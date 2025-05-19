Woman reclaims missing car after spotting it on road (video)

Owner takes justice into her own hands after unexpected vehicle sighting

Woman reclaims missing car after spotting it on road (video)
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A woman unexpectedly encountered her missing car being driven on the road, prompting her to leap off a motorbike taxi and reclaim it.

The incident, which occurred on May 17 in Huai Khwang, gained significant attention on social media. Yesterday, May 18, 30 year old Namfon, the car owner, revealed that the situation stemmed from a year-long ordeal involving a close friend.

In May 2022, Namfon, who had returned from another province, was unable to park her car at her residence. Her friend, whose partner is Chinese, offered to park the car at the partner’s condominium nearby, assuring that it could be easily accessed when needed.

Namfon agreed, leaving the keys with her friend in the morning before heading to work. The friend shared photos of the car parked safely, assuring her of its security and saving her the expense of parking fees.

However, when Namfon needed her car, her friend claimed the partner was using it. Each inquiry was met with excuses, such as the partner being out of town or abroad.

Growing suspicious, Namfon threatened to report the matter to the police. Her friend encouraged her to proceed and even provided the Chinese partner’s documents.

Car theft

Namfon then filed a report at Huai Khwang Police Station. She had been paying for unused keys for a year without using her car.

On the afternoon of May 17, while waiting for a trip to Pattaya at Huai Khwang station, Namfon took a motorbike taxi to meet a friend for a meal. Upon reaching Pracharat Bamphen Road, near Soi 6/1 and 6/2, she spotted her car in traffic.

Recognising the stickers and license plate, she was certain it was hers. She instructed the taxi to follow closely, then jumped off and chased after the car, opening the driver’s door. The Chinese man inside refused to surrender the keys, compelling her to pull them out while calling for help from bystanders.

Subsequently, Huai Khwang police invited the Chinese man for questioning. He claimed that Namfon’s friend owed him 250,000 baht (US$7,510) and had given him the car as collateral. The friend denied owing any debt or using the car as security, stating the money was for a failed massage business venture.

The Chinese man insisted on his stance and planned to present evidence later. After mediation, Namfon discovered damage to her car, leading to an agreement where the Chinese man accepted responsibility for repairs, reported KhaoSod.

They arranged to discuss repair costs on May 19. Namfon intends to take legal action against her friend once the car issue is resolved. Initially trusting her friend due to their long-standing relationship, Namfon now feels relieved to have her car back and vows to be more cautious in the future.

