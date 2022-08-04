Must try beachfront restaurants in Koh Samui (2022)

The tropical island of Koh Samui is well known for its tranquil white sands. That’s why the shoreline is lined with numerous eateries with direct access to the sandy shores. The beachfront restaurant in Koh Samui provides delicious food from around the world with a touch of sophistication thanks to the ocean view. Here is our selection of the top 5 beachside restaurants in Koh Samui in case you’re still unsure which one to try.

1. The Island View Restaurant

Opening hours: Daily, 11:00 – 21:00.

Address: 48 หมู่ที่ 3 Nara-Taling-Ngam Rd, Taling Ngam, Ko Samui District, Surat Thani 84140.

Located right on the beach at Taling Ngam, The Island View Restaurant is a great spot to relax and enjoy tasty local specialties. This beachfront restaurant in Koh Samui offers a range of fresh fish and incredible seafood dishes. We recommend trying the pomelo salad with prawns, seafood BBQ, and grilled seabass. They are super delicious and will have you wanting more. Be sure to end your meal with something sweet like the tasty mango sticky rice. If you need something refreshing, the cocktails here are glorious. Although the restaurant is often busy, the staff is very friendly and attentive.

Looking for a restaurant for a romantic dinner? Come to The Island View Restaurant to enjoy your meals with your loved one while watching magnificent views of the sun falling into the ocean.

2. Chi Samui

Opening hours: Thursday to Sunday, 09:00 – 23:00.

Address: 16/4 Moo 4, Bophut, Koh Samui, Surat Thani 84320.

Nestled on a pristine stretch of beach in Bangrak, Koh Samui, is Chi Samui Beach Bar & Restaurant. Their cuisine is modern, comprising of Thai and Western dishes made with local and artisanal produce. Some standout meals are the Wagyu Beef Patty (300-480 Baht) and the Pad Kra Pow Chicken Pizza (480 Baht). However, their hand-crafted cocktails are just as good. The Sugar Snap Gin & Tonic is a sweet treat and the Charlie Brown Espresso Martini is rich and aromatic (340 Baht each). Or, opt for a beverage from their extensive wine and champagne menu instead. In summary, their fare exceeds in quality and flavour. This is especially evident in the 2019 and 2020 Restaurant Guru awards, where they were highly recommended.

Chi offers a laid-back approach to enjoying Koh Samui, with a resident DJ, live entertainment and frequent events. This relaxed atmosphere is further seen in the beanbags, sunbeams, sun loungers and swings that customers can sit and lounge on. Moreover, for more fun, diners can enjoy a dip in their 25-metre beachfront infinity pool. Thus, those looking for an exceptional beachside experience should head to Chi Samui.

3. Sabienglae Restaurant

Opening hours: Daily, 10:00 – 22:00.

Address: 438/82 Moo1, Maret Road, Lamai Beach, Maret 84140.

Thai restaurant Sabienglae, located on Lamai Beach, has been around since the 1990. It provides traditional fare at affordable costs while specializing primarily in seafood. Along with the perfectly cooked King Crab (with Indian curry powder) and Lobster, the deep-fried King Prawn with tamarind sauce is a must-try. Sabienglae is the original and best restaurant on Koh Samui, despite the fact that there are a few others with the same name (for instance, at The Wharf Samui in Bophut).

This seaside eatery is well-liked by both locals and foreigners and has a laid-back atmosphere. The venue is simple, with dark wood furniture and a palm thatch roof, adding a tropical touch. Furthermore, as it’s right by the beach, the cool sea breeze is refreshing but nothing beats its panoramic ocean views. Its location also makes it convenient for diners to unwind on a sun lounger after a full meal.

4. Baobab

Opening hours: Daily, 8:30 – 18:00.

Address: 127/64 Had Lamai Rd, Maret, Amphoe Ko Samui, Surat Thani 84310.

Baobab is a quaint restaurant just south of the Ammatara Pura Pool Villas. Overlooking the golden sands of Lamai Beach, it is a popular joint, known for its beach club ambience. Moreover, it has a rustic yet cosy setting, friendly staff and a broad menu of Thai, French and Western dishes.

We especially love their Red Steak Tuna Special served with fresh salad and potatoes. On the other hand, you can also find Thai staples such as spicy curries and spring rolls. Keep in mind that their portions are big, making them ideal for sharing as a result. Finally, guests can dine à la carte, or choose from one of their 2 d’hôte menus instead – the “Tasting of Jahn” and “Journey of Jahn” (3,000 – 5,000 Baht per person). These consist of 7 courses and includes dishes such as Tom Yum Goong, Beef Massaman Curry and Papaya Salad. To pair with your meal, wines are served alongside courses, with a selection of old and new world labels.

5. Armando’s Beach Restaurant

Opening hours: Wednesday to Sunday, 10:30 – 22:00.

Address: Mae Nam, Ko Samui District, Surat Thani 84330.

The next beachfront restaurant in Koh Samui on our list is the Armando’s Beach Restaurant. Since the owner of the restaurant is a couple from Switzerland and Thailand, the restaurant has an exciting combination of Thai and Swiss food on its menu. We love the schnitzel and burgers, but the spicy stir-friend basil chicken (pad krapow gai) and massaman curry are must-tries as well. Everything is made perfectly and with careful attention to detail.

Armando’s Beach Restaurant has a relaxing atmosphere, with stunning views of the blue ocean. The seats and tables are scattered on a sandy deck and right on the sand, making it a great place to watch the ocean and enjoy the refreshing breeze.

With tasty food and amazing views, dining at these restaurants is a memorable experience. Whilst they are all close to the water, each beachfront restaurant is unique in the cuisine they offer. From Thai food to International, there’s something for everyone to try.

