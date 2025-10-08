Durian warehouse owner cancels assault reward and cuts ties with son

A durian warehouse owner in Chumphon cancelled his reward for a physical assault on his son’s mistress and announced that he is severing ties with his son in an effort to resolve the matter peacefully.

The prominent businessman in Lang Suan district, Chumphon province, Arnon Rodthong, posted on Facebook offering a reward of 30,000 baht to anyone who attacked his son’s mistress, identified as On. He claimed the reward would remain valid until On agreed to end her relationship with his son.

Arnon also accused his son of possessing illegal firearms and urged local police to search his son’s car and arrest him, promising an additional 50,000 baht reward to officers who made the arrest.

The post quickly went viral among Thai netizens. Some viewed Arnon’s actions as extreme but praised him for defending his innocent daughter-in-law, while others questioned the legality of his statements, noting that his post might violate the Computer Crime Act and appeared to promote violence.

Speaking to local media later, Arnon admitted that his actions might have breached the law but said he acted out of a desire to protect his family and his daughter-in-law’s dignity.

He later deleted the controversial post and published a new one announcing the cancellation of the reward. In his updated statement, Arnon wrote…

“I, Arnon Rodthong, the father and owner of Panon and Pa On Durian Warehouse, hereby officially cancel the attack reward. Many people I respect have urged me not to use violence to solve this matter or set a bad example for the public, so I have decided to cancel it.

From now on, I am cutting all ties with my son, Chai. I will confiscate all assets that I had placed in his name. My lawyer will reclaim them and transfer them to Chai’s daughter, my granddaughter. I forgive him and let him go.”

Arnon added that his son did not deserve the wealth he had been given. He stated that, upon his death, some of his remaining assets might be donated to charity. He concluded by saying that he would no longer give interviews to the media and wished to live out his later years in peace.