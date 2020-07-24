Alleged rapist teacher faces additional intimidation charge | The Thaiger

A 33 year old teacher accused of the statutory rape of a schoolgirl in the northeastern province of Buriram will face an additional charge of allegedly threatening to kill her family if she told anyone. Police initially pressed 3 counts against 33 year old Kittiphop Karnram, a physical education teacher at a school in Nang Rong district: depriving a girl under 15 of parental care, indecent behaviour with a girl under 13, and raping a girl under 15. A 50 year old former cleaner at the school told police he was sacked 4 months ago because“he knew too much about a teacher” who was an alleged sexual predator.

Police examined the suspect’s quarters at the school grounds yesterday. They say the case will be submitted to prosecutors by the end of the month. Investigators are still gathering evidence and will later press an additional charge of intimidation against the teacher.

The scandal was exposed when the parents of the 12 year old filed a complaint with Nang Rong police, alleging Kittiphop lured their daughter into his quarters on June 24. The teacher also sent a chat message asking the girl not to forget to take birth control pills. He later allegedly threatened to kill all her family if she told others what happened. The family ended up having to move from Nang Rong to the neighbouring Prakhon Chai district after receiving threats from the man.

Kittiphop, aka Khru Boy, later allegedly admitted to sexually abusing the girl and was taken into custody. 2 fellow teachers signed as guarantors and submitted a bail request to Nang Rong provincial court for his temporary release on July 21.

This drew an angry response from the girl’s parents and local residents, who protested publicly against the school’s director and the teachers.

Bowing to the mounting anger, the two guarantors withdrew, and the suspect was returned to court custody.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post