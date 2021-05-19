Best of
Top 5 Car Rental Companies In Thailand
Thailand is one of the most dynamic countries in the world, attracting millions of visitors each year. It is known for its picturesque villages, sparkling temples, and acclaimed beaches. The country, undoubtedly, is the go-to destination for anyone looking for a relaxing getaway. As a result, renting a car in Thailand is becoming increasingly popular. However, with so many choices, choosing a car rental company can be overwhelming. We’ve put together a list of the top five car rental companies to help you determine which is best for you.
5 Best Car Rentals in Thailand
1. Thai Rent A Car
Thai Rent A Car is one of Thailand’s largest and most prominent car rental companies. Rooted in humble beginnings, the company began with 5 employees and 12 vehicles. Today, they have broadened their horizons to over 8,000 brand-new vehicles and 550 staff members. They have 40 years of expertise and 27 offices in Thailand, therefore are an accessible option with an ‘international standard’ at an affordable price.
Key Services: This car rental company has become a staple for many expat visitors. They offer a range of cars to choose from, whether you’re looking for small car hire or a roomy minivan. Moreover, there are no hidden fees or levies as rates are quoted for drive-away and the booking process is straightforward and easy. In addition, GPS navigators and children’s seats can also be included upon request. Their services are available on standby 24 hours a day – 7 days a week, this company is definitely a no-brainer!
Pricing: Estimated price per day ranges from 990-2,550 Baht.
Address: Pick-up car rentals located in multiple regions of Thailand, including Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Hua Hin, Khon Khaen, Pattaya, and Phuket.
Website: https://thairentacar.com
Contact Info: booking@thairentacar.com / 1647
2. Bizcar Car Rental
Second, on our list is Bizcar Rentals. As a car rental company, they stand out amongst the rest. In fact, they promise, “premium service to both leisure and business travellers”. They offer competitive and low prices made possible by online promotions and free cancellation on bookings. Equally as important, 24-hours emergency assistance is always available for your own safety. Owing to these reasons, Bizcar is a trusted and reliable company, and thus an easy and convenient choice.
Key Services: Bizcar rentals offers a chauffeur service with qualified drivers ready to take you anywhere you wish. Another key point is their selection of 4,000 premium vehicles that will suit all types of drivers. Other perks include child seats and a GPS service free of charge, along with a complimentary delivery for up to fifteen kilometres from any of their office locations. Enjoy the benefits of long-term rental (1st class insurance and no registration fees!), or choose to rent short-term, they are guaranteed to provide you with the highest quality of service and goods.
Pricing: Estimated price per day ranges from 900 – 6,500 Baht.
Address: You can their rentals centres across Thailand including, Bangkok, Rayong, Chiang Mai, Prachuap Khiri Khan, and Phuket.
Website: https://www.bizcarrental.com/en/
Contact Info: bct.reservation@bizcarrental.com / +66-81-860-8483.
3. Hertz
Established in 2003, Hertz is one of the most recognised car rental companies in the world. Renowned for its extensive collection of cars, be it a luxury, sports, or economy car. For this reason, they most likely will have what you’re looking for. They are one of the top 3 car rental companies in Thailand and are “determined to provide an international standard with a touch of Thai”, devoting themselves to “enhance the best customer experience with modern, high fleet and well-trained employees”.
Key Services: There are several benefits of choosing Hertz. Above all, Hertz has an impressive roster of well-known brands for hire; Toyota, Honda, Mazda, Cadillac, and Mercedes-Benz to name a few. Furthermore, long-term renters are rewarded with discounts of 15% for weekly rentals and 35% for monthly. They even provide ‘rental deals inclusive of taxes, waivers and additional benefits’ and ‘Hertz NeverLost® navigation to keep you on the right track in a foreign land’. Lastly, valued members can also enjoy the privilege of enjoying special discounts if they fly with any Hertz partners (Thai Airways, Thai Smile, and Bangkok Airways). With all things considered, finding your dream rental car is just a click away with Hertz!
