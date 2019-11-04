British man arrested on Koh Phangan over local drug charges | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Crime

British man arrested on Koh Phangan over local drug charges

PHOTO: Chiang Rai Times

A UK national is now in custody in Koh Phangan following an arrest for for drug possession with intent to sell. The arrest followed a tip-off that a foreigner, riding a Harley Davidson around the island, was selling drugs to tourists on the island.

Police say that 36 year old Matthew Beresford was stopped after “acting suspiciously”. He was riding his Harley Davidson at the time. Police searched his room found 0.4 grams of heroin, 0.2 grams of MDMA, 51 grams of morphine and 185 grams of marijuana. None of the amounts of drugs seized were trafficable quantities.

The police charged Beresford with possessing illegal drugs. They also seized his two motorbikes, a car and 15,000 baht in cash.

Meanwhile, last Friday a 31 year old British man was arrested in Pattaya, wanted for extradition on drug charges. He was caught by Crime Suppression police in Pattaya. Crime Suppression Division police arrested British citizen, Mark Rumble, in Pattaya.

Police claim the British Embassy had asked the Thai Foreign Ministry to help track down Mr Rumble. He is alleged to have committed a string of drug offences in the UK. He is alleged to have fled the UK to Thailand to avoid charges. CSD investigators found Rumble had entered Thailand on October 11 on a 30 day visa. They tracked him down to the house in Pattaya.

During interrogation, the British suspect denied the charges. He accused his former Thai wife of filing the drug charges against him.

PHOTO: Mark Rumble being questioned by police in Pattaya

Forex-3D Ponzi scheme dupes thousands

PHOTOS: MThai

At least 1,000 people have fallen for the ‘Forex-3D’ Ponzi scheme, with losses currently estimated at 10 billion baht. Victims and their lawyers have already filed reports with the Department of Special Investigation (DSI). Dozens showed up in front of the DSI HQ with posters showing the faces of people allegedly connected to the scheme. Victims have asked the DSI to speed the prosecution process and to create a QR code that will allow victims enable file their complaints online.

Forex-3D started as an invitation-only brokerage company, splitting profits at a rate of 60/40 with 60% to the investor. Members (investors) started with a minimum investment of 2,000 US$, or about 50,000 baht.

The company advertised that investments would be repaid at an extremely high dividend rate within a short period. But it began having problems repaying investors in April and didn’t respond to their queries. Victims became so confused and angry that they joined in a cursing ceremony at the company’s headquarters, aimed at the directors and those involved.

There are rumours that celebrities and some government officials have been victims of the scheme, and victims with many social media followers influenced others to invest. Victims have demanded that celebrities and others captured in photos with the company’s directors give the public an explanation. It’s now up to the DSI to decide how to investigate and who to prosecute.

Forex-3D has posted on Facebook denying being a Ponzi scheme, saying any incidents that may have happened were caused by members acting illegally, and that the company has no connection to such activities. Victims say that if the company is truly innocent, they should have no problem visiting the DSI in person.

Last week the Justice Minister, Somsak Thepsutin, handed a case, where at least 2000 victims were allegedly cheated out of more than 430 million baht, over to the DSI as well.

The ”Mae Manee pyramid scheme” was allegedly run by a couple who offered returns of up to 93% a month. The alleged architect of the scheme was using a fake profile as part of the scam.

Last Tuesday October 29 the Criminal Court approved warrants for the arrest of 28 year old Wantanee Tippaveth, aka. Mae Manee, and her 20 year old boyfriend Methee Chinnapha. They face charges of public fraud, illicit borrowings and the input of false data into a computer system.

Suspect confesses in “refrigerator murder” case

A 39 year old man is currently assisting police with their enquiries over the ‘Chiang Mai refrigerator murder’ and was arrested in Chiang Mai on Friday. He was charged with murdering a wealthy nun and stealing nearly two million baht in cash from her ATM card.

A manhunt kicked off after the body of 58 year old Wannee Jiracharoenying was found stuffed in a refrigerator in her home in the Jom Thong district of Chiang Mai. She had been dead for about two weeks.

Her hands and feet were tied, and her body had been covered in cement. The fridge had been placed on its side and was still plugged in.

The accused has allegedly confessed to the crime, insisting he acted alone, according to police. He said he forced the woman to give him her ATM code, which he then used to take 140,000 baht in cash from the ATM each day.

American convicted by Cambodian court for sex abuse of underage girls

PHOTO: khmer440.com

A Cambodian court has sentenced an US citizen to 2 years 6 months jail on charges of sexual abuse of three underage girls.

Ying Srang, a spokesman for the Siem Reap Provincial Court, says Rugh James Cline was convicted on Thursday over ‘indecent acts against minors under 15 years of age’. The court proceedings state he paid three underage girls for sex during visits in February and May 2019. The court also ordered Cline, who pleaded not guilty to the charges, to pay 15 million riels (US$3,750) in compensation to each of the girls.

An NGO investigating suspected foreign pedophiles in Cambodia, ‘Action Pour Les Enfants’, says the victims told police that he paid them a total of $120. The group, known by the acronym APLE, identified Cline as a lawyer.

The Cambodian penalty for purchase of child prostitution is seven to 15 years’ imprisonment when the child is under 15 years old.

APLE says that poverty and poor law enforcement make Cambodia a magnet for foreign pedophiles. Despite efforts of anti-human trafficking, police, aided by groups such as APLE, try to crack down on sex offenders.

APLE’s executive director, Seila Samleang, says… “I welcome the verdict, however the crime of purchase of child prostitution should have been charged as the offender took advantage of the victims, coercing them with money,”

“This would’ve represented a longer jail sentence.”

She urges Cambodian authorities to deport foreign sex offenders after they complete their prison terms because they could pose a risk to other local children.

