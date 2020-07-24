Politics
Protesters mustn’t insult monarchy: army chief
Thailand’s army chief warned student protesters today against insulting the monarchy in their anti-government campaigning. At a news conference, with tears in his eyes, Apirat Kongsompong urged students to respect the Royal Family and refrain from using offensive language about them. His remarks followed some veiled references to the monarchy at the protests, which as of today have continued for almost a week.
“I’d like to ask Thai citizens to set a neutral mind and consider what they see at the protests. I understand that they’re exercising their rights under the democratic regime, but I think those criticisms and inapt language are making many feel uncomfortable.”
Apirat said he was hurt to see such inappropriate remarks, when the Chakri Dynasty has accomplished so much for the Thai people. But one of the protest organisers said his comment reflects an overbearing attitude toward the people. According to Tattep Ruangprapaikitseree, who helped led the Saturday’s large protest:
“He’s belittling the citizens’ voice. People came out because they wanted to see the change. I say once again that we’re not hired or backed by anyone.”
Apirat was speaking on the same day the army held ceremonies to celebrate His Majesty the King’s birthday, which falls on Tuesday.
Although protest leaders say the rallies are aimed at the government, placards held by many of the protesters went far beyond that and made subtle references to the monarchy. Criticism of the Royal Family is widely considered taboo and is punishable by up to 15 years in prison under Thailand’s lèse-majesté law.
Apirat, an self-desribed hardline royalist, also characterised the students as part of a “conspiracy” against Thailand’s institutions. He said the army is monitoring their activities, but declined to answer reporters’ questions whether politicians are masterminding the plot.
“I can’t say more than that. I’d like to cite a 2015 story by BBC Thai about conspiracy theories. I think it’s interesting because it involves many parties and I see that they’re now operating systematically. We as an army only keep our eyes on it.”
When asked about the Tuesday rally in front of the army headquarters where activist Parit “Penguin” Chiwarak tore up his portrait in protest, the general jokingly referred to the 1992 film “Batman Returns”.
“It’s fine. I’ll ask Batman to take care of it because he defeated the penguin”, an apparent reference to Parit’s nickname.
Politics
Police say protests still banned under Emergency Decree
A police spokesman has said that political gatherings are still banned under the Emergency Decree until the latest extension becomes effective next month, apparently contradicting the National Security Council chief who recently said, “The decree will no longer ban gatherings. This shows that the emergency decree has sole, pure intentions of controlling the disease.”
Despite the government’s insistence that the Emergency Decree will no longer be used against public assemblies, deputy police spokesman Kissana Phathanacharoen says police will continue gathering evidence and pressing charges against those involved with anti-government protests until the end of this month.
“If the gathering takes place now until the end of July, it’s still considered illegal and violators could face 2 years in prison and a maximum fine of 40,000 baht. We need to wait until the decree extension is officially announced.”
His remarks came just hours before large anti-government demonstrations took place in Khon Kaen, Pathum Thani, and Pattani provinces, where hundreds of protesters chanted and demanded that PM Prayut Chan-o-cha resign.
The decree, which has been extended three times since it was enacted on March 26, was approved by the PM on Wednesday. NSC secretary-general Somsak Rungsita said the extension is unrelated to the ongoing protests, and the provision banning public assemblies will be removed.
Kissana also issued a stern warning to the protesters, saying that they must act within the boundary of the law.
“I’d like to pass the words to the parents of those youths who participate in the protests that they should warn their children to respect the law. If there’s wrongdoing, officials are required to take legal action against them. This can affect their future and criminal records will stay with them forever.”
Rallies are set to for Khon Kaen, Pathum Thani, Ayutthaya, and Rayong provinces today, with more are scheduled across the country until August.
Thailand
Arrest warrant withdrawn, all charges dropped against Red Bull heir
Police announced today that all charges are being dropped against jet-setting fugitive Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya, heir to the Bangkok billionaire family that co-founded Red Bull, the world’s leading energy drink, theoretically making him free to return to Thailand. He stood accused in the hit-and-run death of a police officer in 2012 and fled the country 5 years later after failing to appear for at least 8 legal summonses.
A senior officer at Bangkok’s Thonglor Police Station told CNN that the Office of the Attorney-General decided not to indict Yoovidhya and the arrest warrant against him had been revoked. National Police Commissioner Chakthip Chaijinda did not oppose the decision.
The case drew attention from media around the world after Yoovidhya allegedly crashed his black Ferrari into a policeman on a motorbike on September 3, 2012, leading to the man’s death. He was charged with drunk driving, negligence causing death and committing a hit-and-run. A conviction would have potentially resulted in being imprisoned over 10 years. Although the Yoovidhyas are among Thailand’s richest families, he was released on a bail of 500,000 baht.
In a related story, the Yoovidhya family is preparing to invest US$150 million (4.8 billion baht) to re-establish the Red Bull brand in China, where they’ve been involved in a protracted battle of billionaires with a former partner.
The family’s TCP Group formed a venture in China with the Reignwood Group, controlled by Thai-Chinese businessman Chanchai Ruayrungruang, also known as Yan Bin, in the mid-1990s. TCP says the partnership expired in September 2018. The Red Bull brand, products and distribution rights have been the subjects of litigation ever since. Reignwood retains control of the China business, but TCP Group still owns the Red Bull brand and trademarks in China and worldwide.
Chanchai, who served as an adviser to the government of former PM Thaksin Shinawatra and reportedly remains close to him, is worth $2.9 billion (92 billion baht), according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
The Yoovidhya family was ranked Asia’s sixth richest, with a fortune of $24.5 billion (778 billion baht), according to a Bloomberg report in August last year.
Politics
Former PM Yingluck responds to allegations
Former PM Yingluck Shinawatra, now a fugitive living in exile since she was removed from office in May 2014 by a Constitutional Court decision, took to Facebook yesterday to respond to allegations of abuse of power brought by the National Anti-Corruption Commission earlier this week, calling on the anti-graft body to focus on the current government instead.
On Wednesday the NACC announced it had evidence the former premier and 2 senior colleagues committed offences and abused their authority during a 2013 public relations campaign.
She took to her official “Yingluck Shinawatra” Facebook page on Thursday and questioned why the NACC was quick to process 2 cases against her when it should instead be scrutinising the current administration’s activities.
“Politicians or former politicians who oppose the government are ‘suspected’ of committing offences, while those in power are always innocent.”
The NACC said Wednesday there’s evidence indicating that Yingluck, her secretary-general and her deputy PM violated the law in the submission of contract bids to state agencies.
The alleged offences relate to the “Building the Future of Thailand 2020” project, which was worth 240 million baht and launched in 2013 by the Secretariat of the Prime Minister.
Her former deputy PM said yesterday the campaign was in line with the Yingluck government’s policies that were declared in parliament.