Pricing: Estimated price per day ranges from 1,200 – 2,500 Baht.
Address: Hertz offices are the most common in Thailand. It has 3 offices in the Centre of Thailand, 1 in the North-East, 1 in the West, 7 in the North, and 5 in the South.
Website: http://www.hertzthailand.com/
Contact Info: booking@hertzthailand.com / 02 266 4666
4. Chic Car Rent
Chic Car Rent is notably one of the cheapest car rentals in Thailand. This is due partly to their special offers and promotions that they share frequently. Founded in 2004, they are a Thailand-based rental company run by an efficient team. They are dedicated to providing exceptional services at reasonable prices, thus can be trusted by all means.
Key Services: Their fleet includes a good selection of well-maintained vehicles. Markedly, vans, minivans, SUVs, mini, and economy cars are all available for long or short-term rentals. Their Super Collision Damage Waiver and GPS services are significantly cheaper than other car rentals and their locations are convenient and easy to find. Finally, they serve customers looking to hire car rentals for one-way journeys.
Pricing: Estimated price per day ranges from 800 – 2,000 Baht.
Address: Chic Car Rent has 14 locations across Thailand, including Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Khon Kaen.
Website: https://www.chiccarrent.com/
Contact Info: 02-286-6799
5. Budget Car Rental
Budget is a car rental praised particularly for its ‘meticulously maintained vehicles and quality service’. They offer a diverse range of cars that will tailor to every traveller, including 4WDs, SUV, MPV to name a few. Equally as important, customers at Budget will have the best in terms of comfort and safety as car rental fleets are updated regularly. The convenience of their large car network spread across the country ensures that you are never far from a pick-up point or friendly service. Budget Car Rental is a strong contender!
Key Services: At Budget Car Rental, all-inclusive services are tailored to the specific requirements of each customer. Booking with Budget has its advantages; with low-cost rental solutions and high-quality services being some. Using seasonal specials and discount coupons to pre-book budget-friendly deals is also a perk. It’s a good option for those who travel late at night or early in the morning because there are no hidden fees.
Pricing: Estimated price per day ranges from 1,000 – 2,000 Baht.
Address: 27 locations throughout Thailand, with most located in the Southern region.
Website: https://www.budget.co.th/Default.aspx
Contact Info: +66-2203-9222
These are the car rental companies in Thailand we believe are the best of the best! We are certain that out of these options you’ll find the right choice for your car rental needs! Don’t forget to check our websites to explore more top 5’s.
Best of
Top 5 international universities and colleges in Thailand
With rapidly improving education standards, Thailand is fast becoming a favourite among international students. Studying in Thailand offers many benefits. Besides getting your degree, you can expand your worldview and develop language skills. You can also enjoy and explore Thailand’s natural beauty while studying. While there are numerous international schools in Thailand, finding the right university for international students can be difficult.
First of all, not all Thai universities offer international programs. In addition, most universities provide limited programs to foreign students. For example, it may be challenging to find medical programs for international students. That’s because some professions, such as medical doctors, are limited to Thai people by law.
Still, it doesn’t mean that you won’t find any good international programs in Thailand. Though limited, there is still a wide variety of programs in numerous excellent universities to choose from.
Thailand’s universities have an emphasis on business. Therefore, many foreign students have a common area of interest when choosing their majors in Thailand. Some of the most popular majors are as follows:
- Business Administration
- Business English
- Marketing
- General Management
- International Business Management
- Thai Language.
If you’re planning to study in Thailand and still researching the best school for you to study in, here is a list of the top 5 international universities in Thailand.
5 Best Universities and Colleges for International Students in Thailand
Top universities in Thailand, based on international rankings.
1. Chulalongkorn University
Chulalongkorn University (CU) is the most prestigious in Thailand. In fact, it is the highest-ranked of all universities in the nation for seven consecutive years. It currently sits at 208th in the QS World University Ranking 2021 and 601st in the Times Higher Education Ranking 2021.
