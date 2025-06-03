Patong police probe suspicious foreign car with hidden plates

Police in Patong are currently investigating a suspicious vehicle left by a foreign national near Paradise Beach, with its license plates intentionally hidden.

The situation came to light around 9am today, June 3, when members of the Patong Crime-Free Community Project LINE group reported the incident. They informed the police that a foreign man had parked a sedan opposite an elephant camp along Muen Ngern Road, south of Patong, before leaving the area.

Police Lieutenant Wichyut Dampuek, Deputy Chief of Investigation at Patong Police, received the report. Officers, including Police Lieutenant Colonel Phongsaphan Techawit and traffic unit members, were dispatched to the location.

A local, Pairoj, informed the police that he observed a male tourist arriving in the sedan at approximately 4am. The man was then picked up by another white sedan, which left the scene quickly. The abandoned car, identified as a black Toyota Yaris Ativ, had both its front and rear license plates covered, causing suspicion.

Upon examination, officers found the vehicle unlocked and empty. The visible license plate, registered in Nakhon Sawan province, did not align with initial observations of the concealed tags.

With these unusual circumstances and the attempt to hide the vehicle’s identity, the police have requested the investigation team trace the car’s ownership and uncover the motives behind its abandonment.

The investigation is ongoing, and the possibility of illegal activity has not been dismissed. The vehicle remains under police observation as inquiries continue, reported The Phuket News.

