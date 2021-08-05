Lifestyle
Best Places for Golf in Koh Samui
The best of Koh Samui’s golf courses combine challenging greens and well-maintained fairways that integrate into some of the island’s most beautiful settings. In many of these spots, sweeping beach and forested scenery serve as a backdrop to your swing. However, aside from these there are other more family-friendly courses and driving ranges that let your practice your technique. We’ve listed the top 5 places to play golf in Samui, listed below.
1. Santiburi Samui Country Club
The 18-hole Santiburi Samui Country Club is widely known as the best golf club in Koh Samui. Located on the island’s northern coast, it offers breathtaking views of white sand beaches and rolling green hills. Furthermore, it has top-notch facilities and has hosted several tournaments. The venue also features a restaurant and bar, as well as a pro golf shop, laundry facilities, and private locker rooms. Don’t forget to check out their Unlock packages that include Green Fee’s, a cart and caddie in the cost (1,575-3,000 Baht).
Opening hours: Daily, 6:00 – 20:00.
Pricing: Twilight (9 Holes)
Green Fee: 1,000 Baht
Golf Cart: 400 Baht
Caddie: 175 Baht
Address: 12/15 Moo 4, Baan Donsai, Tambol Mae Nam, Amphur, Koh Samui, Surat Thani 84330.
2. Royal Samui Golf and Country Club
Royal Samui Golf and Country Club is a 9-hole course with a par of 36. It boasts panoramic views of Samui’s beaches and lush greenery. Furthermore, the course’s layout ensures that it remains in good condition as the seasons change. Situated in the hills above Chaweng and Lamai, the course is best suited to experienced golfers due to its challenging holes. Finally, prices are affordable and golf carts can be rented, however, there are no caddies on the course.
Opening hours: Daily, 7:00 – 18:00.
Pricing: Green Fee is 1,000 – 1,600 Baht.
Address: Bo Put, Ko Samui District, Surat Thani 84310.
3. Rajjaprabha Dam Golf Course
With beautiful elevation changes and landscapes, Rajjaprabha is another great golf course. Thanks to its location near Khao Sok National Park, golfers can play in a picturesque and natural setting. Thus, sights of dense jungle and rainforests can be seen at each hole.
The course has 18 holes par 72 and spans 6,820 yards. In addition, its superlative layout has some difficult holes and the par 3’s are challenging due to their length. There is a maximum of 5 golfers per group and golf carts can be rented as well. After round amenities include a quaint clubhouse and a restaurant that serves authentic Thai cuisine.
Opening hours: Daily, 8:00 – 18:00.
Pricing: Green Fee is 1,600 Baht (18 Holes).
Address: 53 Moo 3, Ratchaprapha Dam, Khao Phang, Ban Ta Khun District, Surat Thani 84230.
4. Lamai Driving Range
Lamai Driving Range is perfect for those who want to improve their technique or have some golfing fun without travelling around a course. The prices here are affordable, and clubs are available to rent. In addition, the driving range is close to Lamai Beach and thus is easy to locate.
Opening hours: Daily, 8:30 – 19:00.
Address: 22/6 Pracharakpattana Rd, Maret, Amphoe Ko Samui, Surat Thani 84310.
5. Lamai Mini Golf
For something a bit more fun and laid-back, Lamai Mini Golf is the place to go. Perfect for a family day out, it’s just a short distance from Lamai Beach and has 18 themed holes. Of these, some have uphill swings and colourful animals such tigers and whales decorate the course. After, you can grab something to eat and drink at the on-site cafe.
Opening hours: Daily, 10:00 – 20:00.
Address: 80/36 Moo 3, Maret, Koh Samui, Surat Thani 84310.
If you want to explore more of Koh Samui, check out our articles on the top 5 spas and cafes on the island.
