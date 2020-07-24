COVID-19 update: 10 new imported cases including 6 returning soldiers (July 24) | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
COVID-19 update: 10 new imported cases including 6 returning soldiers (July 24)
The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration today announced 10 new cases of the coronavirus discovered in the previous 24 hours, all returnees in state quarantine facilities. Spokesman Taweesilp Visanuyothin said this morning the new cases include one returnee each from Sudan, Pakistan, Germany and the Netherlands, and 6 soldiers returning from joint military exercises in the US state of Hawaii. All are in state quarantine facilities and have had no contact with the general population
The new infections bring the total number of cases in the country since the outbreak began to 3,279. Taweesilp said 3,107 patients had recovered, including two discharged yesterday, making the recovery rate 94.7%. The death toll remains unchanged at 58.
In the eastern Rayong province all 12 people deemed at high risk of Covid-19 were found not to be infected after their latest test yesterday. They completed their 14-day quarantine period today, (made necessary by an infected Egyptian soldier who left his hotel and went to 2 malls in Rayong), and will be released on Saturday.
Globally, Covid-19 cases continued to rise over the past 24 hours, increasing sharply by 278,295 to 15.6 million, according to Taweesilp. The death toll rose by 6,277 to 636,470. The United States has the most cases at 4.2 million, having added a million cases in just 15 days.
Brazil is second, with the number of cases rising to 2.3 million. Thailand now ranks 104th among 211 affected countries.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Overly harsh travel restrictions are destroying aviation: AAPA
More than 6 months into the Covid-19 pandemic, the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines is urging governments around the region to ease what they view as unduly burdensome restrictions on international air travel and re-establish global connectivity with evidence-based measures to safeguard public health. The industry is taking initial steps toward restarting international operations by working closely with governments, health authorities and other stakeholders. Most international flights worldwide are still grounded by border closures and other travel restrictions, even though domestic lockdowns are gradually being eased. The economic consequences of such lockdowns are extensive and dire, with the travel and […]
Tourism
Thailand’s Tourism Minister urges government to revisit travel bubble idea
Thailand’s Tourism Minister, Pipat Ratchakitprakan, is once again floating the idea of ”travel bubbles” with low-risk countries after the plan was initially shelved by the Civil Aviation Regulator. The original plan had been to create travel pacts with countries deemed safe from the virus, such as China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan. However, a new spike in numbers in some partner countries meant the plan was postponed. By way of compromise, Pipat suggests a travel bubble could be created with safe cities and provinces in those countries, rather than the countries as a whole. He says domestic tourism alone is […]
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai government sets 600 million baht aside for Oxford University Covid vaccine
The Thai government is budgeting 600 million baht to purchase supplies of the Covid-19 vaccine currently being worked on at Oxford University in the UK. Trials look promising so far, with the vaccine triggering a strong immune response among volunteers. Production is expected to start before the end of the year. In Thailand, a vaccine being developed at Bangkok’s Chulalongkorn University has been successfully tested on primates, with plans to have it ready for humans by the middle of next year. Nation Thailand reports that the Deputy Health Minister, Sathit Pitutecha, says he’s already been in touch with Oxford University […]
