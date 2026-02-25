NESDC flags Gen Alpha, Gen Beta as Thai child development lags

Thailand’s National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) said today, February 24, that early childhood development in Thailand remained below target in 2025, with its latest report highlighting concerns for Gen Alpha and Gen Beta children.

In findings released today, the council reported that for 2025, 81.6% of early childhood children met age-appropriate development milestones, below the national target of 85.0%.

The council highlighted children in the Generation Alpha and Generation Beta cohorts, who are growing up with technology, as a group of particular focus in the current context.

Looking at specific areas, the most common delays were reportedly in language use and language comprehension.

The council warned that slower progress in these two areas could be linked to behaviours resembling “virtual autism”, including limited eye contact and reduced interaction.

It cited overseas research indicating that such behaviours are associated with digital media exposure from infancy, suggesting developmental delays may be tied to caregiving in a digital environment.

Among the key factors identified, the council pointed first to screen time that exceeds what is suitable for a child’s age.

It also pointed to changes in household structures, noting that more children are being raised in multi-generational households where older people are the primary caregivers. In such situations, screen devices may be used as a tool to help supervise children.

Government-developed manuals for assessing and promoting child development can contain content that some caregivers do not understand, which may reduce effective use of the guidance, the council noted.

Overseas examples were also highlighted on how to support child development while managing digital media use.

Singapore was cited for age-based guidance on children’s screen time, while Japan was referenced for building online safety into technology from the outset, requiring manufacturers and internet providers to include content filters and parental controls.

The UK was also cited for using the Online Safety Act alongside rules on mobile phone use in schools that can be adjusted to each school’s circumstances. It also provides websites as online learning resources for parents and caregivers of children aged 0 to 4.

The NESDC noted that Thailand could adapt these approaches to support children’s development so they meet age-appropriate standards.

In similar news, Thailand has recorded one of the lowest levels of English proficiency in Asia, according to the 2025 EF English Proficiency Index, which shows a continued global stagnation in English skills since 2020.