Top 5 Car Rental Companies In Thailand

Thailand is one of the most dynamic countries in the world, attracting millions of visitors each year. It is known for its picturesque villages, sparkling temples, and acclaimed beaches. The country, undoubtedly, is the go-to destination for anyone looking for a relaxing getaway. As a result, renting a car in Thailand is becoming increasingly popular. However, with so many choices, choosing a car rental company can be overwhelming. We’ve put together a list of the top five car rental companies to help you determine which is best for you.

5 Best Car Rentals in Thailand

1. Thai Rent A Car

Thai Rent A Car is one of Thailand’s largest and most prominent car rental companies. Rooted in humble beginnings, the company began with 5 employees and 12 vehicles. Today, they have broadened their horizons to over 8,000 brand-new vehicles and 550 staff members. They have 40 years of expertise and 27 offices in Thailand, therefore are an accessible option with an ‘international standard’ at an affordable price.

Key Services: This car rental company has become a staple for many expat visitors. They offer a range of cars to choose from, whether you’re looking for small car hire or a roomy minivan. Moreover, there are no hidden fees or levies as rates are quoted for drive-away and the booking process is straightforward and easy. In addition, GPS navigators and children’s seats can also be included upon request. Their services are available on standby 24 hours a day – 7 days a week, this company is definitely a no-brainer!

Pricing: Estimated price per day ranges from 990-2,550 Baht.

Address: Pick-up car rentals located in multiple regions of Thailand, including Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Hua Hin, Khon Khaen, Pattaya, and Phuket.

Website: https://thairentacar.com

Contact Info: booking@thairentacar.com / 1647

2. Bizcar Car Rental

Second, on our list is Bizcar Rentals. As a car rental company, they stand out amongst the rest. In fact, they promise, “premium service to both leisure and business travellers”. They offer competitive and low prices made possible by online promotions and free cancellation on bookings. Equally as important, 24-hours emergency assistance is always available for your own safety. Owing to these reasons, Bizcar is a trusted and reliable company, and thus an easy and convenient choice.

Key Services: Bizcar rentals offers a chauffeur service with qualified drivers ready to take you anywhere you wish. Another key point is their selection of 4,000 premium vehicles that will suit all types of drivers. Other perks include child seats and a GPS service free of charge, along with a complimentary delivery for up to fifteen kilometres from any of their office locations. Enjoy the benefits of long-term rental (1st class insurance and no registration fees!), or choose to rent short-term, they are guaranteed to provide you with the highest quality of service and goods.

Pricing: Estimated price per day ranges from 900 – 6,500 Baht.

Address: You can their rentals centres across Thailand including, Bangkok, Rayong, Chiang Mai, Prachuap Khiri Khan, and Phuket.

Website: https://www.bizcarrental.com/en/

Contact Info: bct.reservation@bizcarrental.com / +66-81-860-8483.

3. Hertz

Established in 2003, Hertz is one of the most recognised car rental companies in the world. Renowned for its extensive collection of cars, be it a luxury, sports, or economy car. For this reason, they most likely will have what you’re looking for. They are one of the top 3 car rental companies in Thailand and are “determined to provide an international standard with a touch of Thai”, devoting themselves to “enhance the best customer experience with modern, high fleet and well-trained employees”.

Key Services: There are several benefits of choosing Hertz. Above all, Hertz has an impressive roster of well-known brands for hire; Toyota, Honda, Mazda, Cadillac, and Mercedes-Benz to name a few. Furthermore, long-term renters are rewarded with discounts of 15% for weekly rentals and 35% for monthly. They even provide ‘rental deals inclusive of taxes, waivers and additional benefits’ and ‘Hertz NeverLost® navigation to keep you on the right track in a foreign land’. Lastly, valued members can also enjoy the privilege of enjoying special discounts if they fly with any Hertz partners (Thai Airways, Thai Smile, and Bangkok Airways). With all things considered, finding your dream rental car is just a click away with Hertz!

Pricing: Estimated price per day ranges from 1,200 – 2,500 Baht.

Address: Hertz offices are the most common in Thailand. It has 3 offices in the Centre of Thailand, 1 in the North-East, 1 in the West, 7 in the North, and 5 in the South.

Website: http://www.hertzthailand.com/

Contact Info: booking@hertzthailand.com / 02 266 4666

4. Chic Car Rent

Chic Car Rent is notably one of the cheapest car rentals in Thailand. This is due partly to their special offers and promotions that they share frequently. Founded in 2004, they are a Thailand-based rental company run by an efficient team. They are dedicated to providing exceptional services at reasonable prices, thus can be trusted by all means.

Key Services: Their fleet includes a good selection of well-maintained vehicles. Markedly, vans, minivans, SUVs, mini, and economy cars are all available for long or short-term rentals. Their Super Collision Damage Waiver and GPS services are significantly cheaper than other car rentals and their locations are convenient and easy to find. Finally, they serve customers looking to hire car rentals for one-way journeys.

Pricing: Estimated price per day ranges from 800 – 2,000 Baht.

Address: Chic Car Rent has 14 locations across Thailand, including Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Khon Kaen.

Website: https://www.chiccarrent.com/

Contact Info: 02-286-6799

5. Budget Car Rental

Budget is a car rental praised particularly for its ‘meticulously maintained vehicles and quality service’. They offer a diverse range of cars that will tailor to every traveller, including 4WDs, SUV, MPV to name a few. Equally as important, customers at Budget will have the best in terms of comfort and safety as car rental fleets are updated regularly. The convenience of their large car network spread across the country ensures that you are never far from a pick-up point or friendly service. Budget Car Rental is a strong contender!

Key Services: At Budget Car Rental, all-inclusive services are tailored to the specific requirements of each customer. Booking with Budget has its advantages; with low-cost rental solutions and high-quality services being some. Using seasonal specials and discount coupons to pre-book budget-friendly deals is also a perk. It’s a good option for those who travel late at night or early in the morning because there are no hidden fees.

Pricing: Estimated price per day ranges from 1,000 – 2,000 Baht.

Address: 27 locations throughout Thailand, with most located in the Southern region.

Website: https://www.budget.co.th/Default.aspx

Contact Info: +66-2203-9222

These are the car rental companies in Thailand we believe are the best of the best! We are certain that out of these options you’ll find the right choice for your car rental needs! Don’t forget to check our websites to explore more top 5’s.

