in Nakhon Ratchasima that killed 29 and wounded dozens, and the recent murder of a woman by her jilted husband at a Bangok mall.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Crime
Saudi man flees Pattaya hospital after alleged attackers show evidence of his debt
A Saudi Arabian man, who was beaten by assailants in Pattaya claiming to be police, has now fled the hospital where he was being treated for his injuries. A Pattaya police spokesman has denied that any officers were involved in the brawl and says police are seeking the man, thought to be in hiding in Pattaya.
The Saudi man was attacked by two Thai men, who claimed to witnesses that they were high ranking police, early yesterday morning.
Police told The Pattaya News:
“On Sunday, March 1st, Mr. Teerasak Kawinram, 40, filed a report to the Pattaya City Police that in July of last year Mr. Alshiha rented a motorbike from him. In September he did not return the motorbike per their agreement.”
“On Monday, March 2, Mr. Teerasak and Mr. Alshiha agreed to go to the Pattaya City Police Station in which Mr. Alshiha agreed to pay for the motorbike that he did not return.”
“Mr. Alshiha, however, went into hiding and was found by Mr. Teerasak and a friend in front of a restaurant on Soi Yensabai. They demanded the money for the motorbike and Mr. Alshiha refused and the situation escalated.” Col. Kritsana continued.
“At this point a physical altercation broke out. Mr. Teerasak and his friends said he did not say anything regarding claims that they are police. They turned themselves in at the Pattaya Police station and have been fully cooperative.”
“Mr. Alshiha, meanwhile, has fled from the Bang Lamung Hospital and police are searching for him to interview him about the case and various debts allegedly owed.”
Pattaya Police are continuing their investigation for further legal action.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