Founded in 1917 by King Vajiravudh, this academic jewel in the heart of Bangkok has since been renowned for its excellence. Today, it boasts 26 teaching units. The school also has an enrollment of approximately 26,000 undergraduate, 11,000 graduate students, and 3,000 faculty members. In addition, it has given honorary degrees to Nelson Mandela and Bill Clinton.
CU promotes many events throughout the year, including Loy Krathong and Chulalongkorn Academic Exhibition. The latter is considered the most important academic fairs in Thailand.
Some of the international programs offered by CU are Bachelor of Engineering in Aerospace Engineering, Business Administration (BBA) International Program, and Bachelor of Arts in Communication Management (International Program) (BCM).
Website: www.chula.ac.th/en/
Address: 254 Phayathai Road, Pathumwan, Bangkok 10330
Contact Info: +66 2218 3280 / int.off@chula.ac.th
2. Mahidol University
Mahidol University opened its doors for the first time over a century ago, in 1888. It was the first medical school in Thailand. However, today, it has become a multi-disciplinary institution with a particular emphasis on health sciences. It receives the largest research budget in the nation, with roughly $147 million dollars annually.
Ranked at 252nd in the QS World University Ranking 2021 and 601st in the Times Higher Education Ranking 2021, Mahidol University now runs various courses in English. These courses are within the fields of information and communication studies, engineering, social sciences and humanities, medical technology, veterinary sciences, and many more.
In addition to its main campus in Bangkok, Mahidol University also has remote campuses in Nakhon Sawan, Kanchanaburi, and Amnat Charoen. Moreover, the campus features a swimming pool, research centres, indoor stadiums, tennis courts, and cafeterias. Mahidol University currently has a population of almost 30,500 students, 20,600 of which are undergraduates.
Website: https://mahidol.ac.th/
Address: 999 Phuttamonthon 4 Road, Salaya, Nakhon Pathom 73170
Contact Info: +66 (0)2 849 6000 / opwww@mahidol.ac.th
3. King Mongkut’s University of Technology Thonburi
King Mongkut’s University of Technology Thonburi, or KMUTT for short, is among the leading research universities in Thailand. It is notably recognised for its innovative programs, as well as strong curricula in science, technology, and engineering.
KMUTT ranked 801 in both QS World University Ranking 2021 and the Times Higher Education Ranking 2021. The school started off with only 21 teachers and a handful of students. In recent years, however, it has developed a reputation for its outstanding research, skilled graduates, excellent faculty members, and effective supporting staff.
With three campuses countrywide, KMUTT is the first government institution to become Thailand’s autonomous university. In addition, it now controls its own budget, thanks to its authoritative educational foundation. Out of 14,171 students, 219 are international students.
Website: https://global.kmutt.ac.th/
Address: 126 Pracha Uthit Rd, Bang Mot, Thung Khru, Bangkok 10140
Contact Info: +66 2470 8000 / info@kmutt.ac.th
4. Chiang Mai University
Chiang Mai University is the highest-ranked university in Thailand outside of Bangkok. It ranked 601st in the QS World University Ranking 2021 and 1001st in the Times Higher Education Ranking.
Founded in 1964, Chiang Mai University was the first higher education institution in Northern Thailand. In addition, it was also the first provincial university in Thailand. It initially had three faculties: Faculties of Science, Social Sciences, and Humanities. However, it has continued to grow its structure, organisation, and the range of disciplines offered. Today, it has 17 faculties, with 107 individual departments and a Graduate School. This public research university now hosts over 35,628 students, including 1,206 international students.
Chiang Mai University’s main campus is located between downtown Chaing Mai and Doi Suthep Mountain. With its location, the university benefits from 725 acres of semi-forested land. In addition to its main campus, it also has 3 other campuses. Two of them are also in Chiang Mai, while one is in Lamphun.
