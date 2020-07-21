Connect with us

Crime

Buri Ram school cleaner claims he was sacked for exposing a predatory teacher

The Thaiger

Published 

23 mins ago

 on 

Buri Ram school cleaner claims he was sacked for exposing a predatory teacher | The Thaiger
    • follow us in feedly

A 50 year old former cleaner at a school in Buri Ram, north east Thailand, has come forward and told police he was sacked 4 months ago because “he knew too much about a teacher”, who was an alleged sexual predator.

A number of stories appeared during May and June about predatory school teachers in the north east.

The family of the 12 year old victim ended up having to move from Nang Rong to the neighbouring Prakhon Chai district in Buri Ram province after receiving threats from the 33 year old teacher. The rape is alleged to have happened on June 24.

The girl’s mother says she notified the Nang Rong Police Station that her daughter had received a message from the teacher saying… “don’t forget to take contraceptives, and don’t tell anyone or I will kill your family”.

Police say that they contacted the teacher in question who allegedly confessed and later apologised to the family. But the family reports that other teachers, who were supporting the alleged offender, visited the girl’s house threatening the family and warning them against complaining to police or filing a lawsuit.

The Line.me story did not name the school where the janitor and teacher were working.

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in North East Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Central Thailand

Staff injured, property damaged as gang rampages through 2 Bangkok hospitals

Maya Taylor

Published

2 hours ago

on

July 21, 2020

By

Staff injured, property damaged as gang rampages through 2 Bangkok hospitals | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Nation Thailand

Gang members have gone on a rampage through 2 Bangkok hospitals, injuring medical personnel and causing significant damage to property. Violence first erupted at Vibharam-Chaiprakan Hospital in Samut Prakan, just south of the city, when doctors were unable to save the life of one gang member who’d been injured in a fight a few hours before. His death led to 15 gang members unleashing a reign of terror that injured 3 hospital staff members. The gang then travelled to Muangsamut Hospital, where a member of a rival gang, allegedly responsible for the attack on their friend, was being treated. The […]

Continue Reading

Crime

Sa Kaeo police nab 6 illegal migrants, Thai driver

Jack Burton

Published

2 days ago

on

July 19, 2020

By

Sa Kaeo police nab 6 illegal migrants, Thai driver | The Thaiger
PHOTOS: 77kaoded

6 illegal Cambodian migrants were caught at a checkpoint in the western border province of Sa Kaeo this weekend. Such checkpoints are proliferating, designed to stop illegal border crossings and the potential risk imported Covid-19 cases. Sa Kaeo Sa Kaeo has been a particular hotspot, with many illegal migrants attempting to cross the border to work in Thailand. ThaiBorder Control, the Royal Thai Police and regional forces have recently stepped up border control at the government’s direction. With concern of the potential spread of Covid-19 at an all time high, checkpoints are in effect on many roads in Sa Kaeo […]

Continue Reading

Crime

Khon Kaen Benz driver under fire after road rage video goes viral

Jack Burton

Published

2 days ago

on

July 19, 2020

By

Khon Kaen Benz driver under fire after road rage video goes viral | The Thaiger
PHOTOS: Matichon

The driver of a Mercedes-Benz in Isaan’s Khon Kaen province is the target of massive online criticism after a video showing him punching an elderly motorist went viral. 69 year old Montri Sakhun of Samrong village, in the northeastern province’s Nong Song Hong district, says the incident happened Thursday after he drove his pickup truck to a local shop to renew his vehicle registration. The trouble started when he turned right into an area in front of shop. “Suddenly, a black Mercedes-Benz cut in front of my car. The driver, about 165 centimetres tall with fair skin, got out of […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending