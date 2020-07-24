Connect with us

COVID-19 update: 10 new imported cases including 6 returning soldiers (July 24)

Jack Burton

Published 

3 hours ago

 on 

COVID-19 update: 10 new imported cases including 6 returning soldiers (July 24) | The Thaiger
The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration today announced 10 new cases of the coronavirus discovered in the previous 24 hours, all returnees in state quarantine facilities. Spokesman Taweesilp Visanuyothin said this morning the new cases include one returnee each from Sudan, Pakistan, Germany and the Netherlands, and 6 soldiers returning from joint military exercises in the US state of Hawaii. All are in state quarantine facilities and have had no contact with the general population

The new infections bring the total number of cases in the country since the outbreak began to 3,279. Taweesilp said 3,107 patients had recovered, including two discharged yesterday, making the recovery rate 94.7%. The death toll remains unchanged at 58.

In the eastern Rayong province all 12 people deemed at high risk of Covid-19 were found not to be infected after their latest test yesterday. They completed their 14-day quarantine period today, (made necessary by an infected Egyptian soldier who left his hotel and went to 2 malls in Rayong), and will be released on Saturday.

Globally, Covid-19 cases continued to rise over the past 24 hours, increasing sharply by 278,295 to 15.6 million, according to Taweesilp. The death toll rose by 6,277 to 636,470. The United States has the most cases at 4.2 million, having added a million cases in just 15 days.

Brazil is second, with the number of cases rising to 2.3 million. Thailand now ranks 104th among 211 affected countries.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is an American writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. A native of the state of Georgia, he attended the The University of Georgia's Henry Grady School of Journalism, which hands out journalism's prestigious Peabody Awards. His works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world. He is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared on television and radio for decades in Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

