5 best Thai language centres in Bangkok

For those eager to master the Thai language, there’s no better place than Bangkok to learn it. Not only does this lively city offer an incredible cultural experience, but it also hosts a wide range of language schools that cater to diverse learning styles and preferences. From established institutions to cozy, homely environments, anyone looking to learn Thai is sure to find a suitable school in Bangkok. So, let’s take a look at the top 5 Thai language centres in the city that will make your journey into the Thai language both rewarding and enjoyable.

ALA Language School

Location: Trendy Building, Floor 1A, Soi Sukhumvit 13, Khlong Toei Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

First on our list of the best language centres in Bangkok is the fantastic ALA Language Center. It's a place where gaining fluency in Thai becomes an enjoyable and achievable feat. With an array of speaking, reading, and writing courses available, ALA accommodates all learners, whether you're a beginner, intermediate, or advanced student.

What sets ALA Language School apart is their friendly instructors, student-centred curriculums, and well-equipped classrooms nestled in an excellent location. Their customized Thai language courses cater to an international learning environment, perfect for mingling with other language enthusiasts aged 15 and over. In no time at all, you'll be boosting your conversation skills and mastering Thai like a native speaker, thanks to their expert teachers dedicated to your goals. At ALA, the flexibility is unparalleled. Learners can choose between onsite and online classes looped twice a month, giving you plenty of options to fit your schedule. Need full ED Visa support? The fully-licensed school is ready to provide all necessary paperwork for Thai course students. Likewise, the friendly multilingual team is always eager to assist and help you learn Thai in Thailand.

Duke Language School

Location: The Trendy Office Building, 10/63 Soi Sukhumvit 13, Khlong Toei Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

Duke Language School is an esteemed establishment that takes pride in its experienced teachers and tailored curriculum designed to accommodate both beginners and advanced students. With flexible schedules, small class sizes, and a variety of course options (including intensive programs and private lessons), Duke caters to the individual needs of all Thai language learners. One of the highlights at Duke is their seamless process of securing education visas for foreigners. Thus, making long-term stays in Thailand a breeze. But why else should one opt for Duke Language School? Well, for starters, their professional teachers take a fun and interactive approach, ensuring that students enjoy learning Thai in a positive environment. Additionally, Duke delivers education through original, up-to-date textbooks filled with easy-to-understand pictures and in-depth explanations. They also incorporate interactive comics and mobile-compatible online flashcards, making it easier for students to remember essential words and phrases.

Union Language School

Location: 328 The Church of Christ in Thailand Office Building, 7th Floor, Phayathai Road Rachatewi Bangkok 10400, Thailand

Next on the list is Union Language School, proudly dubbing itself as “the first, the best, and the preferred Thai language school” in the city. Known for its practical approach, Union emphasizes teaching non-Thai speakers the language in a way that allows for easy communication with Thais in everyday conversations.

Keen on genuinely connecting students with Thai people, Union Language School offers various courses. These include Basic Communication, Intermediate Communication, Advanced Communication, and Thai Competency Test preparation. Quality lies at the core of this esteemed institution. And it’s evident in their proprietary teacher training program and certified ULS curriculum.

From day one, students are expected to use the Thai language in class, ensuring full linguistic immersion. Moreover, the engaging teachers utilise enjoyable methods while prioritising language competency as the primary goal. But aside from the courses, one of the charms of Union Language School is the warm, family-like atmosphere. They ensure to make students feel at home from the very first day.

Jentana & Associates Thai Language School

Location: 5 8 Sukhumvit 31, Klongtoey-Neua Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

Jentana & Associates is a Thai language school renowned for its fun, friendly, and relaxed learning environment. Inspired by excellence and innovation, the institution focuses on making learning Thai enjoyable in every possible way. Catering to beginners, intermediate, and advanced students, the experienced teachers at Jentana employ a question-and-answer approach that empowers most students to start speaking conversational Thai almost from the first lesson.

With over 25 years of experience, Jentana’s teaching methods and study materials have been refined to ensure that students can “Speak Thai with Confidence.” The school offers a variety of learning environments, including private study rooms at the Jentana School, located in Sukhumvit Soi 31 road, and the comfort of home or office through Skype.

Both private and group lessons are available at convenient times and locations, adapting to the busy lives of students in Bangkok. With their relaxed and friendly atmosphere, Jentana & Associates makes learning Thai in Bangkok an enjoyable and rewarding experience.

Baan Aksorn Thai Language School

Location: Narindra Residence, 40 Sukhumvit 33 Alley, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

Baan Aksorn is a language school specializing in teaching Thai to foreign students in private settings and small groups. Known for its range of Thai language courses, from beginner to advanced levels, Baan Aksorn customizes courses to meet the unique needs of individual students. The school is set in a serene, traditional Thai house, making the learning experience all the more satisfying.

Conveniently located near Bangkok’s Phrom Phong Skytrain Station (Emporium), Baan Aksorn boasts contemporary language instruction developed in-house by experts with advanced degrees. Here, books serve as a mere springboard for a dynamic learning experience facilitated by knowledgeable instructor guides.

The school’s personalized approach helps students identify the best techniques for their learning style to achieve their goals. As students invest in their Thai language skills, the rewards continue to enrich their experiences in the country. Baan Aksorn also offers 12-month Student Education (ED) visas for those looking to stay longer in Thailand.

Choosing the perfect learning environment for mastering the Thai language in Bangkok is made seamless with these top 5 language centres. Each establishment offers a distinctive approach, catering to various learning styles, goals, and preferences.

