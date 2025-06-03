Patong police probe suspicious foreign car with hidden plates

Hidden plates spark security concerns as police probe possible motives

Bright Choomanee
June 3, 2025
Patong police probe suspicious foreign car with hidden plates
Picture courtesy of Patong Police

Police in Patong are currently investigating a suspicious vehicle left by a foreign national near Paradise Beach, with its license plates intentionally hidden.

The situation came to light around 9am today, June 3, when members of the Patong Crime-Free Community Project LINE group reported the incident. They informed the police that a foreign man had parked a sedan opposite an elephant camp along Muen Ngern Road, south of Patong, before leaving the area.

Police Lieutenant Wichyut Dampuek, Deputy Chief of Investigation at Patong Police, received the report. Officers, including Police Lieutenant Colonel Phongsaphan Techawit and traffic unit members, were dispatched to the location.

A local, Pairoj, informed the police that he observed a male tourist arriving in the sedan at approximately 4am. The man was then picked up by another white sedan, which left the scene quickly. The abandoned car, identified as a black Toyota Yaris Ativ, had both its front and rear license plates covered, causing suspicion.

Upon examination, officers found the vehicle unlocked and empty. The visible license plate, registered in Nakhon Sawan province, did not align with initial observations of the concealed tags.

Picture courtesy of Patong Police

With these unusual circumstances and the attempt to hide the vehicle’s identity, the police have requested the investigation team trace the car’s ownership and uncover the motives behind its abandonment.

The investigation is ongoing, and the possibility of illegal activity has not been dismissed. The vehicle remains under police observation as inquiries continue, reported The Phuket News.

In similar news, police have located a suspicious vehicle believed to be connected to the recent car bombing in Pattani. The car, a Nissan Almera, was found abandoned in a rubber plantation in Yala, with clear signs of attempted burning and its licence plates removed.

The bombing occurred on August 9 last year near the entrance of the fish market bridge, close to the Pattani Provincial Police Division.

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