Website: https://www.cmu.ac.th/en/
Address: 239, Huay Kaew Road, Muang District, Chiang Mai 50200
Contact Info: +66 5394 3661 / irdcmu@cmu.ac.th
5. Kasetsart University
Kasetsart University, commonly referred to as KU or Kaset, is a public research university located in Bangkok. It was the first agricultural university in Thailand. However, it has expanded its subject areas to cover science, engineering, life sciences, humanities, and social sciences.
In recent years, KU is recognised internationally for its work of world standard and academic excellence. Moreover, it is placed 801st in the QS World University Ranking 2021 and 1001st in the Times Higher Education Ranking 2021.
Aside from its main campus in northern Bangkok, KU also has several other campuses throughout Thailand. Its branch campuses are located in Nakhon Pathom, Chonburi, and Sakon Nakhon. KU’s current student population is 67,818 students, including 747 international students. Furthermore, it has 3,462 domestic staff and 181 international staff.
Website: https://www.ku.ac.th/en/
Address: 50 Ngamwongwan Rd, Chatuchak Bangkok 10900
Contact Info: +66 2579 0113 / +66 2942 8200-45 / www@ku.ac.th
There are, of course, numerous other excellent universities and colleges in Thailand offering great international programs. However, the schools mentioned in this article are the highest-ranked for 2021. Therefore, don’t forget to give their website a visit and see if they have the right program for you!
Best of
Top 5 international schools in Thailand
There are many excellent international schools in Thailand, but finding the right one can be difficult. One of the biggest challenges about moving to Thailand, or any new country, will be finding the best school for your children.
For the parents, choosing a good school in a new place can be a hassle. There’s always a fear of making the wrong choice, and end up sending your kids to a bad school.
For the children, there’s all the trouble of adjusting to different education systems and languages. They also have to deal with the hassle of having to make new friends. Thus, an international school is a better option for expats kids who live in Thailand. Instead of forcing them to follow the local education curriculum, they provide an international curriculum. They also use English as the language of instruction.
In addition, international schools also offer numerous advantages. These institutions provide a high quality of education. Therefore, parents can watch their children get the best education with no worries. Below, we have compiled some of the better international schools in Thailand to help you with your search! It’s not a definitive or graded list…
1. NIST International School, Bangkok
NIST International School first opened its door in 1992. Many considered this school as one of the best of Tier 1 international schools in Thailand. Furthermore, it is one of the few schools in Thailand that offers the full International Baccalaureate (IB) Program, as well as a variety of programmes ranging from kindergarten to high school graduation. Furthermore, NIST was the first school in Thailand to receive triple accreditation – CIS, NEASC, and ONESQA accredited them.
Students in NIST International School can enjoy the top-of-the-range facilities that the school offers. The facilities include a creative arts building, counselling lounges, science labs, a sports complex (with a FIFA-standard pitch), theatre, tech centres, and more.
NIST also offers 300+ extra-curricular activities (ECAs). ECAs consist of drama, sports, art, music, language, technology, and many more.
Curriculum: IB.
Address: 36 Sukhumvit Soi 15, Klongtoey-nua, Wattana, Bangkok 10110.
Contact Info: +66 (0) 2017 5888
Website: https://www.nist.ac.th
2. British International School, Phuket
Founded in 1996, British International School Phuket (BISP) is Phuket’s largest international school. It now offers a wide range of education from pre-school (18 months old) to Year 13 (18 years old). The school offers the National Curriculum for England with an international slant. Moreover, it has consistently achieved high results in both IBDP and IGCSE exams.
BISP is also known for its Aspirational Curriculum. The school runs five sports academies, including football, swimming, tennis, triathlon, and golf. In addition to sport, the Aspirational Curriculum also includes Art & Design Academy, Business Academy, and STEM Academy. Students can take part in numerous extra-curricular activities in this school, such as movie making, Thai cooking, street dancing, and touch rugby.
BISP has one of the most beautiful campuses in Thailand. The 44-acre campus includes eight boarding houses, as well as primary and secondary schools. You can also find science labs, a refectory, art and music centres, and a 300-seat auditorium within the campus. In addition, the school is highly praised for their sports facilities, including swimming pools, football pitches, tennis courts, and a golf centre.
