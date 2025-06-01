Abandoned macaques found in Thai forest, suspected for illegal sale

Over 20 young long-tailed macaques were discovered abandoned in bags in a forested area, leading locals to initially mistake the cries for an abandoned baby.

After following the sounds, the residents contacted officials, prompting a search for those responsible. It is suspected that the location was used as a temporary holding spot for selling the animals yesterday, May 31.

Sirikhun Sangtaku, head of the Khao Prathap Chang Wildlife Sanctuary in Chom Bueng district of Ratchaburi province, received a report from community leaders in Hin Kong subdistrict, Mueang district, Ratchaburi province. They had discovered the macaques in mesh bags hanging in the forest within Moo 1, Hin Kong subdistrict.

The exact owner of the animals was unknown. Officers arrived at the scene, which was approximately 200 metres from the road, and found blue mesh bags containing the young macaques.

Each bag held between one and three monkeys, totalling 25. The animals were crying and struggling inside the bags.

Nearby, cable ties used to secure the bags were scattered on the ground, some cut and others intact. Officers removed the bags and found food items like yam beans and fruits intended for the monkeys inside.

Prae Kumkoet, a resident of Moo 7, Hin Kong subdistrict, was the first to encounter the macaques. He recounted going into the forest to search for mushrooms when he heard what sounded like a child crying.

Following the sound, he discovered the bags of monkeys and alerted community leaders. Sirikhun explained that the macaques were likely being held in the area in preparation for sale, and if the news hadn’t spread, police would have staked out the location to apprehend those involved.

Given the local community had already spread the news, officials planned to relocate the macaques to the Khao Prathap Chang Wildlife Sanctuary for safekeeping. Selling these protected animals is illegal, despite their high market value of 1,500 and 2,500 baht (US$45 to 75).

While officers were extracting the macaques from the forest, they encountered two men on motorcycles circling the area. Upon questioning, the men claimed they were collecting wasp nests to sell.

After inspection, officials found no connection to the macaques and allowed them to leave. Observations at the site indicated extensive clearing with over 100 cable ties found, suggesting it was a staging area for capturing and holding monkeys before sale, reported KhaoSod.