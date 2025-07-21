Wheezy does it: RSV sparks alarm for Thailand tots and wrinklies

Parents are being urged to keep a close eye on sickly youngsters after a spike in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases during Thailand’s rainy season, with over 1,600 already struck down by the virus this year.

Doctors say the RSV, a common yet potentially dangerous infection, is spreading fast among children and the elderly, with more outbreaks expected in the weeks ahead.

Dr Panumas Yanawetsakul, boss of the Department of Disease Control, warned that RSV, along with influenza, Covid-19, and pneumonia, tends to flourish in the damp conditions of the rainy and winter months.

“From January to July 21, we’ve seen 1,631 cases of RSV, mostly in children under four,” Dr Panumas said. “The virus is the leading cause of severe pneumonia in both young kids and the elderly.”

Nearly 1,250 of the patients were aged four or younger, while smaller clusters were found in children aged 5–9 and adults over 60, KhaoSod reported.

RSV spreads through mucus, saliva, coughing or sneezing and can survive on toys, furniture and surfaces for hours, making nurseries and homes prime hotspots.

“The early symptoms mimic a common cold, fever, sneezing, sore throat,” Dr Panumas added. “But if your child starts wheezing, breathing rapidly, refusing to eat, or seems unusually sleepy, take them to a doctor immediately.”

RSV typically ramps up during Thailand’s wettest months, often in sync with the flu, meaning doctors expect a surge as the rainy season rolls on.

Dr Direk Khampaen, the department’s deputy chief, called on the public to step up hygiene efforts, especially where small children are concerned.

Top tips include:

Wash hands often and properly

Avoid touching your face with dirty fingers

Don’t share cups or cutlery

Disinfect toys regularly

Stay away from people with coughs and colds

Patients are advised to stay home, wear a mask, drink plenty of fluids and keep the house clean. If symptoms worsen, don’t wait, call the Disease Control hotline on 1422 or head straight to your local clinic.

With no vaccine for RSV yet, prevention is key, and vigilance could make all the difference.