Curriculum: IB, UK Curriculum.
Address: 59 Moo 2, Thepkrasattri Road, T. Koh Kaew, A. Muang, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket 83000.
Contact Info: +66 (0) 76 335 555 / info@bisphuket.ac.th
Website: https://www.bisphuket.ac.th/
3. Regents International School Pattaya
Since its opening in 1994, Regents International School Pattaya has built up a reputation as one of the top international schools in Eastern Seabord. This all-through day and boarding school offers the British curriculum, IGCSE, and the IBDP.
Regents International School Pattaya is popular for its well-rounded education. Collaborating with MIT, the school is particularly known for its innovative teaching of science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM).
Aside from its focus on academic excellence, it also emphasizes global citizenship, leadership, languages, and music. The school has ICT rooms and a music technology suite, along with fully-equipped art studios. Their music curriculum is based on a repertoire curated by Juilliard. Furthermore, students can join the school choirs, orchestra, tuned percussion ensemble, and rock bands.
This fully inclusive school has a nursery, primary school, and secondary school. Additionally, it also provides boarding to students from Year 3 upwards.
Curriculum: IB, UK Curriculum.
Address: 33/3 Moo 1 Pong, Banglamung Chonburi Pattaya, 20, 20150.
Contact Info: +66 (0) 38 418 777
Website: https://www.nordangliaeducation.com/en/our-schools/pattaya
4. Bangkok Patana School, Bangkok
Bangkok Patana School was founded in 1957, making it the oldest international school in Thailand. Until today, the school still maintains close ties to its British heritage. Therefore, the majority of teachers here are British, as are the students.
Patana is mainly known for its excellence in the arts and sports. It has a huge art centre, with a 300-seat black box, 600-seat Rosamund Stuetzel theatre, an orchestra practice room, multi-media production studios, drama studios, and more.
In addition to the arts, the school also excels in sports. It has frequent swimming galas, inter-class tournaments, sports days, an “aquathlon” run and swims challenge, as well as record-breaking competitions. The sports facilities are, without a doubt, excellent and their students can take advantage of sports fields, a sports hall with a climbing wall, mini tennis courts, dance studios, swimming pools, and many more.
Curriculum: IB, UK Curriculum.
Address: Bangkok Patana School, 643 La Salle Road (Sukhumvit 105), Bangna Tai, Bangna, Bangkok 10260.
Contact Info: +66 (0) 2785 2200
Website: https://www.patana.ac.th/
5. United World College (UWC) Thailand, Phuket
Like NIST International School, United World College Thailand (UWCT) is one of only a few schools in Thailand to offer the complete IB program. Thus, the school is an excellent choice for parents looking for international education for their children. The school was originally Phuket International Academy in 2009 then changed to UWC school in 2016.
UWCT is acknowledged for encouraging its students to flourish intellectually, physically, and emotionally. The school is also recognized internationally for its focus on embedding mindfulness and Social-Emotional Learning (SEL). That is to say, it stands out for its holistic educational program that covers academia, service, mindfulness, and outdoor education.
Sitting at the foothills of a national park in Phuket, UWCT boasts a stunning green campus. The campus includes a performing arts centre, black box theatre, sports hall, and multi-purpose hall. It is situated near the Thanyapura Health & Sports Resort. Therefore, students have access to the resort’s beach volley pitch, fitness centres, sports pitches, sports courts, athletics track, and swimming pools.
Curriculum: IB.
Address: 115/15 Moo 7 Thepkasattri Road, Thepkasattri, Thalang, Phuket, 83110.
Contact Info: +66 (0) 76 336 076 / info@uwcthailand.ac.th
Website: https://uwcthailand.ac.th/
If you’re looking for the best international school in Thailand to send your children, you can consider and reach out to some of the schools listed above. Some of these schools usually hold open houses to give you a closer look at how the schools run. However, in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic, many of them have to close down temporarily, so they host virtual tours.
